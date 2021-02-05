તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

અંગત જીવન:રાજીવ કપૂરે આર્કિટેક્ટ આરતી સાથે લગ્ન કર્યાં પણ બે વર્ષમાં ડિવોર્સ થયાં હતાં, એકલવાયું જીવન પસાર કર્યું

મુંબઈ41 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

રિશી કપૂર તથા રણધીર કપૂરના નાના ભાઈ રાજીવ કપૂરનું 58 વર્ષની ઉંમરમાં 9 ફેબ્રુઆરી, મંગળવારના રોજ હાર્ટ અટેકને કારણે અવસાન થયું હતું. રાજીવ કપૂરના તે જ દિવસે સાંજે અંતિમ સંસ્કાર કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. માનવામાં આવે છે કે રિશી કપૂરના દીકરા રણબીર કપૂરે મુખાગ્નિ આપ્યો હતો. રાજીવને કોઈ સંતાન નહોતું. તેઓ એકલવાયું જીવન પસાર કરતાં હતાં. રાજીવનું અંગત જીવન ઘણું જ ચઢાવ-ઉતારવાળું જોવા મળ્યું હતું.

બે વર્ષમાં ડિવોર્સ
રાજીવે 2001માં આર્કિટેક્ટ આરતી સભ્રવાલ સાથે લગ્ન કર્યાં હતાં. જોકે, બે વર્ષ બાદ જ એટલે કે 2003માં બંનેના ડિવોર્સ થઈ ગયા હતા. આરતી ડિવોર્સ બાદ હંમેશના માટે કેનેડા શિફ્ટ થઈ ગઈ હતી. તો બીજી બાજુ રાજીવે બીજા લગ્ન ના કર્યાં અને એકલવાયું જીવન પસાર કર્યું હતું.

રાજીવે 1983માં ફિલ્મ 'એક જાન હૈ હમ'થી બોલિવૂડ ડેબ્યૂ કર્યું હતું. જોકે, તેમની કરિયર ભાઈ તથા પિતા રાજ કપૂર જેવી સફળ રહી નહોતી. રાજીવે 'લવર બોય', 'હમ તો ચલે પરદેશ', 'અંગારે', 'શુક્રિયા' જેવી ફિલ્મ કરી, પરંતુ તે પોતાની અલગ ઓળખ બનાવી શક્યા નહીં.

પદ્મિની કોલ્હાપુરે સાથે નામ જોડાયું હતું
રાજીવે 'પ્રેમ રોગ'માં પિતા તથા ડિરેક્ટર રાજ કપૂર સાથે આસિસ્ટન્ટ તરીકે કામ કર્યું હતું. આ ફિલ્મમાં પદ્મિની કોલ્હાપુરે તથા રિશી કપૂર લીડ રોલમાં હતાં. ફિલ્મના શૂટિંગ દરમિયાન રાજીવ તથા પદ્મિની વચ્ચે ખાસ મિત્રતા બંધાઈ હતી અને બંને સાથે સમય પસાર કરવા લાગ્યા હતા.

તે સમયે બોલિવૂડમાં ચર્ચા થતી હતી કે રાજ કપૂરને દીકરાના પદ્મિની સાથેના સંબંધો ગમ્યા નહોતા. તેમણે પદ્મિનીને ચેતવણી આપી હતી કે તે રાજીવથી દૂર રહે અથવા ફિલ્મ છોડી દે. પદ્મિનીએ રાજ કપૂરની વાત માનીને ફિલ્મ પર ફોકસ કર્યું અને રાજીવથી દૂર થઈ ગઈ હતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓજૂનાગઢમાં રાજકોટ હાઇવે પરની હોટલમાં વહેલી સવારે સિંહ આવી ચડ્યો, સીસીટીવી ફૂટેજ સામે આવ્યા - જુનાગઢ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો