નથી રહ્યા રાજીવ કપૂર:ભાઈ રિશી અને રણધીરની સરખામણીએ રાજીવ કપૂરને પોપ્યુલારિટી ન મળી, કપૂર ફેમિલીના આ સભ્યો પણ બોલિવૂડમાં ફેલ થયા

23 મિનિટ પહેલા
ફેમસ એક્ટર રાજ કપૂરના દીકરા અને રિશી કપૂર, રણધીર કપૂરના નાના ભાઈ રાજીવ કપૂર 9 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ દુનિયાને અલવિદા કહી ગયા. પાંચ પેઢીઓ અને 37 સભ્યોનું કપૂર ખાનદાન બોલિવૂડનું ફર્સ્ટ ફેમિલી કહેવામાં આવે છે. રાજીવ પણ પોતાના દાદા, પિતા, ભાઈઓની જેમ એક્ટિંગના મેદાનમાં ઉતર્યા હતા પણ અન્ય સભ્યોની જેમ પોપ્યુલારિટી ન મળી. રામ તેરી ગંગા મેલી અને મેરે સાથી જેવી ફિલ્મોમાં કામ કરી ચૂકેલા એક્ટર રાજીવે સતત ફ્લોપ ફિલ્મો આપ્યા બાદ ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રી છોડી દીધી. રાજીવ સિવાય આવો જોઈએ કપૂર પરિવારના કયા સભ્યોને પોપ્યુલારિટી ન મળી.

પૃથ્વીરાજ કપૂરના પાંચ દીકરા રાજ કપૂર, શમ્મી કપૂર, શશી કપૂર, રવિન્દ્ર કપૂર અને દેવેન્દ્ર કપૂર હતા. તેમાં સૌથી મોટા રાજ કપૂર હતા અને તેમના ત્રણ દીકરા રણધીર કપૂર, રિશી કપૂર, રાજીવ કપૂર અને બે દીકરીઓ નીતુ નંદા અને રીમા કપૂર છે. રાજ કપૂરના ત્રણ દીકરા બોલિવૂડની બ્લોકબસ્ટર ફિલ્મોમાં દેખાયા હતા.

આદિત્ય રાજ કપૂર
શમ્મી કપૂર અને ગીતા બાલીના દીકરા અને કપૂર ફેમિલીની ચોથી જનરેશનના આદિત્ય રાજ કપૂરે બોલિવૂડમાં આસિસ્ટન્ટ ડિરેક્ટર, ડિરેક્ટર, રાઇટર અને એક્ટર તરીકે કામ કર્યું છે. આદિત્યે વર્ષ 2010ની ફિલ્મ ચેઝમાં લીડ રોલ પ્લે કર્યો હતો પણ તેમને ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રીમાં ઓળખ મળી ન શકી. ત્યારબાદ આદિત્યે દીવાનગી ને હદ કર દી, સે યસ ઔર નો અને યમલા પગલા દીવાના 2 જેવી ફિલ્મોમાં સાઈડ એક્ટર તરીકે કામ કર્યું.

કુણાલ કપૂર
શશી કપૂર અને જેનિફર કપૂરના દીકરા કુણાલ કપૂરે 1972ની ઇંગ્લિશ ફિલ્મ સિદ્ધાર્થથી એક્ટિંગ ડેબ્યુ કર્યું હતું. ત્યારબાદ એક્ટર શ્યામ બંગાળીની ફિલ્મ જુનૂન, આહિસ્તા- આહિસ્તા, ઉત્સવ અને ત્રિકાલ જેવી ફિલ્મોમાં દેખાયા. 1987માં પોતાની એડફિલ્મ કંપની શરૂ કરવા માટે કુણાલે હંમેશાં માટે એક્ટિંગ છોડવાનો નિર્ણય લીધો. ત્યારબાદ એક્ટરે સિંહ ઇઝ બ્લિંગ ફિલ્મમાં એમી જેક્સનના પિતાનો રોલ નિભાવીને ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રીમાં કમબેક કર્યું. છેલ્લે તે 2019માં પાનીપત ફિલ્મમાં શુજા-ઉદ- દૌલાના રોલમાં દેખાયા હતા.

કરણ કપૂર
શશી કપૂર અને જેનિફરના દીકરા અને રાજ કપૂરના પૌત્ર કરણ કપૂરે 1986ની ફિલ્મ સલ્તનતથી બોલિવૂડમાં એન્ટ્રી લીધી હતી. આ ફિલ્મમાં સની દેઓલ, ધર્મેન્દ્ર અને શ્રીદેવી લીડ રોલમાં હતા. ત્યારબાદ કરણ લોહા અને અફસર જેવી ફિલ્મોમાં દેખાયા. યુરોપિયન લુકને કારણે તેમને બોલિવૂડ ફિલ્મોમાં ઓફર મળતી બંધ થઇ ગઈ અને ત્યારબાદ એક્ટર ફોટોગ્રાફી કરવા લંડન જતા રહ્યા અને ત્યાં સેટલ થઇ ગયા.

સંજના કપૂર
શશી કપૂર ભલે એક સમયે બોલિવૂડના સ્ટાર રહ્યા હોય પણ તેમના ત્રણ બાળકો બોલિવૂડમાં ઓળખ બનાવવામાં અસફળ રહ્યા. શશીની દીકરી સંજનાએ પણ ફિલ્મોમાં કામ કર્યું છે. સંજના લીડ તરીકે 1989ની ફિલ્મ હીરાલાલમાં દેખાઈ હતી. સફળતા ન મળતા થોડી ફિલ્મો બાદ જ સંજનાએ ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રી છોડી દીધી.

રાજ કપૂરની દીકરીઓ રીતુ અને રીમા એક્ટિંગથી ઘણા દૂર હતા કારણકે કપૂર પરિવારમાં છોકરીઓને ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રીમાં આવવાની મનાઈ હતી પણ તેમના દીકરા અરમાન જૈન અને આદર જૈન ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રીમાં દેખાઈ ચૂક્યા છે.

અરમાન જૈન
શો મેન રાજ કપૂરના પૌત્ર અને રીમા કપૂરનો મોટો દીકરો અરમાન જૈન જેણે 2014ની ફિલ્મ લેકર હમ દીવાના દિલથી બોલિવૂડ ડેબ્યુ કર્યું હતું. એક્ટરની ફિલ્મ વધુ ચાલી શકી નહીં.

આદર જૈન
બોલિવૂડ એક્ટર આદર જૈન રાજ કપૂરનો પૌત્ર છે. આદર રાજ કપૂરની દીકરી રીમા જૈનનો દીકરો છે જેણે 2017ની ફિલ્મ કેદી બેન્ડથી બોલિવૂડ ડેબ્યુ કર્યું હતું. ત્યારબાદ આદર ખેલ- ખેલ ફિલ્મમાં સામેલ હતો. આદર બે ફિલ્મો છતાં બોલિવૂડમાં ઓળખ ન બનાવી શક્યો. હાલ આદર એક્ટ્રેસ તારા સુતરીયા સાથે રિલેશનમાં હોવાની ચર્ચામાં છે.

