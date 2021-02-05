તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઓસ્કર 2021:બેસ્ટ ઈન્ટરનેશનલ ફીચર ફિલ્મ કેટેગરીની રેસમાંથી 'જલિકટ્ટુ' બહાર, શોર્ટ ફિલ્મની યાદીમાં 'બિટ્ટુ' ટોપ 10માં સામેલ

મુંબઈ43 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

93મા ઓસ્કર એવોર્ડમાં ભારત તરફથી 'જલિકટ્ટુ' મોકલવામાં આવી હતી. જોકે, અવોર્ડમાં શોર્ટલિસ્ટ કરાયેલી યાદીમાં આ ફિલ્મ સામેલ કરવામાં આવી નથી. કરિશ્મા દેવ દુબેની 'બિટ્ટુ' લાઈવ એક્શન શોર્ટ ફિલ્મમાં સામેલ છે. ફાઈનલ નોમિનેશનનું અનાઉન્સમેન્ટ 15 માર્ચે થશે. અવોર્ડ સેરેમની 25 એપ્રિલે યોજાશે.

કોમ્પિટિશન માટે 1 ઓક્ટોબર 2019થી 31 ડિસેમ્બર, 2020 દરમિયાન રિલીઝ થયેલી ફિલ્મની પસંદગી કરવામાં આવી હતી. ઓસ્કરમાં 93 દેશોની ફિલ્મ વચ્ચે સ્પર્ધા છે.

'બિટ્ટુ' રેસમાં છે
કરિશ્મા દેવ દેબુના ડિરેક્શનમાં બનેલી 'બિટ્ટુ'માં મિત્રોની વાત કહેવામાં આવી છે. બે સ્કૂલે જતાં બાળકોની મિત્રતા બતાવવામાં આવી છે. આ ફિલ્મ વિશ્વભરના 18 ફિલ્મ ફેસ્ટિવલમાં બતાવવામાં આવી છે. ડિરેક્ટર લિજો પેલ્લિસરીની સટાયરિકલ-થ્રિલર મલયાલમ ફિલ્મ 'જલિકટ્ટુ'ને ભારત તરફથી સત્તાવાર એન્ટ્રી તરીકે મોકલવામાં આવી હતી.

ફોરેન લેંગ્વેજ કેટેગરીમાં અત્યાર સુધી ઓસ્કર મળ્યો નથી
2019માં ઝોયા અખ્તરની ફિલ્મ 'ગલીબોય' 2020 માટે 92મા ઓસ્કર અવોર્ડની સત્તાવાર એન્ટ્રી હતી. આ પહેલાં રીમા દાસની 'વિલેજ રોકસ્ટાર્સ', અમિત મસુરકરની 'ન્યૂટન,' વેટ્રી મારનની 'વિસારાનઈ' તથા 'ચૈતન્ય તામ્હણે'ની 'કોર્ટ' પણ ફોરેન લેંગ્વેજ કેટેગરીમાં મોકલવામાં આવી છે. જોકે, આમાંથી એક પણ ફિલ્મ અવોર્ડ જીતી શકી નથી.

