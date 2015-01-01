તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચેન્નઈએક કલાક પહેલા
સાઉથ સુપરસ્ટાર ધનુષનું વધુ એક ગીત હિટ થયું છે. તમિળ ફિલ્મ 'મારી 2' માટે ધનુષે 'રાઉડી બેબી' ગીત ગાયું હતું. આ ગીતને યુ-ટ્યૂબ પર એક અબજથી વધુ લોકોએ જોયું છે. આ પહેલું સાઉથ ઈન્ડિયન ગીત છે, જે એક અબજને ક્રોસ થયું છે. 'મારી 2' વર્ષ 2018માં રિલીઝ થઈ હતી અને 'રાઉડી બેબી' ગીત ધનુષ તથા ધીએ ગાયું હતું.

મારા માટે ગર્વની ક્ષણઃ ધનુષ
ધનુષે ટ્વીટ કરીને કહ્યું હતું, 'જે દિવસે 'રાઉડી બેબી'એ એક અબજ વ્યૂ ક્રોસ કર્યા એ જ દિવસે 'કોલાવેરી ડી' ગીતની 9મી એનિવર્સરી છે. આ દક્ષિણ ભારતીય ગીતને એક અબજ વ્યૂ મળ્યા એનાથી અમને ગર્વની લાગણી થાય છે. અમારી પૂરી ટીમ તમને દિલથી શુભેચ્છા પાઠવે છે.' ધનુષની કોસ્ટાર સાઈ પલ્લવીએ પણ ટ્વીટ કર્યું હતું. તેણે કહ્યું હતું કે 'રાઉડી બેબી' માટે આભાર. વન બિલિયન લવ એન્ડ કાઉન્ટિંગ.

2011માં 'કોલાવેરી ડી' રિલીઝ થયું હતું
'કોલાવેરી ડી' ગીત 2011માં રિલીઝ થયું હતું. ગીતના લિરિક્સ તમિળ તથા અંગ્રેજીમાં હતા. ધનુષનો અવાજ દેશ તથા દુનિયામાં ઘણો જ લોકપ્રિય થયો હતો. આ ગીત ધનુષની ફિલ્મ '3'નું છે. સંગીત અનિરુદ્ધ રવિચંદ્રને આપ્યું હતું. આ ગીતને 1 કરોડ જેટલા વ્યૂ મળ્યા છે. ધનુષ હવે બોલિવૂડ ફિલ્મ 'અતરંગી રે'માં ગીત ગાવાનો છે. આ ફિલ્મમાં સંગીત એ. આર. રહેમાન આપશે. ફિલ્મમાં સારા અલી ખાન, અક્ષય કુમાર તથા ધનુષ છે.

