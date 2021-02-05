તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વેલેન્ટાઇન ડે સ્પેશિયલ:પ્રિયંકા ચોપરાને પહેલીવાર જોતા જ ક્લિન બોલ્ડ થઈ ગયો હતો નિક જોનાસ, ગ્રીસમાં જ્યારે પ્રપોઝ કર્યું ત્યારે મૌન થઈ ગઈ હતી એક્ટ્રેસ

33 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રિયંકા ચોપરા અને નિક જોનાસની જોડી બોલિવૂડ અને હોલિવૂડની સૌથી ચર્ચિત જોડીઓમાંની એક છે. હાલમાં જ એક મેગેઝિનને આપેલા ઈન્ટરવ્યૂમાં પ્રિનિકે તેમની લવસ્ટોરી જણાવી હતી.2017માં પ્રિયંકા અને નિકને ડિઝાઇનર રાલ્ફ લોરેને મેટ ગાલામાં ઈન્વાઇટ કર્યા હતા. ત્યારથી બંનેની કેમેસ્ટ્રીની ચર્ચા થવા લાગી હતી. નિકે જ્યારે પહેલીવાર પ્રિયંકાને અહીં જોઈ ત્યારે તે તેની સુંદરતા જોઇને ક્લિનબોલ્ડ થઈ ગયો હતો.પહેલા મેસેજ અને બાદમાં બે વખત ડેટ પર ગયા બાદ નિકે ગ્રીસમાં ઘૂંટણો પર બેસીને પ્રિયંકાને પ્રપોઝ કર્યું હતુ. 45 સેકન્ડના મૌન બાદ પીસીએ નિકને હા પાડી હતી.નિકને પ્રિયંકાના મહત્વકાંક્ષી હોવું ખુબ પસંદ છે.તે પીસીના સ્વભાવનો પણ ખુબ આદર કરે છે. જ્યારે પ્રિયંકા પણ નિકને લઇને ખુબ જ ગર્વાનિત ફીલ કરે છે.

