નેહુ દા વ્યાહ:નેહા કક્કર-રોહન પ્રીત સિંહના લગ્નની વિધિઓ શરૂ, મહેંદી-હલ્દી સેરેમનીની તસવીરો વાઇરલ

નવી દિલ્હી2 કલાક પહેલા

નેહા કક્કરનું ગીત 'નેહુ દા વ્યાહ' 21 ઓક્ટોબરે રિલીઝ થઈ ગયું છે. નેહા 'રાઈઝિંગ સ્ટાર' રોહન પ્રીત સિંહ સાથે લગ્ન કરવાની છે. માનવામાં આવે છે કે આ બંને 24 ઓક્ટોબરે દિલ્હીમાં લગ્ન કરવાના છે. બંનેની રોકા સેરેમની પણ થઈ છે. હાલમાં જ નેહા કક્કરની મહેંદી સેરેમનીની તસવીરો સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં વાઇરલ થઈ હતી. મહેંદી સેરેમની દિલ્હીમાં યોજાઈ હતી.

નેહા કક્કરની પીઠીની તસવીરો વાઇરલ થઈ

નેહા કક્કરની પહેલાં મહેંદીની અને પછી હલ્દીની સેરેમનીની તસવીરો સામે આવી હતી. આ સેરેમનીમાં પરિવાર પીળા રંગના કપડાંમાં જોવા મળ્યો હતો. નેહાએ પીળા રંગની પ્લેન સાડી પહેરી હતી. રોહન પીળા રંગના કુર્તા પાયજામા સાથે વ્હાઈટ પાઘડીમાં જોવા મળ્યો હતો.

નેહા પરિવાર સાથે દિલ્હી આવી
નેહા 22 ઓક્ટોબરના રોજ પરિવાર સાથે (માતા-પિતા, બહેન સોનુ, ભાઈ ટોની તથા અન્ય નિકટના સંબંધીઓ) મુંબઈથી દિલ્હી જવા રવાના થઈ હતી. નેહાએ ફ્લાઈટની એક તસવીર ઈન્સ્ટા સ્ટોરીમાં શૅર કરી હતી અને નેહાએ કહ્યું હતું, 'ચલો, નેહા-પ્રીતના વેડિંગમાં.' રોહન પ્રીતે પણ આ જ તસવીર ઈન્સ્ટા સ્ટોરીમાં શૅર કરીને કહ્યું હતું, 'વેડિંગ શરૂ થઈ ગયા.'

નેહાની ઈન્સ્ટા સ્ટોરીને રોહને રી-પોસ્ટ કરી હતી.
નેહાની ઈન્સ્ટા સ્ટોરીને રોહને રી-પોસ્ટ કરી હતી.

નેહા તથા રોહનની રોકા સેરેમની મુંબઈમાં યોજાઈ હતી. રોકા સેરેમનીનો વિડિયો નેહાએ ઈન્સ્ટામાં શૅર કર્યો હતો. નેહા ઈન્ડો વેસ્ટર્ન ડ્રેસમાં ઘણી જ સુંદર લાગતી હતી.

