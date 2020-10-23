View this post on Instagram

#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow 💝 till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! ♥️💃🏻😇 I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family 😍🙌🏼 Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad 🥰 Thank youu for throwing the best event 😍🙌🏼 My Outfit: @laxmishriali Make up & Hair: @ritikavatsmakeupandhair Jewellery: @indiatrend Bangles: @sonisapphire Styled by @ritzsony @styledose1 Rohu’s Outfit: @mayankchawla09 Video: @piyushmehraofficial

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on Oct 20, 2020 at 2:48am PDT