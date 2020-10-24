તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

નેહુ-પ્રીત દા વ્યાહ:નેહા કક્કરે લગ્ન પહેલાં પીઠીના ફોટાઓ ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર શેર કર્યા, આજે દિલ્હીમાં બંને લગ્નના તાંતણે બંધાશે

2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

પોપ્યુલર સિંગર નેહા કક્કર 24 ઓક્ટોબરે રાઈઝિંગ સ્ટાર ફેમ સિંગર રોહન પ્રીત સિંહ સાથે લગ્ન કરવાની છે. બંનેના લગ્નને હવે ગણતરીના કલાકો જ બાકી છે તેની પહેલાં લગ્નની વિધિ શરૂ થઇ ગઈ છે. પીઠીના ફોટાઓ નેહા અને રોહને ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર મૂક્યા છે. એક ફોટામાં નેહા મહેંદી મુકાવતી પણ નજર આવી રહી છે.

નેહા કક્કર અને રોહન પ્રીત દિલ્હીમાં લગ્ન કરવાનાં છે, એના માટે નેહાનો આખો પરિવાર મુંબઈથી દિલ્હી પહોંચી ગયો છે. દિલ્હી પહોંચતાંની સાથે જ મહેંદી-હલ્દી સેરેમની શરૂ થઇ ગઈ હતી. નેહાના મહેંદી આર્ટિસ્ટ રાજુ મહેંદીવાલાએ પોતાના સોશિયલ મીડિયા અકાઉન્ટ પર ફોટો શેર કર્યો છે.

હલ્દી સેરેમનીમાં આખા પરિવારે પીળા રંગનાં કપડાં પહેર્યાં હતાં. નેહાએ પણ પ્લેન પીળા રંગની સાડી પહેરી હતી, ફૂલોની જ્વેલરી અને બંધ હેરસ્ટાઈલે તેના લૂકમાં ચાર ચાંદ લગાવી દીધા હતા. દુલ્હન બનનારી નેહાએ જ ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર તેના અને રોહન પ્રીત સિંહ સાથેના સુંદર ફોટાઓ શેર કર્યા હતા. વરરાજા રોહન પ્રીત સિંહે પીળા-સફેદ રંગના કુર્તા પાયજામા સાથે સફેદ રંગની પાઘડી બાંધી હતી.

નેહા તથા રોહનની રોકા સેરેમની મુંબઈમાં યોજાઈ હતી. રોકા સેરેમનીનો વિડિયો નેહાએ ઈન્સ્ટાગ્રામમાં શૅર કર્યો હતો. નેહા ઈન્ડો વેસ્ટર્ન ડ્રેસમાં ઘણી જ સુંદર લાગતી હતી.

એપ ખોલો
  • In Association withFourtune
  • In Association withAstral Pipes
  • In Association withKhata book
ચેન્નાઈચેન્નાઈ114-9 (20.0)
VS
મુંબઈમુંબઈ116-0 (12.2)
મુંબઈ ઈન્ડિયન્સ એ ચેન્નઈ સુપર કિંગ્સ ને 10 વિકેટે હરાવ્યું
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓભણ્યો મિકેનિકલ એન્જિનિયરનું, ફેબ્રિકેશનનો ધીકતો ધંધો કર્યો ને એક વિચારે ગીર ગાયોનું સંવર્ધન શરૂ કર્યું, વર્ષે 8 લાખનો ચોખ્ખો નફો મેળવે છે - ઓરિજિનલ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- તમે તમારા વિશ્વાસ તથા કાર્ય ક્ષમતા દ્વારા સ્થિતિઓ વધારે સારું જાળવી રાખવાનો પ્રયાસ કરો અને સફળતા પણ પ્રાપ્ત થશે. કોઇ પ્રકારનો પ્રોપર્ટી સંબંધી જો કોઇ મામલો અટવાયેલો છે તો આજે તેના ઉપર તમારું...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો