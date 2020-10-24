તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવોInstall App
પોપ્યુલર સિંગર નેહા કક્કર 24 ઓક્ટોબરે રાઈઝિંગ સ્ટાર ફેમ સિંગર રોહન પ્રીત સિંહ સાથે લગ્ન કરવાની છે. બંનેના લગ્નને હવે ગણતરીના કલાકો જ બાકી છે તેની પહેલાં લગ્નની વિધિ શરૂ થઇ ગઈ છે. પીઠીના ફોટાઓ નેહા અને રોહને ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર મૂક્યા છે. એક ફોટામાં નેહા મહેંદી મુકાવતી પણ નજર આવી રહી છે.
નેહા કક્કર અને રોહન પ્રીત દિલ્હીમાં લગ્ન કરવાનાં છે, એના માટે નેહાનો આખો પરિવાર મુંબઈથી દિલ્હી પહોંચી ગયો છે. દિલ્હી પહોંચતાંની સાથે જ મહેંદી-હલ્દી સેરેમની શરૂ થઇ ગઈ હતી. નેહાના મહેંદી આર્ટિસ્ટ રાજુ મહેંદીવાલાએ પોતાના સોશિયલ મીડિયા અકાઉન્ટ પર ફોટો શેર કર્યો છે.
હલ્દી સેરેમનીમાં આખા પરિવારે પીળા રંગનાં કપડાં પહેર્યાં હતાં. નેહાએ પણ પ્લેન પીળા રંગની સાડી પહેરી હતી, ફૂલોની જ્વેલરી અને બંધ હેરસ્ટાઈલે તેના લૂકમાં ચાર ચાંદ લગાવી દીધા હતા. દુલ્હન બનનારી નેહાએ જ ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર તેના અને રોહન પ્રીત સિંહ સાથેના સુંદર ફોટાઓ શેર કર્યા હતા. વરરાજા રોહન પ્રીત સિંહે પીળા-સફેદ રંગના કુર્તા પાયજામા સાથે સફેદ રંગની પાઘડી બાંધી હતી.
નેહા તથા રોહનની રોકા સેરેમની મુંબઈમાં યોજાઈ હતી. રોકા સેરેમનીનો વિડિયો નેહાએ ઈન્સ્ટાગ્રામમાં શૅર કર્યો હતો. નેહા ઈન્ડો વેસ્ટર્ન ડ્રેસમાં ઘણી જ સુંદર લાગતી હતી.
