તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

પ્રાર્થનાસભા:સ્વર્ગીય રાજીવ કપૂરના ચૌથામાં પરિવારે હવન કર્યો, આલિયા ભટ્ટ-અર્જુન કપૂર સહિતના સેલેબ્સ જોવા મળ્યા

મુંબઈ2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
રણબીર કપૂર, આલિયા ભટ્ટ તથા કરિશ્મા કપૂર - Divya Bhaskar
રણબીર કપૂર, આલિયા ભટ્ટ તથા કરિશ્મા કપૂર

રણધીર તથા રિશી કપૂરના નાના ભાઈ રાજીવ કપૂરનું નવ ફેબ્રુઆરી, મંગળવારના રોજ હાર્ટ અટેકને કારણે નિધન થયું હતું. 58 વર્ષીય રાજીવ કપૂરને તાત્કાલિક હોસ્પિટલ લઈ જવામાં આવ્યા હતા, પરંતુ ડૉક્ટર્સ તેમને બચાવી શક્યા નહીં. રાજીવ કપૂરના તે જ દિવસે સાંજે અંતિમ સંસ્કાર કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. કોરોનાને કારણે કપૂર પરિવારે પ્રાર્થનાસભા રાખી નથી. આજે 12 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ પરિવારે રાજીવ કપૂરની ચૌથાની વિધિ તેમના ચેમ્બુર સ્થિત ઘરમાં કરવામાં આવી હતી.

હવન કરવામાં આવ્યો
રાજીવ કપૂર મુંબઈમાં ચેમ્બુરમાં રહેતા હતા. તેમની અંતિમ યાત્રા પણ આ જ ઘરમાંથી કાઢવામાં આવી હતી. ચૌથાની વિધિમાં ઘરમાં એક હવન કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. આ હવનમાં રણધીર કપૂર-બબીતા તથા બહેન રિમા જૈન બેઠાં હતાં.

ચૌથામાં પરિવારના સભ્યો જોવા મળ્યા
રાજીવ કપૂરના ચૌથામાં કુનાલ કપૂર, નીતુ સિંહ, રણબીર કપૂર, અરમાન જૈન-અનિસા મલ્હોત્રા, આદર જૈન, રિદ્ધિમા કપૂર, નતાશા કપૂર, સૈફ અલી ખાન, કરિશ્મા કપૂર જોવા મળ્યા હતા. આ ઉપરાંત આલિયા ભટ્ટ, અર્જુન કપૂર, આર કે સ્ટૂડિયોના 94 વર્ષીય મેનેજર વિશ્વ મહેરા પણ આવ્યા હતા.

અરમાન જૈન, નીતુ સિંહ
અરમાન જૈન, નીતુ સિંહ
નતાશા કપૂર-કરિશ્મા કપૂર-નીતુ સિંહ, બબીતા
નતાશા કપૂર-કરિશ્મા કપૂર-નીતુ સિંહ, બબીતા
બોની કપૂર, સંજય કપૂર
બોની કપૂર, સંજય કપૂર
ફરહાન અખ્તર, બમન ઈરાની
ફરહાન અખ્તર, બમન ઈરાની
હની ઈરાની, વિશ્વ મહેરા, ટીના અંબાણી
હની ઈરાની, વિશ્વ મહેરા, ટીના અંબાણી
નતાશા કપૂર-રિદ્ધિમા-નીતુ સિંમહ, બબીતા-કરિશ્મા કપૂર
નતાશા કપૂર-રિદ્ધિમા-નીતુ સિંમહ, બબીતા-કરિશ્મા કપૂર
રિદ્ધિમા-અરમાન જૈન, નીતુ સિંહ
રિદ્ધિમા-અરમાન જૈન, નીતુ સિંહ

'તુલસીદાસ જુનિયર'થી બોલિવૂડમાં કમબેક કરવાના હતા
રાજીવ પોતાની કમબેક ફિલ્મ 'તુલસીદાસ જુનિયર'ની રિલીઝ જોઈ શક્યા નહીં. તેમની ફિલ્મ આ વર્ષે રિલીઝ થવાની હતી. 30 વર્ષ બાદ તેઓ બોલિવૂડમાં કમબેક કરવાના હતા. આ ફિલ્મને મૃદુલે લખી અને ડિરેક્ટ કરી હતી. ફિલ્મમાં સંજય દત્ત પણ છે. ફિલ્મ પ્રોડ્યૂસર આશુતોષ ગોવારિકરે કહ્યું હતું કે તેમની ટીમે ફિલ્મના પ્રમોશન માટે હાલમાં જ રાજીવનો સંપર્ક કર્યો હતો.

અંતિમ સંસ્કારમાં પરિવાર ઉપરાંત અન્ય સ્ટાર્સ પણ આવ્યાં હતાં
રાજીવ બે ભાઈઓ (રણધીર, રિશી) તથા બે બહેનો (રિતુ નંદા તથા રિમા જૈન)માં સૌથી નાના હતા. મોટી બહેન રિતુ તથા ભાઈ રિશી કપૂરનું ગયા વર્ષે જાન્યુઆરી તથા એપ્રિલમાં નિધન થયું હતું. રાજીવ કપૂરના અંતિમ સંસ્કારમાં કરીના-કરિશ્મા, રણધીર-બબીતા, નીતુ સિંહ, કુનાલ કપૂર, રીમા જૈન પરિવાર સાથે, રણબીર કપૂર, આલિયા ભટ્ટ, ચંકી પાંડે, અનુ મલિક, પ્રેમ ચોપરા, નીલ નીતિન મુકેશ, કુનાલ ગોસ્વામી (મનોજ કુમારનો દીકરો), આશુતોષ ગોવારિકર, સોનાલી બેન્દ્રે, શાહરુખ ખાન, અનિલ અંબાણી જેવા સેલેબ્સ આવ્યા હતા.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓમહિલાએ એક વર્ષની દીકરીને પગથી કચડી, 4 વર્ષની દીકરીના મોઢા પર લાત મારી; પતિ વીડિયો બનાવતો રહ્યો - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો