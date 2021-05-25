તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મદદ:બાળકનો જીવ બચાવવા 16 કરોડ રૂપિયાના ઈન્જેક્શન માટે પૈસાની જરૂર હતી, વિરુષ્કાએ મદદ કરી દરિયાદિલી બતાવી

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • અયાંશ ગુપ્તા નામનાં બાળકને સ્પાઈનલ મસ્ક્યુલર એટ્રોફી નામની ગંભીર બીમારી છે
  • બીમારીની સારવાર માટેના ફંડમાં વિરાટ કોહલી અને અનુષ્કાએ મદદ કરી
  • અયાંશના પેરેન્ટ્સે કપલની મદદ માટે ટ્વીટ કરી તેમને થેન્ક્યુ કહ્યું

હંમેશાં મદદ માટે ચર્ચામાં રહેતાં સેલેબ્સ વિરાટ કોહલી અને અનુષ્કા શર્માએ ફરી એક વાર તેમની દરિયાદિલી બતાવી છે. કપલે SPA (સ્પાઈનલ મસ્ક્યુલર એટ્રોફી) જિનેટીક ડિસઓર્ડરથી પીડિત અયાંશ ગુપ્તા નામનાં બાળકની સારવાર માટે મદદ કરી છે. આ બાળકની સારવાર માટે દુનિયાના સૌથી મોંઘાં ઈન્જેક્શન Zolgensmaની જરૂર હતી. આ ઈન્જેક્શનની કિંમત 16 કરોડ રૂપિયા છે. બાળકના પેરેન્ટ્સે ફંડ એકઠું કરવા માટે ટ્વિટર અકાઉન્ટ બનાવ્યું તેની જાણ વિરુષ્કાને થતાં તેમણે પણ મદદ કરી.

અયાંશના પેરેન્ટ્સે ટ્વિટર પર AyaanshFightsSMA’ નામનું અકાઉન્ટ એક્ટિવ કરી 16 કરોડનાં ઈન્જેક્શન માટે ફંડ ભેગું કરવાની શરૂઆત કરી. તેમાં અનુષ્કા અને વિરાટ કોહલી સહિતના સેલેબ્લે યોગદાન આપ્યું. રાહતના સમાચાર એ છે કે નાનકડાં અયાંશની સારવાર માટેના ઈન્જેક્શનના પૈસા ભેગા થઈ ગયા. પેરેન્ટ્સે ટ્વીટ કરી ફાળો આપનાર તમામ લોકોનો આભાર માન્યો.

કપલે પર્સનલી વિરાટ કોહલી અને અનુષ્કા શર્માને ટ્વીટ કરી ધન્યવાદ કહ્યું. ટ્વીટમાં તેમણે લખ્યું કે, ફેન તરીકે હંમેશાં અમે તમને પ્રેમ કર્યો છે, પરંતુ તમે અયાંશ માટે જે કર્યું તે અપેક્ષા કરતાં ઘણું વધારે છે. તમારી ઉદારતા માટે આભાર. આ મેચને જીતવામાં તમે સિક્સ મારી અમારી મદદ કરી છે. તમારી આ મદદ માટે હંમશાં અમે ઋણી રહીશું.

અયાંશને બચાવવા માટે વિરુષ્કા સિવાય સારા અલી ખાન, કાર્તિક આર્યન, અર્જુન કપૂર અને રાજકુમાર રાવ સહિતના સેલેબ્સે દાનની સરવાણીમાં પોતાનો ભાગ આપ્યો હતો. અયાંશના પેરેન્ટ્સે તમામ લોકોનો આભાર માન્યો છે.

#InThisTogether
આ સિવાય વિરુષ્કાએ કોરોના મહામારીમાં લોકોની મદદ કરવા માટે #InThisTogether કેમ્પેઈન પણ શરૂ કર્યું છે. પોતાના આ કેમ્પેઈનમાં તેમણે 2 કરોડનું યોગદાન આપ્યું છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં કુલ 11 કરોડ રૂપિયા કરતાં વધારે ફંડ ભેગું થયું છે. આ રકમનો ઉપયોગ સેલેબ્સ હોસ્પિટલમાં ઓક્સિજન સિલિન્ડર અને જરૂરી દવાઓ પહોંચાડવામાં કરશે.

