મદદ:બાળકનો જીવ બચાવવા 16 કરોડ રૂપિયાના ઈન્જેક્શન માટે પૈસાની જરૂર હતી, વિરુષ્કાએ મદદ કરી દરિયાદિલી બતાવી

હંમેશાં મદદ માટે ચર્ચામાં રહેતાં સેલેબ્સ વિરાટ કોહલી અને અનુષ્કા શર્માએ ફરી એક વાર તેમની દરિયાદિલી બતાવી છે. કપલે SPA (સ્પાઈનલ મસ્ક્યુલર એટ્રોફી) જિનેટીક ડિસઓર્ડરથી પીડિત અયાંશ ગુપ્તા નામનાં બાળકની સારવાર માટે મદદ કરી છે. આ બાળકની સારવાર માટે દુનિયાના સૌથી મોંઘાં ઈન્જેક્શન Zolgensmaની જરૂર હતી. આ ઈન્જેક્શનની કિંમત 16 કરોડ રૂપિયા છે. બાળકના પેરેન્ટ્સે ફંડ એકઠું કરવા માટે ટ્વિટર અકાઉન્ટ બનાવ્યું તેની જાણ વિરુષ્કાને થતાં તેમણે પણ મદદ કરી.
અયાંશના પેરેન્ટ્સે ટ્વિટર પર AyaanshFightsSMA’ નામનું અકાઉન્ટ એક્ટિવ કરી 16 કરોડનાં ઈન્જેક્શન માટે ફંડ ભેગું કરવાની શરૂઆત કરી. તેમાં અનુષ્કા અને વિરાટ કોહલી સહિતના સેલેબ્લે યોગદાન આપ્યું. રાહતના સમાચાર એ છે કે નાનકડાં અયાંશની સારવાર માટેના ઈન્જેક્શનના પૈસા ભેગા થઈ ગયા. પેરેન્ટ્સે ટ્વીટ કરી ફાળો આપનાર તમામ લોકોનો આભાર માન્યો.
WE DID IT!!!— AyaanshFightsSMA (@FightsSma) May 23, 2021
Never thought that this arduous journey we set on to #saveayaanshgupta would culminate this beautifully. Happy to announce tht we have reachd ₹16 Cr. needed to get #Zolgensma for #Ayaansh. A big thank you to every person who supported us. This is your victory.✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/n0mVl1BvGv
કપલે પર્સનલી વિરાટ કોહલી અને અનુષ્કા શર્માને ટ્વીટ કરી ધન્યવાદ કહ્યું. ટ્વીટમાં તેમણે લખ્યું કે, ફેન તરીકે હંમેશાં અમે તમને પ્રેમ કર્યો છે, પરંતુ તમે અયાંશ માટે જે કર્યું તે અપેક્ષા કરતાં ઘણું વધારે છે. તમારી ઉદારતા માટે આભાર. આ મેચને જીતવામાં તમે સિક્સ મારી અમારી મદદ કરી છે. તમારી આ મદદ માટે હંમશાં અમે ઋણી રહીશું.
@imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma - we always loved you as fans. But what you have done for Ayaansh and this campaign is beyond what we expected. Thanks for your generosity. You helped us win this match of life with a six! Will always be indebted for your help to #saveayaanshgupta pic.twitter.com/vJUozH2o2r— AyaanshFightsSMA (@FightsSma) May 23, 2021
અયાંશને બચાવવા માટે વિરુષ્કા સિવાય સારા અલી ખાન, કાર્તિક આર્યન, અર્જુન કપૂર અને રાજકુમાર રાવ સહિતના સેલેબ્સે દાનની સરવાણીમાં પોતાનો ભાગ આપ્યો હતો. અયાંશના પેરેન્ટ્સે તમામ લોકોનો આભાર માન્યો છે.
@SaraAliKhan and Amritaji - you have been a strong support in this campaign. From the time we got to know that you are with us, it brought us a new vigour and energy that we can't define in words. Thank you so much for your blessings and support for Ayaansh.🙏 pic.twitter.com/vy51AdcdRd— AyaanshFightsSMA (@FightsSma) May 23, 2021
One of the most fortunate days of our campaign when we woke up to see your post for Ayaansh. Your generosity and honest appeal has redefined our meaning of Stardom. Thank you so much for your love @TheAaryanKartik Sir. We really❤️ you. #savedayaanshgupta pic.twitter.com/B8pDy9gHqW— AyaanshFightsSMA (@FightsSma) May 25, 2021
Thank you @emraanhashmi sir. You gave your voice to our campaign just when we needed it. The right final push that led us to victory so quick and so smooth. This is truly the best Birthday gift Ayaansh could have got Sir. Thank you so so much. 🙏😊 pic.twitter.com/oZuRTBCOqQ— AyaanshFightsSMA (@FightsSma) May 24, 2021
#InThisTogether
આ સિવાય વિરુષ્કાએ કોરોના મહામારીમાં લોકોની મદદ કરવા માટે #InThisTogether કેમ્પેઈન પણ શરૂ કર્યું છે. પોતાના આ કેમ્પેઈનમાં તેમણે 2 કરોડનું યોગદાન આપ્યું છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં કુલ 11 કરોડ રૂપિયા કરતાં વધારે ફંડ ભેગું થયું છે. આ રકમનો ઉપયોગ સેલેબ્સ હોસ્પિટલમાં ઓક્સિજન સિલિન્ડર અને જરૂરી દવાઓ પહોંચાડવામાં કરશે.
Truly amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity that you all have shown. We are proud to announce that we have raised more than our initial target and it will go a long way to save lives. Thank you for your overwhelming support in helping the people of India. pic.twitter.com/yqi2Qfjvry— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 14, 2021
