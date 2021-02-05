તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મોટા ખોરડાની વહુઓ:મળો, કપૂર ખાનદાનની 10 વહુઓને, કોઈકના એરેન્જ તો કોઈકના લવ મેરેજ થયા, બેના ડિવોર્સ

હિંદી સિનેમાના પ્રથમ પરિવાર તરીકે જાણીતા કપૂર પરિવારના સૌથી નાના ભાઈ રાજીવ કપૂરનું 58 વર્ષની ઉંમરમાં હાર્ટ અટેકને કારણે અવસાન થયું હતું. ગયા વર્ષે જ 67 વર્ષીય રિશી કપૂરનું 30 એપ્રિલના રોજ નિધન થયું હતું. એક જ વર્ષમાં બે-બે ભાઈઓના અવસાનથી કપૂર પરિવાર એકદમ ભાંગી પડ્યો હતો. કપૂર પરિવારમાંથી સૌ પહેલાં પૃથ્વીરાજ કપૂરે ફિલ્મ ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીમાં કામ કરવાનું શરૂ કર્યું હતું અને આજે ચાર પેઢીએ પણ કપૂર પરિવાર બોલિવૂડમાં લોકપ્રિય છે. કપૂર પરિવારના દીકરા તથા વહુ અંગે જાણીએ.

પૃથ્વીરાજ કપૂર-રામસરણી

કપૂર પરિવારમાં સૌ પહેલાં પૃથ્વીરાજ કપૂર હતા, જેમણે એક્ટિંગ કરિયરની શરૂઆત કરી હતી. તેઓ 1929માં હિંદી સિનેમામાં એન્ટર થયા હતા. તેમના પિતા બશેશ્વરનાથ કપૂર પેશાવરમાં પોલીસ ઓફિસર હતા. પૃથ્વીરાજ કપૂરને ચાર ભાઈ (ત્રિલોક કપૂર, અમરનાથ કપૂર, વિશ્વનાથ કપૂર, લેફ્ટન્ટ કર્નલ રમેશ કપૂર) તથા ત્રણ બહેનો ( પ્રેમ મહેરા, કૈલાસ કકર, શાંતા કપૂર ધવન) હતી. પૃથ્વીરાજે રામસરણી સાથે લગ્ન કર્યાં હતાં.

પૃથ્વીરાજને ત્રણ દીકરા (રાજ કપૂર, શમ્મી કપૂર, શશિ કપૂર) તથા એક દીકરી ઉર્મિલા હતી. બે દીકરાઓ રવિન્દર તથા દેવિન્દરનું નાનપણમાં જ અવસાન થયું હતું. 1972માં પૃથ્વીરાજ કપૂરનું અવસાન થયું હતું, જ્યારે રામસરણી કપૂરનું 1971માં થયું હતું.

રાજ કપૂર-ક્રિષ્ના મલ્હોત્રા

પૃથ્વીરાજ કપૂરના સૌથી મોટા દીકરા રાજ કપૂર બોલિવૂડમાં શોમેન તરીકે જાણીતા હતા. તેઓ એક્ટર તથા ડિરેક્ટર તરીકે લોકપ્રિય હતાં. રાજ કપૂરે મામાની દીકરી ક્રિષ્ના મલ્હોત્રા સાથે 1946માં સાથે લગ્ન કર્યાં હતાં. તે સમયના એક જાણીતા મેગેઝિનમાં લખવામાં આવ્યું હતું કે રાજ કપૂરે પોતાની પિતરાઈ સાથે લગ્ન કરીને કરિયરનો અંત લાવી દીધો. આ લગ્ન બંને પરિવારની મંજૂરીથી કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. પૃથ્વીરાજ પોતાના દીકરા માટે એક પારિવારિક યુવતી ઈચ્છતા હતા. રાજ કપૂરનું નામ બોલિવૂડમાં ઘણી એક્ટ્રેસિસ સાથે જોડાયું હતું, જેમાં નરગીસ, વૈજયંતીમાલા તથા સાઉથ એક્ટ્રેસ પદ્મિની સામેલ છે. જોકે, લગ્ન બાદ રાજ કપૂરની કરિયર ટોચ પર આવી હતી.

રાજ કપૂર તથા ક્રિષ્નાને પાંચ સંતાનો હતાં, જેમાં ત્રણ દીકરા (રણધીર, રિશી તથા રાજીવ) અને બે દીકરીઓ (રિતુ નંદા તથા રિમા જૈન) છે. રાજ કપૂરનું નિધન 1988માં થયું હતું. ક્રિષ્ના રાજ કપૂરનું નિધન 2018માં થયું હતું. રિતુ નંદાનું ગયા વર્ષે 2020માં અવસાન થયું હતું. રિતુ નંદાએ બિઝનેસમેન રાજેન નંદા સાથે લગ્ન કર્યાં હતાં. તેમને એક દીકરો નિખીલ નંદા (નિખીલે અમિતાભ બચ્ચનની દીકરી શ્વેતા સાથે લગ્ન કર્યાં છે) તથા દીકરી નતાશા છે. રિમા જૈન મુંબઈમાં પતિ તથા બે દીકરાઓ (અરમાન-આદર) સાથે રહે છે.

શમ્મી કપૂર-ગીતા બાલી-નીલા દેવી

પૃથ્વી રાજ કપૂરના બીજા નંબરના દીકરા શમ્મી કપૂર યુવતીઓમાં ઘણાં જ લોકપ્રિય હતાં. તેમણે 1955માં ગીતા બાલી સાથે લગ્ન કર્યાં હતાં. તેઓ ફિલ્મ 'રંગીન રાતે'ના સેટ પર ગીતા બાલીને મળ્યા હતા અને ચાર મહિનાની અંદર જ બંનેને એકબીજા પ્રત્યે પ્રેમ થયો હતો અને પછી મુંબઈના મંદિરમાં લગ્ન કર્યાં હતાં. લગ્નના બીજા વર્ષે તેમને દીકરો આદિત્ય રાજ કપૂર અને લગ્નના પાંચ વર્ષ પછી દીકરી કંચન જન્મી હતી. જોકે, 10 વર્ષના લગ્નજીવન બાદ ગીતા બાલીનું 1965માં અછબડા નીકળતા મોત થયું હતું.

પહેલી પત્નીના મોતના ચાર વર્ષ બાદ 1969માં શમ્મી કપૂરે ગુજરાતના ભાવનગરના રાજવી પરિવારના દીકરી નીલા દેવી સાથે બીજા લગ્ન કર્યાં હતાં. આ લગ્નથી તેમને કોઈ સંતાન નહોતું. દીકરી કંચને ડિરેક્ટર મનમોહન દેસાઈના પુત્ર કેતન દેસાઈ સાથે લગ્ન કર્યાં છે અને તેમને બે દીકરીઓ (પૂજા દેસાઈ, રાજ રાજેશ્વરી દેસાઈ) છે. શમ્મી કપૂરનું નિધન 14 ઓગસ્ટ, 2011માં થયું હતું.

શશિ કપૂર તથા જેનિફર કેન્ડલ

રોમેન્ટિક હીરો તરીકે લોકપ્રિય શશિ કપૂરને ઈંગ્લેન્ડની એક યુવતી સાથે પ્રેમ થઈ ગયો હતો. 1956માં કલકતા (હાલમાં કોલકાતા)માં થિયેટર ગ્રુપમાં કામ કરતી વખતે અંગ્રેજી એક્ટ્રેસ જેનિફરને શશિ કપૂર મળ્યાં હતાં. આ સમયે શશિ પિતાના પૃથ્વી થિયેટરમાં આસિસ્ટન્ટ સ્ટેજ મેનેજર તથા એક્ટર તરીકે કામ કરતાં હતાં. તે સમયે જીયોફ્રી કેન્ડલનું શેક્સપિયર ગ્રુપ પણ ત્યાં હતું. જીયોફ્રીની દીકરી જેનિફર હતી. થોડી મુલાકાતમાં જ શશિ તથા જેનિફરને એકબીજા પ્રત્યે પ્રેમ થયો હતો. શરૂઆતમાં જેનિફરના પરિવારને આ લગ્ન સામે વાંધો હતો. જોકે, શશિ કપૂરના ભાભી ગીતા બાલીની મદદથી શશિએ 1958માં જેનિફર સાથે લગ્ન કર્યાં હતાં. લગ્ન બાદ કેટલીક ફિલ્મમાં સાથે જોવા મળ્યાં હતાં. તેમને બે દીકરાઓ કુનાલ કપૂર, કરન કપૂર તથા દીકરી સંજના કપૂર છે.

1984માં જેનિફરનું કેન્સરને કારણે નિધન થયું હતું. શશિ પત્નીના નિધન બાદ એકદમ ભાંગી પડ્યા હતા અને તેમણે બોલિવૂડમાં કામ કરવાનું બંધ કરી દીધું હતું. 79 વર્ષની ઉંમરમાં 2017માં શશિનું નિધન થયું હતું. તેમની દીકરી સંજનાએ આદિત્ય ભટ્ટાચાર્ય સાથે લગ્ન કર્યાં હતાં. આ લગ્ન લાંબા ટક્યા નહોતા. ત્યરબાદ સંજનાએ વાલ્મિક થાપર સાથે લગ્ન છે. આ લગ્નથી સંજનાને દીકરો હામિર છે.

રણધિર કપૂર-બબીતા

પૃથ્વી રાજકપૂરની ત્રીજી પેઢી એટલે કે રાજ કપૂરના સૌથી મોટા દીકરા રણધીર કપૂરે પણ દાદા-પિતાની જેમ બોલિવૂડમાં નસીબ અજમાવ્યું હતું. ફિલ્મ 'કલ આજ ઔર કલ'ના શૂટિંગ દરમિયાન રણધીરને કો-સ્ટાર બબીતા સાથે પ્રેમ થયો હતો. 1971માં રણધીર તથા બબીતાએ લગ્ન કર્યાં હતાં. લગ્નના ત્રણ વર્ષ બાદ દીકરી કરિશ્માનો જન્મ થયો હતો. નવ વર્ષ બાદ બીજી દીકરી કરીના જન્મી હતી. જોકે, બબીતાએ દીકરીને એક્ટિંગ ફિલ્ડમાં લાવવાની વાત કરી હતી અને ત્યારબાદ બબીતા તથા રણધીરના સંબંધો વણસ્યા હતા. ત્યારબાદથી બંને અલગ રહે છે. જોકે, તેમણે ડિવોર્સ લીધા નથી. આટલું જ નહીં કપૂર પરિવારના દરેક પ્રસંગમાં રણધીર-બબીતા સાથે જોવા મળે છે.

કરિશ્મા તથા કરીના બોલિવૂડની જાણીતી એક્ટ્રેસ છે. કરિશ્માએ બિઝનેસમેન સંજય કપૂર સાથે લગ્ન કર્યાં હતાં. જોકે, આ લગ્ન લાંબુ ટક્યા નહોતાં. કરિશ્માને દીકરી સમાયરા તથા દીકરો કિઆન છે. કરીનાએ બોલિવૂડ એક્ટર સૈફ અલી ખાન સાથે લગ્ન કર્યાં છે. તેને એક દીકરો તૈમુર છે. હાલમાં કરીના પ્રેગ્નન્ટ છે અને બીજા બાળકને આ મહિને જન્મ આપશે.

રિશી કપૂર-નીતુ સિંહ

રિશી કપૂરે પોતાની કો-સ્ટાર નીતુ સિંહ સાથે લગ્ન કર્યાં હતાં. રાજ કપૂરે સિંહ પરિવારના ઘરે જઈને નીતુનો હાથ દીકરા માટે માગ્યો હતો. જોકે, શરૂઆતમાં સિંહ પરિવારે ના પાડી હતી, પછી તેઓ માની ગયા હતા. 1980માં રિશી તથા નીતુએ લગ્ન કર્યાં હતાં. તેમને એક દીકરી રિદ્ધિમા તથા દીકરો રણબીર છે.

રિદ્ધિમાએ દિલ્હીના બિઝનેસમેન ભરત સાહની સાથે લગ્ન કર્યાં છે. રિદ્ધિમા જ્વેલરી ડિઝાઈનર છે. રિદ્ધિમા-ભરતને એક દીકરી સમારા છે. રિશી કપૂરનું ગયા વર્ષે 30 એપ્રિલના રોજ અવસાન થયું હતું.

રાજીવ કપૂર-આરતી સભ્રવાલ

રાજ કપૂરના સૌથી નાના દીકરા રાજીવ પણ બંને ભાઈઓ, પિતા-દાદાની જેમ એક્ટિંગ ફિલ્ડમાં આવ્યા હતા. જોકે, રાજીવ પિતા તથા ભાઈઓની જેમ સફળ થઈ શક્યા નહોતા. તેમણે પછી ડિરેક્ટર તથા પ્રોડ્યૂસર તરીકે નસીબ અજમાવ્યું હતું. વર્ષ 2001માં રાજીવે આર્કિટેક્ટ આરતી સભ્રવાલ સાથે લગ્ન કર્યાં હતાં, પરંતુ બે વર્ષ બાદ જ તેમના ડિવોર્સ થઈ ગયા હતા. રાજીવ કપૂરને કોઈ સંતાન નહોતું. રાજીવ કપૂરનું નવ ફેબ્રુઆરી, 2021ના રોજ હાર્ટ અટેકને કારણે નિધન થયું હતું.

આદિત્ય રાજ કપૂર-પ્રીતિ

શમ્મી કપૂરના દીકરા આદિત્યનું નિકનેમ મિકી હતું. આદિત્યને સાવકી માતા નીલા દેવીએ મોટો કર્યો છે. જોકે, નીલા દેવીએ તેનું લાડનું નામ લાડુ પાડ્યું હતું. આદિત્ય આધ્યાત્મિક ગુરુ હૈદાખાન બાબાને માને છે. 1982માં આદિત્યે માતા નીલા દેવીની બહેનની દીકરી પ્રીતિ સાથે ગુરુજીના આશ્રમમાં લગ્ન કર્યાં હતાં. આદિત્યે પણ પિતાના પગલે એક્ટિંગ વર્લ્ડમાં નસીબ અજમાવ્યું હતું. જોકે, આદિત્ય સફળ રહ્યો નહોતો. ત્યારબાદ રાઈટર તથા ડિરેક્ટર તરીકે કામ કર્યું હતું, પરંતુ ખાસ સફળતા મળી નહીં.

આદિત્ય 2014માં ડિરેક્ટર આશુતોષ ગોવારિકરની સિરિયલ 'એવરેસ્ટ'માં જોવા મળ્યો હતો. આદિત્યનો ટ્રક તથા વેરહાઉસનો બિઝનેસ છે. આ ઉપરાંત આદિત્યે દિલ્હીમાં અમ્યૂઝમન્ટ પાર્ક અપ્પુ ઘર અને મુંબઈમાં અમ્યૂઝમન્ટ પાર્ક ફેન્ટસીલેન્ડ બનાવ્યો છે. આદિત્ય-પ્રીતિને દીકરી તુલસી કપૂર તથા દીકરો વિશ્વપ્રતાપ કપૂર છે.

કુનાલ કપૂર-શીના સિપ્પી​​​​​​​

શશિ કપૂરનો દીકરો કુનાલ કપૂર બોલિવૂડમાં ખાસ સફળ થયો નહી.. કુનાલ કપૂર પિતાની જેમ સફળ થઈ શક્યો નહીં. કુનાલે બોલિવૂડના જાણીતા ડિરેક્ટર રમેશ સિપ્પીની દીકરી શીના સિપ્પી સાથે લગ્ન કર્યાં હતાં. તેમને એક દીકરો ઝહાન તથા દીકરા શાયરા છે. જોકે, 2004માં કુનાલ તથા શીનાના ડિવોર્સ થઈ ગયા હતા.

કરન કપૂર-લોર્ના​​​​​​​

શશિ કપૂરના નાના દીકરા કરને 1978માં શ્યામ બેનેગલની ફિલ્મ 'જુનૂન'થી બોલિવૂડ ડેબ્યૂ કર્યું હતું. જોકે, યુરોપિયન લુક હોવાને કારણે કરન કપૂર બોલિવૂડમાં ખાસ સફળ થઈ શક્યો નહીં. જોકે, કરન કપૂર બોમ્બે ડાઈંગ કંપનીનો વર્ષો સુધી ટોપ મોડલ રહ્યો હતો. કરન કપૂર છેલ્લે ફિલ્મ 'લોહા'માં જોવા મળ્યો હતો. હવે કરન કપૂર સફળ ફોટોગ્રાફર તરીકે જાણીતો છે. તે લંડનમાં પત્ની લોર્ના તથા દીકરી આલિયા તથા દીકરા ઝેક સાથે રહે છે.

