Hair loss is one demon that we all have to face in our lives...for some it comes in phases and for some it's like an everyday problem. But we don't need to fear it...just need to tackle it the correct way. Apart from maintaining a healthy diet, we can use some simple diy tips to control the hair fall. Post my Covid19 recovery, even I have been experiencing an intense hair fall than usual, so apart from my daily dose of good ol' vitamins, I have also restarted my one ingredient diy hair fall therapy...Onion juice!. Just grate one fresh onion and extract it's juice, now apply the juice to ur scalp with the help of a cotton ball. Keep it for sometime and then wash it off with a paraben free shampoo. You'll see the results within a week and trust me..you'll not be disappointed. #MalaikasTrickOrTip #HairCare

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Oct 10, 2020 at 10:53pm PDT