દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર Aug 08, 2020, 12:51 PM IST

કેરળના કોઝિકોડમાં થયેલી વિમાન દુર્ઘટનામાં બે પાઈલટ સહિત 18 લોકોના મૃત્યુ થયા છે. શુક્રવારે રાતે થયેલી દુર્ઘટનામાં 127 લોકો ઘાયલ થયા છે જેમાંથી 15 લોકો વધારે ગંભીર છે. દુર્ઘટના પછી દેશમાં દરેક લોકો મરનારાને શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપી રહ્યા છે અને ઈજાગ્રસ્ત લોકો જલ્દી સાજા થાય તેવી પ્રાર્થના કરી રહ્યા છે. અમિતાભ બચ્ચન, અક્ષય કુમાર, અજય દેવગણ અને શાહરુખ ખાન સહિત ઘણા સેલેબ્સે પ્લેન દુર્ઘટના પર દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું છે.

અમિતાભ બચ્ચને ટ્વીટ કરીને લખ્યું કે, ‘ભયાનક અકસ્માત...કેરળમાં એર ઇન્ડિયાનું પ્લેન ક્રેશ, કોઝિવોડ એરપોર્ટ, ભારે વરસાદને લીધે લેન્ડિંગ વખતે પ્લેન રનવે પર લપસ્યું...પ્રાર્થનાઓ..’

T 3620 - A terrible tragedy .. Air India crash in Kerala, Kozhikode airport , plane skids off the runway on landing in heavy rain ..

Prayers .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2020

અક્ષય કુમારે લખ્યું કે, ‘ભયાનક સમાચાર, એર ઇન્ડિયા એક્સપ્રેસની ફ્લાઈટના દરેક ક્રૂ મેમ્બર અને પેસેન્જરની સલામતીની પ્રાર્થના કરું છું. જે લોકોએ તેમના સ્વજનોને ખોઈ દીધા છે તે બધાને મારી સંવેદના.’

Terrible news! Praying for the safety of all the passengers and crew onboard the #AirIndia Express flight. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2020

શાહરુખ ખાને દુઃખી થઈને લખ્યું, ‘એર ઇન્ડિયા ફ્લાઈટમાં હાજર પેસેન્જર અને ક્રૂ મેમ્બર્સ માટે મારું હ્રદય કંપી ઉઠ્યું છે. પ્રિયજનોને ખોનારા લોકો માટે મારી સંવેદના.’

My heart goes out to the passengers and crew members onboard the #AirIndia flight. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Thoughts and prayers... — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 7, 2020

સંજય દત્તે લખ્યું કે, ‘એર ઇન્ડિયા ફ્લાઈટની દુર્ઘટના વિશે સાંભળીને ઘણું દુઃખ થયું. ઈજાગ્રસ્ત લોકો જલ્દી સાજા થાય તે માટે પ્રાર્થના કરું છું.’

Deeply saddened to hear about the #AirIndia flight tragedy. Praying for all the injured ones to recover soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the bereaved.🙏🏻 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 7, 2020

અજય દેવગણે લખ્યું કે, ‘એર ઇન્ડિયા ફ્લાઈટની ટ્રેજેડી સાંભળીને હું ડિસ્ટર્બ છું. ફ્લાઈટમાં હાજર દરેક પેસેન્જર્સ અને ક્રૂ મેમ્બર્સની સલામતી માટે પ્રાર્થના કરું છું. પ્રિયજનોને ખોનારા માટે સંવેદના.’

Disturbed by the #AirIndia flight tragedy. My prayers are with all the passengers and crew members onboard and deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 7, 2020

શબાના આઝ્મીએ કહ્યું કે, ‘કોઝિકોડ, એર ઇન્ડિયાનું વિમાન ક્રેશ. ઘણું દુ:ખદ. જીવ ગુમાવનારા લોકોના પરિવાર પ્રત્યે મારી સંવેદના અને ઈજાગ્રસ્ત લોકો જલ્દી સાજા થઇ જાય તેવી પ્રાર્થના કરું છું.’

#Kozikhode #AirIndiaCrash . How tragic. Heartfelt condolences to the families of those that lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 7, 2020

અનુપમ ખેરે લખ્યું, ‘કોઝિકોડ એર ઇન્ડિયાના પ્લેન ક્રેશનું જાણીને ઘણું દુઃખ થયું. પ્રિયજનોને ખોઈ દીધેલા પરિવાર માટે મારું હ્રદય કંપી રહ્યું છે. ઈજાગ્રસ્ત લોકો માટે મારી પ્રાર્થના છે. વર્ષ 2020ને વિનંતી છે કે, દિવસ ઘટાડો અને જલ્દીથી આ વર્ષ પૂરું થાય....અને હજુ કેટલું કહેર મચાવશો? પ્લીઝ, બસ કરો.’

Deeply saddened to know about the #AirIndia plane crash at #Kozhikode. My heart goes out to the families of the people who lost their loved ones. Praying for the injured. Will request year #2020 to cut short it’s days and make an early exit.और कितना कहर मचाओगे? प्लीज़ बस करो! 🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 7, 2020

આ ઉપરાંત દિશા પટની, રણદીપ હુડા, નિમ્રત કોર, અદિતિ રાવ હૈદરી સહિત અન્ય સેલેબ્સે પણ પ્લેન ક્રેશ પર દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું છે.

Deeply shocked by the tragic crash landing of the #AirIndia aircraft that overshot the runway in Kozhikode.

Prayers for all passengers, pilots & crew on board and at Calicut Airport. Terrible year this🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) August 7, 2020

Terribly shocking to hear the tragic news of Aircraft crash of the #AirIndia that overshot the runway in Kozhikode which was Flying back from Dubai..

Prayers for the safety of all the passengers and crew members at Calicut airport. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 7, 2020

Have so far refrained from letting my optimism weaken, but today I really do pray hard for simpler, kinder times, where we don’t have to chase silver linings and saving graces. What a relentlessly merciless year it’s been. May faith come on top in this dark age. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 7, 2020