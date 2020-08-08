Change Cookies Settings

કોઝિકોડ પ્લેન ક્રેશથી બોલિવૂડ દુ:ખી / અમિતાભ બચ્ચને લખ્યું, ‘ભયાનક અકસ્માત’, અજય દેવગણે કહ્યું, ‘દુર્ઘટના વિશે સાંભળીને ડિસ્ટર્બ થઈ ગયો છું’

Kozhikode Plane Crash: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar To Ajay Devgn Bollywood Celebs Offer Condolences
Kozhikode Plane Crash: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar To Ajay Devgn Bollywood Celebs Offer Condolences

દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર

Aug 08, 2020, 12:51 PM IST

કેરળના કોઝિકોડમાં થયેલી વિમાન દુર્ઘટનામાં બે પાઈલટ સહિત 18 લોકોના મૃત્યુ થયા છે. શુક્રવારે રાતે થયેલી દુર્ઘટનામાં 127 લોકો ઘાયલ થયા છે જેમાંથી 15 લોકો વધારે ગંભીર છે. દુર્ઘટના પછી દેશમાં દરેક લોકો મરનારાને શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપી રહ્યા છે અને ઈજાગ્રસ્ત લોકો જલ્દી સાજા થાય તેવી પ્રાર્થના કરી રહ્યા છે. અમિતાભ બચ્ચન, અક્ષય કુમાર, અજય દેવગણ અને શાહરુખ ખાન સહિત ઘણા સેલેબ્સે પ્લેન દુર્ઘટના પર દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું છે.

અમિતાભ બચ્ચને ટ્વીટ કરીને લખ્યું કે, ‘ભયાનક અકસ્માત...કેરળમાં એર ઇન્ડિયાનું પ્લેન ક્રેશ, કોઝિવોડ એરપોર્ટ, ભારે વરસાદને લીધે લેન્ડિંગ વખતે પ્લેન રનવે પર લપસ્યું...પ્રાર્થનાઓ..’

અક્ષય કુમારે લખ્યું કે, ‘ભયાનક સમાચાર, એર ઇન્ડિયા એક્સપ્રેસની ફ્લાઈટના દરેક ક્રૂ મેમ્બર અને પેસેન્જરની સલામતીની પ્રાર્થના કરું છું. જે લોકોએ તેમના સ્વજનોને ખોઈ દીધા છે તે બધાને મારી સંવેદના.’

શાહરુખ ખાને દુઃખી થઈને લખ્યું, ‘એર ઇન્ડિયા ફ્લાઈટમાં હાજર પેસેન્જર અને ક્રૂ મેમ્બર્સ માટે મારું હ્રદય કંપી ઉઠ્યું છે. પ્રિયજનોને ખોનારા લોકો માટે મારી સંવેદના.’

સંજય દત્તે લખ્યું કે, ‘એર ઇન્ડિયા ફ્લાઈટની દુર્ઘટના વિશે સાંભળીને ઘણું દુઃખ થયું. ઈજાગ્રસ્ત લોકો જલ્દી સાજા થાય તે માટે પ્રાર્થના કરું છું.’

અજય દેવગણે લખ્યું કે, ‘એર ઇન્ડિયા ફ્લાઈટની ટ્રેજેડી સાંભળીને હું ડિસ્ટર્બ છું. ફ્લાઈટમાં હાજર દરેક પેસેન્જર્સ અને ક્રૂ મેમ્બર્સની સલામતી માટે પ્રાર્થના કરું છું. પ્રિયજનોને ખોનારા માટે સંવેદના.’

શબાના આઝ્મીએ કહ્યું કે, ‘કોઝિકોડ, એર ઇન્ડિયાનું વિમાન ક્રેશ. ઘણું દુ:ખદ. જીવ ગુમાવનારા લોકોના પરિવાર પ્રત્યે મારી સંવેદના અને ઈજાગ્રસ્ત લોકો જલ્દી સાજા થઇ જાય તેવી પ્રાર્થના કરું છું.’

અનુપમ ખેરે લખ્યું, ‘કોઝિકોડ એર ઇન્ડિયાના પ્લેન ક્રેશનું જાણીને ઘણું દુઃખ થયું. પ્રિયજનોને ખોઈ દીધેલા પરિવાર માટે મારું હ્રદય કંપી રહ્યું છે. ઈજાગ્રસ્ત લોકો માટે મારી પ્રાર્થના છે. વર્ષ 2020ને વિનંતી છે કે, દિવસ ઘટાડો અને જલ્દીથી આ વર્ષ પૂરું થાય....અને હજુ કેટલું કહેર મચાવશો? પ્લીઝ, બસ કરો.’

આ ઉપરાંત દિશા પટની, રણદીપ હુડા, નિમ્રત કોર, અદિતિ રાવ હૈદરી સહિત અન્ય સેલેબ્સે પણ પ્લેન ક્રેશ પર દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું છે.

