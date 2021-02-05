તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સનીને રાહત:બે વર્ષ જૂના ફ્રોડના કેસમાં સની લિયોની અરેસ્ટ નહીં થાય, કેરળ હાઈ કોર્ટે ચુકાદો કર્યો

એક કલાક પહેલા
કેરળ હાઈ કોર્ટે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચને સની લિયોનીને અરેસ્ટ કરવા પર રોક લગાવી છે. કેસ 29 લાખ રૂપિયાના ફ્રોડ સાથે જોડાયેલો છે. આ આદેશ સની દ્વારા ફાઈલ થયેલી આગોતરા જામીન અરજી પરના ચુકાદા બાદ આવ્યો છે. સની પર એક ઇવેન્ટ મેનેજમેન્ટ કંપનીએ ફરિયાદ ફાઈલ કરાવી હતી કે 2019માં તે પૈસા લઈને વેલેન્ટાઈન ડે પર પરફોર્મન્સ માટે આવી ન હતી.

અરજીમાં સની લિયોની અને તેના પતિ ડેનિયલ સિવાય અન્ય એક વ્યક્તિએ કહ્યું કે સની નિર્દોષ છે. સનીને કોચી ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે 3 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ તિરુઅનંતપુરમમાં પૂછપરછ માટે બોલાવવામાં આવી હતી. તેના પર IPCની કલમ 406 અને 420 હેઠળ કેસ ફાઈલ થયો હતો.

આયોજકોએ 12 લાખ રૂપિયા ન આપ્યા
આ કેસમાં સની સાઈડથી કહેવામાં આવ્યું છે કે તે બે વખત ગઈ હતી પણ પ્રોગ્રામ ન હતો. સાથે જ આ ઇવેન્ટ ઘણીવાર કેન્સલ કરવામાં આવી હતી. ત્યારબાદ કોચી પાસે અંગમાલીમાં એડલક્સ ઇન્ટરનેશનલ કન્વેંશન સેન્ટરમાં કરવાનું ફાઇનલ કર્યું જોકે આયોજકોને સનીને 12 લાખ રૂપિયા દેવાના બાકી છે.

ફરિયાદીએ 2 કરોડ રૂપિયા વળતર માગ્યું
સની લિયોનીના જણાવ્યા મુજબ તેણે તપાસ અધિકારીઓને પૂરો સહયોગ આપ્યો છે. સાથે જ તેની સાથે થયેલી આખી ઘટનાની જાણકારી પણ આપી છે. તેણે ફરિયાદી સાથે થયેલા ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શનના ડોક્યુમેન્ટ્સ પણ તપાસ અધિકારીને આપ્યા. આ વચ્ચે એવી વાત પણ સામે આવી કે ફરિયાદીએ વળતર તરીકે બે કરોડ રૂપિયાની માગ કરી છે.

