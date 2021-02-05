તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

પહેલી ઝલક:કરીના કપૂરે 'છોટે નવાબ'ની પહેલી તસવીર શૅર કરીને કહ્યું, 'એવું કંઈ જ નથી, જે મહિલાઓ ના કરી શકે'

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
કરીનાએ હજી સુધી દીકરાના નામ જાહેર કર્યું નથી
  • કરીના કપૂરે 21 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ દીકરાને જન્મ આપ્યો હતો

કરીના કપૂરે પોતાના બીજા દીકરાની પહેલી તસવીર આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસ પર શૅર કરી છે. કરીનાએ 21 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ બ્રીચ કેન્ડી હોસ્પિટલમાં દીકરાને જન્મ આપ્યો હતો.

તસવીર શૅર કરીને આ વાત કહી

કરીનાએ ચાહકોને આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસની શુભેચ્છા પાઠવી હતી
કરીનાએ ચાહકોને આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસની શુભેચ્છા પાઠવી હતી

કરીના કપૂરે બ્લેક એન્ડ વ્હાઈટ તસવીર શૅર કરી છે. આ તસવીરમાં કરીનાએ દીકરાને તેડ્યો છે. જોકે, દીકરાનો ચહેરો દેખાતો નથી. તસવીર શૅર કરીને કરીનાએ કહ્યું હતું, 'એવું કંઈ જ નથી, જે મહિલાઓ ના કરી શકે. હેપ્પી વુમન્સ ડે.'

હજી સુધી દીકરાનું નામ આવ્યું નથી
દીકરાના જન્મના બે દિવસ બાદ એટલે કે 23 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ કરીના હોસ્પિટલમાંથી ડિસ્ચાર્જ થઈને ઘરે આવી હતી. સૂત્રોના મતે, 25 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ કરીના તથા સૈફે નવા ઘરમાં નામકરણ વિધિ યોજી હતી. આ ફંક્શનમાં છોટે નવાબનું નામ પાડવામાં આવ્યું હતું. જોકે, હજી સુધી છોટા નવાબનું નામ સામે આવ્યું નથી. સૈફે એક ઈન્ટરવ્યૂમાં કહ્યું હતું કે ઘરના અન્ય સભ્યોની જેમ જ તૈમુર પણ પોતાના નાના ભાઈનું ઘણું જ ધ્યાન રાખી રહ્યો છે.

ડિલિવરીના 7 દિવસ બાદ કરીનાએ આ તસવીર શૅર કરીને કહ્યું હતું, 'હેલ્લો મને તમારી બહુ યાદ આવે છે'
ડિલિવરીના 7 દિવસ બાદ કરીનાએ આ તસવીર શૅર કરીને કહ્યું હતું, 'હેલ્લો મને તમારી બહુ યાદ આવે છે'

બીજા બાળકના નામ અંગે અટકળો
ચાહકોએ કરીનાના બાળકના નામ અંગે અટકળો લગાવી હતી. માનવામાં આવે છે કે કરીના બીજા બાળકનું નામ ફૈઝ રાખી શકે છે. તૈમુરનો જન્મ થયો ત્યારે સૈફે આ નામ સજેસ્ટ કર્યું હતું પણ કરીનાએ ના પાડી હતી.

તૈમુર જેવો દેખાય છે બીજો દીકરો
કરીનાના પિતા રણધીર કપૂરે મીડિયા સાથેની વાતચીતમાં કહ્યું હતું કે કરીનાનો નાનો દીકરો મોટાભાઈ તૈમુર જેવો દેખાય છે. તેમને તો બધા બાળકો એક સરખા જ રાખે છે. જોકે, ઘરના સભ્યો એવું કહી રહ્યાં છે કે કરીનાનો નાનો દીકરો મોટાભાઈ તૈમુર જેવો જ છે.

કરીનાએ ગયા વર્ષે ઓગસ્ટમાં બીજી પ્રેગ્નન્સીની જાહેરાત કરી હતી
કરીનાએ ગયા વર્ષે ઓગસ્ટમાં બીજી પ્રેગ્નન્સીની જાહેરાત કરી હતી

સૈફ-કરીના નવા ઘરમાં શિફ્ટ થયા
બીજા બાળકનો જન્મ થાય તે પહેલાં સૈફ તથા કરીના પોતાના નવા ઘરમાં શિફ્ટ થયા છે. તેમનું નવું ઘર ઘણું જ મોટું છે. ઘરમાં મોટી લાઈબ્રેરી, સ્વિમિંગ પૂલ તથા સ્પેશિયલ નર્સરી બનાવવામાં આવી છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપતિએ કહ્યું- તું મરી જા, પત્નીએ કહ્યું- મને નથી બનવું બીજી આઇશા, મારે જીવવું છે, ન્યાય જોઈએ છે - સુરત - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો