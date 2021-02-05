તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ગેરકાયદેસર બાંધકામ કેસ:કંગના રનૌતે BMC વિરુદ્ધ દાખલ કરેલો કેસ કોઈ પણ શરત વગર પરત લીધો

મુંબઈ44 મિનિટ પહેલા
કંગનાએ BMC વિરુદ્ધ દાખલ કરેલો કેસ કોઈ પણ જાતની શરત વગર પરત લીધો છે. BMCએ વર્ષ 2018માં કંગનાના ખાર સ્થિત ઘરમાં થયેલા ગેરકાયદેસર બાંધકામ અંગે નોટિસ મોકલી હતી. ત્યારબાદ કંગનાએ બોમ્બે હાઈકોર્ટમાં નોટિસ રદ કરવાની અપીલ કરી હતી. કંગનાનો કેસ લડતા વકીલ વિરેન્દ્ર સરાફે કોર્ટમાં કેસ પરત લેવાની વાત કરી હતી.

કોર્ટની સુનાવણી દરમિયાન વકીલે સ્પષ્ટ કર્યું હતું કે એક્ટ્રેસ આગામી ચાર અઠવાડિયાની અંદર ફ્લેટમાં થયેલા બાંધાકામને રેગ્યુલાઈઝેશન કરાવવા માટે અરજી કરી શકે છે અને BMCએ તોડફોડની કાર્યવાહી પહેલાં આ અંગે કોઈ નિર્ણય લેવો પડશે. જો BMCનો નિર્ણય કંગનાની વિરુદ્ધમાં હશે તો તે આવેદન રદ થાય તેના બે અઠવાડિયા સુધી ફરીથી કોર્ટમાં જઈ શકે છે. આના પર કંગનાના વકીલે બે અઠવાડિયાનો વધારાનો સમય માગ્યો છે.

કોઈ પણ જાતની શરત વગર કેસ પરત લીધો
કંગના તરફથી કહેવામાં આવ્યું હતું કે તેમણે ડેવલપરે કરેલાં નિર્માણમાં કોઈ પણ જાતનો ફેરફાર કર્યો નથી. આના પર BMCએ વિરોધ કર્યો હતો. પછી જસ્ટિસ પૃથ્વીરાજ ચ્વાહણે કંગનાના વકીલને પૂછ્યું હતું કે આ કેસ તેઓ બિનશરતી કે શરતી પરત લે છે. જેના પર કંગનાના વકીલે કહ્યું હતું કે તેઓ કોઈ પણ જાતની શરત વગર આ કેસ પરત લે છે.

કંગનાના એક જ બિલ્ડિંગમાં ત્રણ ફ્લેટ
BMCએ સપ્ટેમ્બર, 2020માં કંગનાના ઘરે ગેરકાયદેસર બાંધકામ થયું હોવા અંગે નોટિસ આપી હતી. કંગના મુંબઈના ખાર વેસ્ટ સ્થિત ડીબી બ્રિઝના 16 નંબર રોડની એક બિલ્ડિંગની પાંચમા માળે રહે છે. આ ફ્લોર પર કંગનાના કુલ ત્રણ ફ્લેટ છે. આ ત્રણેય ફ્લેટ 8 માર્ચ, 2013માં રજિસ્ટર્ડ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

એક મહિનાની અંદર ગેરકાયદેસર બાંધકામ હટાવવાનું કહેવામાં આવ્યું હતું
કંગનાએ ફ્લેટ લીધો તેના પાંચ વર્ષ પછી 13 માર્ચ, 2018માં BMCને આ ફ્લેટની અંદર કરવામાં આવેલું ગેરકાયદેસર બાંધકામ અંગેની ફરિયાદ મળી હતી. ફરિયાદ બાદ 26 માર્ચ, 2018માં BMCએ કંગનાના ત્રણેય ફ્લેટનું નિરીક્ષણ કર્યું હતું અને તે જ દિવસે કંગનાને BMC Under 53/1 of MRTP act for unauthorized construction beyond plan હેઠળ નોટિસ મોકલી હતી. 27 માર્ચ, 2018ના રોજ BMCએ નોટિસને મંજૂરી આપી હતી. આ નોટિસમાં BMCએ કંગનાને એક મહિનાની અંદર ગેરકાયદેસર બાંધકામ હટાવવાનું અથવા BMCને જવાબ આપવાનું કહેવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

