ટ્વિટર પર ભડકી કંગના:એક્ટ્રેસે ટ્વિટરને ચીનના હાથની કઠપૂતળી ગણાવ્યું, લખ્યું- ચીની ટિકટોકની જેમ તમે પણ બેન થઇ જશો

31 મિનિટ પહેલા
  કૉપી લિંક

ગુરુવારે ટ્વિટરે કાર્યવાહી કરતા કંગના રનૌતના અમુક વિવાદિત ટ્વીટ ડિલીટ કરી દીધા હતા. રિપોર્ટ્સમાં એવો પણ દાવો કરવામાં આવ્યો કે જો કંગના આ જ રીતે વિવાદિત ટ્વિટ કરતી રહેશે તો તેનું અકાઉન્ટ સસ્પેન્ડ થઇ શકે છે. આ એક્શનને લઈને કંગનાએ ટ્વિટર પર નારાજગી વ્યક્ત કરી છે. તેણે માઈક્રોબ્લોગિંગ સાઈટને ચીનના હાથની કઠપૂતળી ગણાવી છે.

ચીની ટિકટોકની જેમ તમે પણ બેન થઇ જશો: કંગના
કંગનાએ તેના સોશિયલ મીડિયા પોસ્ટમાં લખ્યું છે, 'ચીનના હાથની કઠપૂતળી ટ્વિટર મને મારું અકાઉન્ટ સસ્પેન્ડ કરવાની ધમકી આપી રહ્યું છે. જ્યારે મેં કોઈ નિયમનું ઉલ્લંઘન કર્યું જ નથી. યાદ રાખો જે દિવસે હું જઈશ, તમને સાથે લઈને જઈશ. એકદમ ચીની ટિકટોકની જેમ તમે પણ બેન થઇ જશો.'

પોપ સ્ટાર રિહાના પરની કમેન્ટ બાદ ટ્વીટ ડિલીટ થયા
કંગના વિરુદ્ધ આ જાણકારી તેની તે પોસ્ટ બાદ થઇ જેમાં તેણે ઇન્ટરનેશનલ પોપ સ્ટાર રિહાનાની ખેડૂત આંદોલનવાળી પોસ્ટ પર ગમે તેમ બોલ્યું હતું. રિપોર્ટ્સ અનુસાર ટ્વિટર કંગનાના હેન્ડલ પર નજર રાખીને બેઠા છે. જો આ જ રીતે વિવાદિત ટ્વીટ કરતી રહી તો તેનું અકાઉન્ટ બંધ પણ થઇ શકે છે. માઈક્રોબ્લોગિંગ સાઈટ ટ્વિટરે એક્ટ્રેસ કંગના રનૌતના અમુક ટ્વીટ હટાવી દીધા છે. આ ટ્વીટ્સને હેટ સ્પીચ સાથે જોડાયેલા ટ્વિટરના નિયમોનું ઉલ્લંઘન ગણાવવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે

ટ્વિટરે કંગનાનું તે ટ્વીટ પણ ડિલીટ કરી દીધું છે, જેમાં તેણે રોહિત શર્મા અને બાકી ક્રિકેટર્સને ધોબીનો કૂતરો કહ્યો હતો. રોહિત શર્માએ તેની પોસ્ટમાં લખ્યું હતું કે દેશની ભલાઈમાં ખેડૂતનું મહત્ત્વનું યોગદાન છે અને બધા મળીને સમસ્યાનું નિરાકરણ કાઢીશું.

જવાબમાં કંગનાએ લખ્યું હતું, 'આ બધા ક્રિકેટર્સ ધોબીનો કૂતરો, ન ઘરનો ન ઘાટનો જેવું કેમ સાઉન્ડ કરી રહ્યા છે. ખેડૂત તે નિયમનો વિરોધ કેમ કરી રહ્યા છે, જે તેમની ભલાઈ માટે બનાવવામાં આવ્યા છે. ઉપદ્રવ ફેલાવનારા આ બધા આતંકવાદી છે. એમ કહો ને, આટલો ડર કેમ લાગે છે?'

આ નોટિસ પછી કંગના પાર કાર્યવાહી થઇ
શિરોમણી અકાલી દળના પૂર્વ નેતા મંજીત સિંહ જીકેએ ટ્વિટરને લીગલ નોટિસ મોકલીને કંગના રનૌતના ટ્વિટર અકાઉન્ટને તાત્કાલિકપણે બંધ કરવાની માગ કરી છે. તેણે નોટિસમાં લખ્યું છે કે કંગનાની પોસ્ટ ફેક્ચ્યુઅલી ખોટી છે. આ ન માત્ર ખેડૂતો, પણ તેની સાથે જોડાયેલા સમગ્ર સીખ સમાજને નુકસાન પહોંચાડે છે. વકીલ નગીન્દર બેનીવાલ મારફતે મોકલવામાં આવેલી નોટિસમાં પોપ સિંગર રિહાનાની પોસ્ટ પર કંગનાએ કરેલી વિવાદિત કમેન્ટનો હવાલો આપવામાં આવ્યો છે. તેનું કહેવું છે કે કંગના તેની પોપ્યુલારિટીનો યુઝ ખેડૂતો અને સીખ સમુદાયનું અપમાન કરવા માટે કરી રહી છે. તેણે તેમને આતંકવાદી કહીને એન્ટિ નેશનલ જાહેર કરી દીધા છે.

બેનીવાલે નોટિસમાં કહ્યું છે કે તેમના ક્લાયન્ટને દેશની એકતા, ખેડૂતો અને સીખ સમુદાયની ચિંતા છે. તે તેની સુરક્ષા માટે ગંભીર છે. તે ખેડૂતો વિરુદ્ધ આ પ્રકારની માનહાની ભરેલા અસત્ય અને દુર્ભાવનાપૂર્ણ સ્ટેટમેન્ટ નહીં સ્વીકારે. નોટિસમાં ટ્વિટરને ધમકી આપવામાં આવી છે કે જો કંગનાનું વિવાદિત ટ્વીટ નહીં હટાવવામાં આવે અને તેનું અકાઉન્ટ સસ્પેન્ડ કરવામાં નહીં આવે તો તેને પણ માનહાની માટે જવાબદાર ગણવામાં આવશે અને તેના વિરુદ્ધ યોગ્ય લીગલ એક્શન લેવામાં આવશે.

