સોશિયલ કોઝને સપોર્ટ:કાજલ અગ્રવાલને 5 વર્ષની ઉંમરે બ્રોન્કિયલ અસ્થમા થયો હતો, મૂવમેન્ટના સપોર્ટમાં બોલી- ઈનહેલર યુઝ કરવામાં શરમાવું નહીં

એક કલાક પહેલા

કાજલ અગ્રવાલે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર એક પોસ્ટ શેર કરીને બાળપણની એક મુશ્કેલી શેર કરી છે. કાજલે જણાવ્યું કે તેને 5 વર્ષની ઉંમરમાં બ્રોન્કિયલ અસ્થમા થયો હતો, જે ઉંમર સાથે વધતો ગયો. એટલે જ આજેપણ તેને ઈનહેલર યુઝ કરવું પડે છે. સાઉથ બ્યુટી કાજલે ઓક્ટોબર 2020માં ગૌતમ કિચલુ સાથે લગ્ન કર્યાં અને હવે તે તેના ફિલ્મ પ્રોજેક્ટ્સ પર પણ કામ શરૂ કરી ચૂકી છે.

કાજલ લખે છે, પાંચ વર્ષની ઉંમરમાં મને બ્રોન્કિયલ અસ્થમા થયો હતો. પહેલી વાત તો મને યાદ છે કે મારા પર મેજર ડાયટ રિસ્ટ્રિક્શન હતા. એક એવા બાળકની કલ્પના કરો, જેને ડેરી અને ચોકલેટથી દૂર રહેવાનું છે. ને એવું નથી કે જેમ- જેમ હું મોટી થઇ ગઈ તેમ- તેમ આ બધું મારા માટે સરળ થઇ ગયું. દરેક ટ્રાવેલિંગ, ઠંડી અને દરેક વખતે જ્યારે હું કોઈ પ્રકારની ધૂળ કે ધુમાડાના સંપર્કમાં આવતી હતી જે આપણા દેશમાં દરેક જગ્યાએ છે. આવામાં મારા લક્ષણ વધતા ગયા. આવી વસ્તુથી બચવા માટે મેં ઈનહેલર્સ યુઝ કરવાનું શરૂ કર્યું અને મને તરત જ ફેરફાર દેખાયો.

હવે આ એવી વસ્તુ છે જેને હું હંમેશાં સાથે રાખું છું. નિશ્ચિતપણે મને વિચિત્ર સવાલ પૂછવામાં આવે છે. આ મને ત્રાસ નથી આપતા પણ આપણા દેશમાં લાખો લોકો છે જેને ઈનહેલર્સની જરૂર છે પણ સોશિયલ સ્ટિગ્માને કારણે તે તેનો યુઝ નથી કરતા. પબ્લિકલી અને અંગત તરીકે ઈનહેલરનો ઉપયોગ કરવા પર શરમાવવા જેવી કોઈ વાત નથી.

ભારતને એ ફીલ કરવામાં મદદ કરો, આજે મેં #SayYesToInhalersને સપોર્ટ કર્યો છે. અને હું મારા મિત્રો, ફોલોઅર્સ અને પરિવારને મને સપોર્ટ કરવાનો આગ્રહ કરું છું. અસ્થમા અને ઈનહેલરના ઉપયોગ વિશે જાગૃતતા ફેલાવવાની જરૂર છે. આને વધુમાં વધુ લોકો સુધી ફેલાવવામાં આવે અને મૂવમેન્ટને સપોર્ટ કરો.

