કાજલ અગ્રવાલે મુંબઈના ઈન્ટિરિયર ડિઝાઈનર ગૌતમ કિચલુ સાથે 30 ઓક્ટોબરના રોજ મુંબઈમાં લગ્ન કર્યા હતા. કાજલે ફેશન ડિઝાઈનર અનામિકા ખન્નાએ ડિઝાઈન કરેલા આઉટફિટ પહેર્યા હતા અને ગૌતમે અનિતા ડોંગરેએ ડિઝાઈન કરેલી શેરવાની પહેરી હતી. કાજલ તથા ગૌતમે સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં લગ્નની તસવીર શૅર કરી હતી. કાજલે લગ્નની વિધિ તથા કોવિડ 19ના સમયમાં લગ્નમાં તમામ પ્રોટોકોલનું પાલન કરવામાં આવ્યું હોવાની વાત કહી હતી.
શું કહ્યું કાજલે?
કાજલ અગ્રવાલે લગ્નની ત્રણ તસવીર શૅર કરી હતી. સૌ પહેલી તસવીરમાં કાજલ પતિ ગૌતમ કિચલુના હાથ પર કિસ કરે છે અને તેણે પોસ્ટમાં કહ્યું હતું, 'મિસમાંથી મિસિસ થઈ ગઈ. મેં મારા વિશ્વાસપાત્ર, સાથી, બેસ્ટ ફ્રેન્ડ તથા સોલમેટ સાથે લગ્ન કર્યા છે. આ બધું તારામાં મેળવીને તથા મારું ઘર તારામાં મેળવીને ઘણી જ ખુશ છું.'
View this post on Instagram
And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched
A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Oct 31, 2020 at 7:22am PDT
તેલુગુ વેડિંગની વિધિ પણ કરી હતી
બીજી તસવીરમાં કાજલ તથા ગૌતમે એકબીજાના માથા પર હાથ મૂક્યા છે. કાજલે આ તસવીર પોસ્ટ કરીને કહ્યું હતું, 'અમારા પંજાબી-કાશ્મીરી લગ્નમાં અમે માત્ર જીલાકરાબેલમ વિધિ સામેલ કરી હતી. આ વિધિ મારા તે સંબંધ માટે જરૂરી હતી, જે ગૌતમ તથા દક્ષિણ ભારતની સાથે છે. #Jeelakarrabellam એટલે કે જીલાકરાબેલમ. આ તેલુગુ વેડિંગમાં જીલાકરા (જીરું) તથા બેલમ (ગોળ)ને મિક્સ કરીને એક પેસ્ટ બનાવવામાં આવે છે અને તે પીપળાના પાનમાં લગાવવામાં આવે છે. વરરાજા તથા દુલ્હન એકબીજાના માથા પર આ મૂકે છે અને પંડિત મંત્રોચ્ચાર કરે છે. આ સેરેમની પૂરી થઈ જાય પછી જ દુલ્હન તથા વરરાજા એકબીજાની સામે જુએ છે. આ સેરેમનીનો અર્થ એવો છે કે નવદંપતિ સારા અને ખરાબ સમયમાં એકબીજાને સાથ આપશે અને સાથે રહેશે.'
View this post on Instagram
In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam జీలకర్రాబెల్లం - a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India! 😍 In a Telugu wedding, Jeelakarra Bellam signifies the union/marriage of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery) are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride and the groom put it on each other’s head while the purohit chants mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and this auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times ❤️
A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Oct 31, 2020 at 7:41am PDT
કોવિડ 19ના તમામ પ્રોટોકોલનું પાલન કર્યું
કાજલે લગ્ન બાદની એક તસવીર પોસ્ટ કરીને કહ્યું હતું, 'લગ્નનું આયોજન કરવું એ એક મોટો પડકાર છે અને તેમાંય મહામારીમાં લગ્ન કરવા સૌથી મુશ્કેલ છે. જોકે, અમે કોવિડ 19ના તમામ પ્રોટોકોલનું પાલન કર્યું હતું અને લગ્નમાં બહુ જ ઓછા મહેમાનો આવ્યા હતા. લગ્નમાં આવનાર તમામ મહેમાનોનો કોવિડ 19નો ટેસ્ટ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો અને અમારા વેડિંગ સેલિબ્રેશનમાં જે લોકો પણ સામેલ થયા તેમના માટે બબલ ક્રિએટ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. અમારા લગ્નમાં સામેલ થનાર તથા વર્ચ્યુઅલી હાજર રહેનારનો અમે આભાર માનીએ છીએ.'
View this post on Instagram
Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon. Outfit for KA: @anamikakhanna.in Outfit for GK : @anitadongre Jewellery : @sunita_shekhawat_jaipur Kaliras : @mrinalinichandra Stylist : @stylebyami style team: @tanyamehta27 Make up: @vishalcharanmakeuphair Hair : @divya.naik25 Photo: @storiesbyjosephradhik
A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Oct 31, 2020 at 8:14am PDT
ગૌતમે પણ તસવીર શૅર કરીને કહ્યું હતું, 'હું અને મારી પત્ની.'
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug) on Oct 31, 2020 at 8:58am PDT
'સિંઘમ'ફેમ કાજલ અગ્રવાલ અને ગૌતમ કિચલુના લગ્ન થયા, પરિવાર અને ઘનિષ્ઠ મિત્રો ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા
