જેમ્સ બોન્ડની હિરોઈન ઓલ્ગા કોરોનામાંથી કેવી રીતે સાજી થઈ? વાંચો તેનો સ્વાનુભવ

દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર Mar 25, 2020, 08:20 PM IST

એન્ટરટેનમેન્ટ ડેસ્કઃ ઓલ્ગા કુરિલેન્કો આમ તો ફ્રેન્ચ એક્ટર, પ્રોડ્યુસર અને રાઈટર છે. પરંતુ લોકો તેને ‘ઓબ્લિવિયન’, ‘હિટમેન’ અને હવે આગામી જેમ્સ બોન્ડ મુવીની હિરોઈન તરીકે જાણે છે. પરંતુ છેલ્લા છોડાં અઠવાડિયાંથી ઓલ્ગાની એક નવી ઓળખ વિશ્વ સમક્ષ આવી છે. ‘કોરોના સર્વાઈવર’ તરીકે. ઓલ્ગા કુરિલેન્કોએ થોડા સમય પહેલાં સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર કહેલું કે તેનો કોરોના ટેસ્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યો છે. ત્યાર પછી હવે ઓલ્ગાએ જ ફરીથી પોસ્ટ મૂકીને પોતે કોરોનામાંથી સાજી-સમી બહાર આવી ગઈ હોવાની વાત કહી છે.

Happy Mother’s Day! #mothersday P.S. I have completely recovered 🙏 To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I’m fine! And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son. 🙏 Я думаю я полностью выздоровела. Коротко о течении болезни: В первую неделю мне было очень плохо и я почти все время лежала с высокой температурой и много спала. Я спала 12 часов за ночь и потом ещё часа 3-4 днём!!! Подняться было тяжело. Усталость сумасшедшая. Головная боль дикая. Во вторую неделю температура полностью ушла и появился легкий кашель. Усталость осталась. Теперь практически никаких симптомов нет. Только немного кашель есть по утрам, но потом он полностью уходит на весь день. Теперь я наслаждаюсь отдыхом и провожу время с сыном. Держитесь!!! 💪 #coronavirus #коронавирус

A post shared by Olga Kurylenko (@olgakurylenkoofficial) on Mar 22, 2020 at 2:13pm PDT