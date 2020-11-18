વિવાદ:'આશ્રમ 2'ના વિરોધમાં '#शर्म_करो_प्रकाश_झा' તથા 'we support karni sena' જેવાં હેશટૅગ ટ્રેન્ડ થયાં

તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવોInstall App
વેબ સિરીઝ 'આશ્રમ ચેપ્ટર 2 ધ ડાર્ક સાઈડ' પર શરૂ થયેલો વિવાદ હજી પણ શાંત થવાનું નામ લેતો નથી. કરણી સેનાએ પ્રકાશ ઝાને લીગલ નોટિસ આપી હતી. આટલું જ નહીં, કરણી સેનાએ સિરીઝ પર પ્રતિબંધ મૂકવાની માગણી કરી હતી. ત્યાર બાદ પ્રકાશ ઝાએ એક ઈન્ટરવ્યુમાં કહ્યું હતું કે તેઓ તેમની ડિમાન્ડ પર જજમેન્ટ આપનાર કોણ? પહેલી સીઝન 40 કરોડથી વધુ લોકોએ જોઈ હતી. તેમને લાગે છે કે આ વાત દર્શકો જ નક્કી કરશે કે સિરીઝથી નેગેટિવિટી ફેલાય છે કે પોઝિટિવિટી? થોડા દિવસ પહેલાં જ ટ્વિટર પર '#Arrest_Prakash_Jha' ટ્રેન્ડ થયું હતું. આજે (18 નવેમ્બર) ટ્વિટર પર 'we support karni sena' તથા '#शर्म_करो_प्रकाश_झा' જેવાં હેશટૅગ ટ્રેન્ડ થયાં હતાં અને 'આશ્રમ 2' પર પ્રતિબંધ મૂકવાની માગણી બુલંદ થઈ હતી.
મહારાષ્ટ્ર કરણી સેનાએ નોટિસ મોકલી હતી
કરણી સેનાની મહારાષ્ટ્ર શાખાના પ્રદેશ સંગઠન મંત્રી સુરજિત સિંહે પ્રકાશ ઝાને નોટિસ ફટકારી હતી. તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે સિરીઝના ટ્રેલરથી હિંદુ ધાર્મિક ભાવનાઓને ઠેસ પહોંચી છે. આ સાથે જ ભવિષ્યની પેઢીઓની સામે હિંદુ ધર્મની નકારાત્મક ઈમેજ મૂકવામાં આવી રહી છે. નોટિસમાં વધુ લખવામાં આવ્યું હતું કે ટ્રેલરમાં જે પાત્ર બતાવવામાં આવ્યું છે એ કોઈ વ્યક્તિ વિશેષને ટાર્ગેટ કરતું નથી, પરંતુ પ્રાચીન પરંપરા, રિવાજ, હિંદુ સંસ્કૃતિ, આશ્રમ ધર્મ અંગેની વાતો ખોટી રીતે બતાવવામાં આવી રહી છે. આ બધાથી લોકો ભ્રમિત થઈ રહ્યા છે.
પહેલી સીઝન પણ વિવાદમાં આવી હતી
નોટિસમાં કરણી સેનાએ 'આશ્રમ'ની પહેલી સીઝન પર પણ સવાલ કર્યા હતા. તેમણે નોટિસમાં કહ્યું હતું કે પહેલી સીઝનમાં આશ્રમ વ્યવસ્થા અંગે અનેક આપત્તિજનક બાબતો બતાવવામાં આવી હતી અને આ જ કામ બીજી સીઝનમાં કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. કરણી સેનાએ હિંદુ ધર્મ આશ્રમોની ઈમેજ ખરાબ કરવાનો આક્ષેપ મૂક્યો છે. આ સાથે જ ટ્રેલર તથા સીરીઝ પર બૅન મૂકવાની માગણી કરી છે.
ટ્વિટર પર 'we support karni sena' તથા '#शर्म_करो_प्रकाश_झा' ટ્રેન્ડ
Karni Sena has taken very right step of FIR against Prakash Jha and his web series 'Ashram'. Each and Every Hindu should support Karni Sena.— Manish Thadhani (@ManishThadhani1) November 18, 2020
We Support Karni Sena#शर्म_करो_प्रकाश_झा pic.twitter.com/GK6m5ZAWK2
Today, pornography is spreading by the people like Prakash Jha.— Rajendra Meena Motivational Speaker (@RajendraMeenaMS) November 18, 2020
Such people should be taught a lesson.
Boycott "Aashram" Web Series.
We Support Karni Sena#शर्म_करो_प्रकाश_झा pic.twitter.com/aYD8zc45nI
'Ashram' web series is direct attack on Hindu culture!— Mahila Mandal GZB (@MUMGzb) November 18, 2020
With fake story, it's trying to malign the image of great Ashram & Gurukul culture of India.
How was such an HINDUPHOBIC content approved in first place??#शर्म_करो_प्रकाश_झा
We Support Karni Senahttps://t.co/zz9Lwxn75h
How did Prakash Jha dare to make such an Anti-Hindu content like Ashram web series! Can he dare to show dark sides of Madarasas & Churches ??— Riddhi👸 (@Sassygirl6642) November 18, 2020
#शर्म_करो_प्रकाश_झा , We Support Karni Sena. pic.twitter.com/8pPu2HzuWe
Through Aashram web series, Prakash Jha dare to insult Hindu God, Goddess, Sadhu and Saints thus attacking Hindus faith and belief. It's enough now..😡— Sangwan Singh Nitin (@theNitinSangwan) November 18, 2020
We Support Karni Sena#शर्म_करो_प्रकाश_झा pic.twitter.com/Dq8SOZDG3x
Yes, This is a very shameful act done by Prakash Jha by making a movie which is disgracing hindu saints and its belief leaving a bad impression on society.— Monica Gupta (@MonicaG90777010) November 18, 2020
We should support Karni sena to stop his anti hindu acts.#शर्म_करो_प्रकाश_झा
The web series continuously impledge & degrade the Hinduism.— बिभास प्रसाद सिन्हा🚩🕉📿 (@Bivash_OfficiaL) November 18, 2020
Prakash Jha's recent web series "Ashram" deprecate the image of Hindus saints to malign the belief of Hindus, 🕧 how long will it continues
to play with Hindus? #प्रकाश_झा_शर्म_करो
We strongly support karni sena .. pic.twitter.com/9ruEHM6nme
Ashrams & Gurukuls r highly regarded institutions in Indian culture.— hanumant atpalkar (@HAtpalkar) November 18, 2020
They educate people, instill spirituality & moral values in people.
But Prakash Jha tried to malign these institutions & Indian culture as well.
Boycott Ashram series#शर्म_करो_प्रकाश_झा
We Support Karni Se
There should be Censorship for Web series bcoz they are crossing the line. #शर्म_करो_प्रकाश_झा सूधर जाओ क्योंकि We Support Karni Sena. pic.twitter.com/3DDz9MAxTz— Vaishali Rai (@vaishali_rai011) November 18, 2020
In the "Aashram" web series, Hindu Saint has been insulted against which the Karni Sena has lodged fir against Prakash Jha. We also oppose this anti-Hindu web series.— Brij Pal (@BrijPal43219651) November 18, 2020
We Support Karni Sena#शर्म_करो_प्रकाश_झा pic.twitter.com/l0XgHSIiMa
Through Ashram Series, Prakash Jha depicts saints as hypocrites and criminals,— Dilip Kumar Nama (@dilip_nama) November 18, 2020
which is highly condemnable.#शर्म_करो_प्रकाश_झा
This is going to hurt the country's ashram system and dignity of sacrificing saints !
We support Karni Sena , which has raised voice against it ! pic.twitter.com/ULDxVD9bvZ
