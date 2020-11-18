તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિવાદ:'આશ્રમ 2'ના વિરોધમાં '#शर्म_करो_प्रकाश_झा' તથા 'we support karni sena' જેવાં હેશટૅગ ટ્રેન્ડ થયાં

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
વેબ સિરીઝ 'આશ્રમ ચેપ્ટર 2 ધ ડાર્ક સાઈડ' પર શરૂ થયેલો વિવાદ હજી પણ શાંત થવાનું નામ લેતો નથી. કરણી સેનાએ પ્રકાશ ઝાને લીગલ નોટિસ આપી હતી. આટલું જ નહીં, કરણી સેનાએ સિરીઝ પર પ્રતિબંધ મૂકવાની માગણી કરી હતી. ત્યાર બાદ પ્રકાશ ઝાએ એક ઈન્ટરવ્યુમાં કહ્યું હતું કે તેઓ તેમની ડિમાન્ડ પર જજમેન્ટ આપનાર કોણ? પહેલી સીઝન 40 કરોડથી વધુ લોકોએ જોઈ હતી. તેમને લાગે છે કે આ વાત દર્શકો જ નક્કી કરશે કે સિરીઝથી નેગેટિવિટી ફેલાય છે કે પોઝિટિવિટી? થોડા દિવસ પહેલાં જ ટ્વિટર પર '#Arrest_Prakash_Jha' ટ્રેન્ડ થયું હતું. આજે (18 નવેમ્બર) ટ્વિટર પર 'we support karni sena' તથા '#शर्म_करो_प्रकाश_झा' જેવાં હેશટૅગ ટ્રેન્ડ થયાં હતાં અને 'આશ્રમ 2' પર પ્રતિબંધ મૂકવાની માગણી બુલંદ થઈ હતી.

મહારાષ્ટ્ર કરણી સેનાએ નોટિસ મોકલી હતી
કરણી સેનાની મહારાષ્ટ્ર શાખાના પ્રદેશ સંગઠન મંત્રી સુરજિત સિંહે પ્રકાશ ઝાને નોટિસ ફટકારી હતી. તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે સિરીઝના ટ્રેલરથી હિંદુ ધાર્મિક ભાવનાઓને ઠેસ પહોંચી છે. આ સાથે જ ભવિષ્યની પેઢીઓની સામે હિંદુ ધર્મની નકારાત્મક ઈમેજ મૂકવામાં આવી રહી છે. નોટિસમાં વધુ લખવામાં આવ્યું હતું કે ટ્રેલરમાં જે પાત્ર બતાવવામાં આવ્યું છે એ કોઈ વ્યક્તિ વિશેષને ટાર્ગેટ કરતું નથી, પરંતુ પ્રાચીન પરંપરા, રિવાજ, હિંદુ સંસ્કૃતિ, આશ્રમ ધર્મ અંગેની વાતો ખોટી રીતે બતાવવામાં આવી રહી છે. આ બધાથી લોકો ભ્રમિત થઈ રહ્યા છે.

પહેલી સીઝન પણ વિવાદમાં આવી હતી
નોટિસમાં કરણી સેનાએ 'આશ્રમ'ની પહેલી સીઝન પર પણ સવાલ કર્યા હતા. તેમણે નોટિસમાં કહ્યું હતું કે પહેલી સીઝનમાં આશ્રમ વ્યવસ્થા અંગે અનેક આપત્તિજનક બાબતો બતાવવામાં આવી હતી અને આ જ કામ બીજી સીઝનમાં કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. કરણી સેનાએ હિંદુ ધર્મ આશ્રમોની ઈમેજ ખરાબ કરવાનો આક્ષેપ મૂક્યો છે. આ સાથે જ ટ્રેલર તથા સીરીઝ પર બૅન મૂકવાની માગણી કરી છે.

ટ્વિટર પર 'we support karni sena' તથા '#शर्म_करो_प्रकाश_झा' ટ્રેન્ડ

