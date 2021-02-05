તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સેલેબ લાઈફ:દીપિકા પાદુકોણે 25 હજાર રૂપિયાનો માસ્ક પહેર્યો, સાથે 2 લાખની બેગ હતી

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
દીપિકા પાદુકોણ પોતાની સ્ટાઈલ માટે ચાહકોમાં લોકપ્રિય છે. હાલમાં જ દીપિકા પાદુકોણ મુંબઈમાં નાઈટ આઉટ દરમિયાન જોવા મળી હતી. આ સમયે દીપિકા એકદમ સિમ્પલ લુકમાં હતી. જોકે, દીપિકાનો આ સિમ્પલ લુક પણ ઘણો જ મોંઘો હતો અને દીપિકાની બેગ તથા માસ્કની કિંમત સાંભળીને સામાન્ય લોકોને અચરજ ના થાય તો જ નવાઈ.

બ્લેક આઉટફિટમાં દીપિકા
દીપિકા બ્લેક સ્લિવલેસ બૉડીસૂટમાં જોવા મળી હતી, જેમાં ટોપ તથા બ્લેક જોગર્સ પહેર્યાં હતાં. દીપિકા બ્લેક માસ્ક તથા વ્હાઈટ-બ્લેક સ્નીકર્સમાં હતી. આ સાથે જ દીપિકાએ બ્લેક બેગ કૅરી કરી હતી. માનવામાં આવે છે કે દીપિકાના સ્નીકર્સની કિંમત અંદાજે એક લાખની હતી.

દીપિકાનો માસ્ક 25 હજારનો અને બેગ બે લાખની
દીપિકાએ લૂઈસ વીટન બ્રાન્ડનો માસ્ક પહેર્યો હતો. ઓનલાઈન પોર્ટલ પર આ માસ્કની કિંમત 355 ડોલર છે. ભારતીય ચલણમાં માસ્કની કિંમત 25,835 રૂપિયા થાય છે. દીપિકાની મોનોગ્રામ બેગની કિંમત 3350 અમેરિકન ડોલર હતી. જેની ભારતીય ચલણ પ્રમાણે અંદાજિત કિંમત 2,43,793 જેટલી થાય છે.

હાલમાં જ દીપિકાએ પોતાની ફિલ્મ અંગે વાત કરી હતી
મેગેઝિન ફેમિના સાથેના ઈન્ટરવ્યૂમાં દીપિકાએ કહ્યું હતું, 'મેં શકુન બત્રાની ફિલ્મથી શરૂઆત કરી હતી. આ ફિલ્મ રિલેશનશિપ પર આધારિત છે. આ પહેલાં ભારતીય સિનેમામાં ક્યારેય આ રીતની ફિલ્મ આવી નથી. પછી 'પઠાન' એક્શન ફિલ્મ શાહરુખ ખાન છે. ત્યરાબાદ નાગ અશ્વિનની ફિલ્મ પ્રભાસ સાથે છે.'

વધુમાં દીપિકાએ કહ્યું હતું, 'ત્યારબાદ હું એન્ને હાથવેની ફિલ્મ 'ધ ઈન્ટર્ન'ની હિંદી રીમેકમાં કામ કરીશ. આ ફિલ્મ હાલના સમયે યોગ્ય છે. ત્યારબાદ હું 'મહાભારત'માં દ્રૌપદીનો રોલ પ્લે કરીશ.'

આ ઉપરાંત દીપિકા બોલિવૂડ એક્ટર રીતિક રોશન સાથે પહેલી જ વાર સિદ્ધાર્થ આનંદની ફિલ્મ 'ફાઈટર'માં જોવા મળશે. આ એક્શન ફિલ્મમાં દીપિકા જબરજસ્ત સ્ટંટ સીન્સ કરશે. આ ફિલ્મ 2022માં 30 સપ્ટેમ્બરે રિલીઝ થશે.

