સેલેબ્સ રિએક્શન:ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાની જીત પર બોલિવૂડ આફરીન, અમિતાભ બચ્ચને કહ્યું- 'ઠોક દિયા ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા કો'

ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાએ 19 જાન્યુઆરી, મંગળવારના રોજ બ્રિસ્બેન ટેસ્ટમાં ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાને 3 વિકેટે હરાવી ઈતિહાસ સર્જ્યો છે. ભારતે ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા સામે સૌથી મોટો 328 રનનો ટાર્ગેટ ચેઝ કર્યો અને ચોથી ટેસ્ટ જીતીને 2-1થી સિરીઝ જીતી હતી. ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાની જીત પર માત્ર બોલિવૂડ સ્ટાર્સ પણ ખુશ થઈ ગયા છે.
સેલેબ્સના રિએક્શન
અમિતાભ બચ્ચને કહ્યું હતું, 'ઈન્ડિયા...ઈન્ડિયા...ઈન્ડિયા... ઈન્ડિયા... ઠોક દિયા... ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા કો. ઐતિહાસિક જીત. શુભેચ્છા..શુભેચ્છા...શુભેચ્છા..મારામારી, ઈજા, વંશીય ટિપ્પણી..ગળા પર હાથ ના મૂકશો નહીંતર ઠોકી દઈશું. અવિશ્વસનીય ઈન્ડિયા. ભારતને ક્યારેય ઓછું આંકવાની ભૂલ કરતાં નહીં.'
T 3787 - INDIAAAAA .. INDIA !! INDIAAAA .. INDIA .. 🇮🇳— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 19, 2021
THOK DIYA .. Australia ko .. 💪💪
INCREDIBLE VICTORY .. badhai badhai badhai .. !!
Body blows ! Injury ! Racist abuse !
गले ते हथ ना रक्खीं , ठोक देयाँगे !!!!
INCREDIBLE INDIA !!
Don't ever underestimate INDIA !! pic.twitter.com/TPFxNbODU8
શાહરુખે કહ્યું હતું, 'અમારી ટીમની આ શાનદાર જીત છે. રાતથી એક એક બોલ જોયો. હવે થોડો આરામ કરીશ અને આ ઐતિહાસિક ક્ષણની મજા લઈશ. આપણાં તમામ ક્રિકેટર્સને પ્રેમ અને આ જીતના માધ્યમથી આપણને પાવર આપવા બદલ પ્રશંસા કરું છું. ચક દે ઈન્ડિયા.'
What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India!— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 19, 2021
રિતેશ દેશમુખે કહ્યું હતું, 'ભારત જિંદાબાદ. તમારી પર ગર્વ છે ટીમ ઈન્ડિયા. આ એક મોટી જીત છે. શુભેચ્છા કેપ્ટન અજિંક્ય રહાણે.'
India Zindabad .....proud of you Team India - this is a huge huge win. Congratulations Captain @ajinkyarahane88— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 19, 2021
રણવીર સિંહે કહ્યું હતું, 'ઐતિહાસિક જીત.'
કાર્તિક આર્યને કહ્યું હતું, 'આ મેચ પર તો ફિલ્મ બનવી જોઈએ. શું ઐતિહાસિક જીત છે.'
અક્ષય કુમારે કહ્યું હતું, 'ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાને શુભેચ્છા. જબરજસ્ત પર્ફોર્મન્સ, તમામ મુશ્કેલી સામે ઐતિહાસિક જીત મેળવી. સાચા ચેમ્પિયન.'
Congratulations Team India for an exemplary performance, winning against all odds and creating history...truly Champions 👏 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/1tNTttez9V— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 19, 2021
What a historic win for India!! Congrats to @ajinkyarahane88 for captaining such a young side to an amazing win! Great innings by @RealShubmanGill, @cheteshwar1, and @RishabhPant17!— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 19, 2021
OMG !!! What a WIN 👊👊 #Gabba has been breached & conquered and with it #TeamIndia moves to the No 1 spot in the World Test ranking 🇮🇳What grit, determination & strength of character shown by the boys in Blue 👏 #INDvAUS #Champions #JaiHind #Ting ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t8mrpkBmjo— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 19, 2021
An outstanding series win down under. 🥳💥— Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) January 19, 2021
What a fantastic display of grit, courage & persistence from #TeamIndia 🇮🇳
This one will be cherished for generations to come.
Well done India.— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) January 19, 2021
Well done #TeamIndia .
Well done Test cricket.
So many emotions that words might just get in the way...
Keeping it simple.
Thank you boys, what a feeling!!!!
.#AUSvsIND
All out for 36 runs in the first match, losing so many big players, saved the 3rd match from the brink of defeat and won the 4th today, beating all odds and by playing fearlessly. You have made us all so proud today . Jai Hind. #INDvsAUS #JeetkiZid— Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) January 19, 2021
OMGGGGGGGG WHAT A WIN!!!!!!!!!!! #AUSvsIND #Gabba #TeamIndia— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) January 19, 2021
#INDvsAUS .. what a game. You made us proud #TeamIndia— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) January 19, 2021
Yeahhhhhhhhhjj!!!!!🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 @RishabhPant17 you just won over a fan for life!!!! #INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy comes home— ANGAD BEDI (@Imangadbedi) January 19, 2021
गाबा का ढाबा pic.twitter.com/gqPm6SCcSi— Sanjay Mishra (@imsanjaimishra) January 19, 2021
😂🙌— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) January 19, 2021
Proud of #TeamIndia 🇮🇳❤️ What an incredible win! 💪#IndVsAus https://t.co/wfybDnKlOT
OUTSTANDING..!!! GO TEAM INDIA. 🇮🇳 Champions down under. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 19, 2021
The mood of the nation!!!!💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/w2uCWKQX5y— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 19, 2021
What an amazing tour of Australia it has been, but the test match series was just another level of cricket. Indian cricket has a bright bright future. Chest pumped. Congratulations team India 🇮🇳 super proud. Historic. #BorderGavaskarTrophy— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 19, 2021
