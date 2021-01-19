તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સેલેબ્સ રિએક્શન:ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાની જીત પર બોલિવૂડ આફરીન, અમિતાભ બચ્ચને કહ્યું- 'ઠોક દિયા ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા કો'

મુંબઈ11 કલાક પહેલા

ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાએ 19 જાન્યુઆરી, મંગળવારના રોજ બ્રિસ્બેન ટેસ્ટમાં ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાને 3 વિકેટે હરાવી ઈતિહાસ સર્જ્યો છે. ભારતે ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા સામે સૌથી મોટો 328 રનનો ટાર્ગેટ ચેઝ કર્યો અને ચોથી ટેસ્ટ જીતીને 2-1થી સિરીઝ જીતી હતી. ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાની જીત પર માત્ર બોલિવૂડ સ્ટાર્સ પણ ખુશ થઈ ગયા છે.

સેલેબ્સના રિએક્શન
અમિતાભ બચ્ચને કહ્યું હતું, 'ઈન્ડિયા...ઈન્ડિયા...ઈન્ડિયા... ઈન્ડિયા... ઠોક દિયા... ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા કો. ઐતિહાસિક જીત. શુભેચ્છા..શુભેચ્છા...શુભેચ્છા..મારામારી, ઈજા, વંશીય ટિપ્પણી..ગળા પર હાથ ના મૂકશો નહીંતર ઠોકી દઈશું. અવિશ્વસનીય ઈન્ડિયા. ભારતને ક્યારેય ઓછું આંકવાની ભૂલ કરતાં નહીં.'

શાહરુખે કહ્યું હતું, 'અમારી ટીમની આ શાનદાર જીત છે. રાતથી એક એક બોલ જોયો. હવે થોડો આરામ કરીશ અને આ ઐતિહાસિક ક્ષણની મજા લઈશ. આપણાં તમામ ક્રિકેટર્સને પ્રેમ અને આ જીતના માધ્યમથી આપણને પાવર આપવા બદલ પ્રશંસા કરું છું. ચક દે ઈન્ડિયા.'

રિતેશ દેશમુખે કહ્યું હતું, 'ભારત જિંદાબાદ. તમારી પર ગર્વ છે ટીમ ઈન્ડિયા. આ એક મોટી જીત છે. શુભેચ્છા કેપ્ટન અજિંક્ય રહાણે.'

રણવીર સિંહે કહ્યું હતું, 'ઐતિહાસિક જીત.'

કાર્તિક આર્યને કહ્યું હતું, 'આ મેચ પર તો ફિલ્મ બનવી જોઈએ. શું ઐતિહાસિક જીત છે.'

અક્ષય કુમારે કહ્યું હતું, 'ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાને શુભેચ્છા. જબરજસ્ત પર્ફોર્મન્સ, તમામ મુશ્કેલી સામે ઐતિહાસિક જીત મેળવી. સાચા ચેમ્પિયન.'

