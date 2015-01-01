તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ટ્રાન્સફોર્મેશન:સલમાન ખાનની 'બજરંગી ભાઈજાન'ની મુન્ની થઈ ગઈ છે મોટી, તસવીરો જોઈને ઓળખી નહીં શકો

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા

સલમાન ખાનની ફિલ્મ 'બજરંગી ભાઈજાન'માં નાનકડી મુન્નીનો રોલ હર્ષાલી મલ્હોત્રાએ પ્લે કર્યો હતો. હર્ષાલીએ ફિલ્મમાં ગૂંગી બાળકીનો રોલ ભજવીને ચાહકોના દિલ જીતી લીધા હતા. વર્ષ 2015માં કબીર ખાનની આ ફિલ્મમાં સલમાન ખાન તથા કરીના કપૂર લીડ રોલમાં હતા. ફિલ્મ રિલીઝ થયે પાંચ વર્ષ થઈ ગયા. હવે, મુન્ની એટલે કે હર્ષાલી મોટી થઈ ગઈ છે. હાલમાં જ હર્ષાલીએ સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં દિવાળી સેલિબ્રેશનની તસવીરો શૅર કરી હતી અને આ તસવીરો જોઈને હર્ષાલીને ઓળખી પણ શકાતી નથી.

દિવાળી તથા ભાઈબીજની શુભેચ્છા પાઠવી
હર્ષાલી સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં એક્ટિવ છે અને તે નિયમિત રીતે કંઈકને કંઈ અપડેટ કરતી રહેતી હોય છે. હર્ષાલીએ દિવાળી સેલિબ્રેશનની તસવીરો શૅર કરી હતી. ત્યારબાદ હર્ષાલીએ ભાઈબીજની ઉજવણી કરતી હોય તેની તસવીરો શૅર કરી હતી.

કોણ છે હર્ષાલી મલ્હોત્રા?
હર્ષાલીએ સલમાન ખાનની ફિલ્મ 'બજરંગી ભાઈજાન'થી ચાઈલ્ડ એક્ટ્રેસ તરીકે બોલિવૂડમાં ડેબ્યૂ કર્યું હતું. ફિલ્મમાં તેણે છ વર્ષીય પાકિસ્તાની બાળકી મુન્નીનો રોલ પ્લે કર્યો હતો, જે ભારતમાં ભૂલી પડી હતી. ફિલ્મમાં હર્ષાલીના પર્ફોર્મન્સના ઘણાં જ વખાણ કરવામાં આવ્યાં હતાં. આટલું જ નહીં હર્ષાલીને ફિલ્મફેર બેસ્ટ ડેબ્યૂ ફીમેલ અવોર્ડ પણ મળ્યો હતો.

સીરિયલમાં પણ કામ કર્યું હતું
હર્ષાલી બોલિવૂડમાં આવી તે પહેલાં 2014માં ટીવી સિરિયલ 'કૂબૂલ હૈ' તથા 'લૌટ આઓ ત્રિશા'માં કામ કર્યું હતું. હર્ષાલીએ ટીવી તથા પ્રિન્ટ જાહેરાતમાં પણ કામ કર્યું છે. આટલું જ નહીં તે પાકિસ્તાનની કર્મશિયલ જાહેરાતમાં પણ જોવા મળી હતી. વર્ષ 2016માં હર્ષાલીએ મોરક્કોના પોપ સ્ટાર સાદ સાથે સોંગ 'સલામ અલાઈકુમ'માં કામ કર્યું હતું. હર્ષાલી બોલિવૂડ એક્ટર અર્જુન રામપાલ સાથે ફિલ્મ 'નાસ્તિક'માં કામ કરે છે. આ ફિલ્મ બનીને તૈયાર છે પરંતુ હજી સુધી રિલીઝ કરવામાં આવી નથી.

હર્ષાલીએ ભાઈ હાર્દિક સાથે ભાઈબીજની ઉજવણી કરી હતી
હર્ષાલીએ ભાઈ હાર્દિક સાથે ભાઈબીજની ઉજવણી કરી હતી
હર્ષાલી ભાઈ હાર્દિક કરતાં ઉંમરમાં નાની છે
હર્ષાલી ભાઈ હાર્દિક કરતાં ઉંમરમાં નાની છે
પિતા વિપુલ મલ્હોત્રા સાથે હર્ષાલી
પિતા વિપુલ મલ્હોત્રા સાથે હર્ષાલી
માતા કાજલ સાથે હર્ષાલી
માતા કાજલ સાથે હર્ષાલી
હર્ષાલીનો જન્મ 3 જૂન, 2008માં મુંબઈમાં થયો હતો
હર્ષાલીનો જન્મ 3 જૂન, 2008માં મુંબઈમાં થયો હતો
પાલતુ ડોગી લિઓ સાથે હર્ષાલી
પાલતુ ડોગી લિઓ સાથે હર્ષાલી
હર્ષાલીને 'પ્રેમ રતન ધન પાયો' માટે પસંદ કરવામાં આવી હતી પરંતુ કેટલાંક કારણોસર તેને ફિલ્મમાં લેવામાં આવી નહોતી
હર્ષાલીને 'પ્રેમ રતન ધન પાયો' માટે પસંદ કરવામાં આવી હતી પરંતુ કેટલાંક કારણોસર તેને ફિલ્મમાં લેવામાં આવી નહોતી
'બજરંગી ભાઈજાન' માટે પાંચ હજાર છોકરીઓએ ઓડિશન આપ્યું હતું, તેમાંથી હર્ષાલીની પસંદગી કરવામાં આવી હતી
'બજરંગી ભાઈજાન' માટે પાંચ હજાર છોકરીઓએ ઓડિશન આપ્યું હતું, તેમાંથી હર્ષાલીની પસંદગી કરવામાં આવી હતી
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓકોલકાતામાં કાલીપૂજા કરવા પર શાકિબ અલ હસને માફી માગી, કહ્યું- આવું ફરી નહીં થાય - ક્રિકેટ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજનો દિવસ તમારા માટે કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ ઉપલબ્ધિ લાવી રહ્યો છે. તમે તમારી પ્રતિભા તથા બૌદ્ધિક ક્ષમતા દ્વારા થોડા ઉત્તમ કાર્યો કરી શકશો, જેનાથી લોકો આશ્ચર્યચકિત થઇ જશે. નેગેટિવઃ- સંબંધીઓ સાથે...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો