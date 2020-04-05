દિવ્ય ભાસ્કરApr 05, 2020, 10:29 PM IST
મુંબઈ. પીએમ મોદીએ રવિવારે (5 એપ્રિલ) રાત્રે નવ વાગીને નવ મિનિટ સુધી દીવા પ્રગટાવવાની અપીલ કરી હતી. બોલિવૂડે પીએમ મોદીની આ વાતનું સમર્થન કર્યું હતું. બોલિવૂડ સ્ટાર્સ અક્ષય કુમાર, અનુષ્કા શર્મા, શિલ્પા શેટ્ટી, કરન જોહર, અનિલ કપૂર, ચંકી પાંડે સહિતના સ્ટાર્સે દીવા પ્રગટાવ્યાં હતાં. નવ વાગીને નવ મિનિટે કોરોનાવાઈરસ સામે ભારતને લડવાની નવી હિંમત મળી હતી. જે રીતે 22 માર્ચે જનતા કર્ફ્યૂના દિવસે પાંચ વાગે થાળી તથા તાળી પાડવાની મોદીની અપીલ પર બોલિવૂડે પોતાનુ સમર્થન આપ્યું હતું, તે જ રીતે આજે પણ સેલેબ્સે પરિવાર સાથે મળીને દીવાઓ, મીણબત્તીઓ પ્રગટાવી હતી.
9 વાગીને 9 મિનિટની નવી આશાઓની ખાસ તસવીરો
Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe ✨ #9Baje9Minute
A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Apr 5, 2020 at 8:53am PDT
A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:15am PDT
Candle light, evening with my girl...#stayathome #proudofyouall #lightforindia
A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on Apr 5, 2020 at 8:36am PDT
#9pm9minutes .. we did it.. Hope you did too. Sending everyone, love light , grace , strength and positivity .😇🙏❤️🧿 #proudindian #grace #strength #positivity #together #everythingwillbealright #standtogether
A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:05am PDT
Light. Prayer. Good intentions...”Remember, Happiness can be found,even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light” ❤️ #9baje9minute #powerofpositivity
A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:13am PDT
Let there be light.....there is light at the end of this dark tunnel....
A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Apr 5, 2020 at 8:44am PDT
Let there be light of Hope and Positivity all around✨ #9pm9minutes #unitedwestand 🇮🇳
A post shared by Varun Sharma (@fukravarun) on Apr 5, 2020 at 8:59am PDT
A post shared by Prince Yuvika Narula (@princenarula) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:19am PDT
When darkness seems to engulf, always look for that ray of hope! #9बजे9मिनट #IndiaFightsCorona
A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:01am PDT
#ananyapandey and #chunkypanday light diyas to show solidarity to PM Modi's appeal
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:01am PDT
I light a diya everyday for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less-fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain. 🪔💜✨
A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:06am PDT
Because it’s always a good time to pray.. 🙏🏻🕯 For love, health and happiness.. ❤️❤️ #weareinthistogether #LetThereBeLight
A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:18am PDT
A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:15am PDT
Lighting a Diya of hope,prayer and To stand in solidarity with our people,to honour our medical workers,forces.With you in this endeavour honourable PM @narendramodi 🙏🏻
A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:30am PDT
#amitabhbachchan #lightforIndia #9minutesforindia #indiafightscorona #CoronaVirus #Covid2019 #UnitedIndia @narendramodi #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:25am PDT
9 pm .. Lego Dia @Cogsnitisheth
A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:16am PDT
A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:27am PDT
“May it be a light to u in dark places when all other lights go out “ (LOTR )..... 🪔 💛 #9baje9minute #staysafe #stayhome #togetherwearestronger
A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:36am PDT
Together, Everything is Possible 🪔🙏🏻 #9Baje9Minutes
A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:17am PDT
#bharatmatakijai #dia #lighting 🧿May the divine light fill our life with positive energy, good health & happy day’s ahead #india 🧿♥️🙏🏼#keepthefaith #stayhome #staysafe @dreamgirlhemamalini @bharattakhtani3 #9baje9minute #9minutesforindia
A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:15am PDT
Cutest ❤️ #JanhviKapoor #9Baje9Minutes #9minutesforIndia #IndiaFightsCorona #StaySafeStayHome #instadaily #manavmanglani
A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:50am PDT
Let us pray to lord Krishna, the son of Vasudeva, to give us strength to destroy the enemy of humanity. Stay strong, stay postive. We will overcome this together! #9Baje9Minute
A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:24am PDT