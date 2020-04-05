દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર Apr 05, 2020, 10:29 PM IST

મુંબઈ. પીએમ મોદીએ રવિવારે (5 એપ્રિલ) રાત્રે નવ વાગીને નવ મિનિટ સુધી દીવા પ્રગટાવવાની અપીલ કરી હતી. બોલિવૂડે પીએમ મોદીની આ વાતનું સમર્થન કર્યું હતું. બોલિવૂડ સ્ટાર્સ અક્ષય કુમાર, અનુષ્કા શર્મા, શિલ્પા શેટ્ટી, કરન જોહર, અનિલ કપૂર, ચંકી પાંડે સહિતના સ્ટાર્સે દીવા પ્રગટાવ્યાં હતાં. નવ વાગીને નવ મિનિટે કોરોનાવાઈરસ સામે ભારતને લડવાની નવી હિંમત મળી હતી. જે રીતે 22 માર્ચે જનતા કર્ફ્યૂના દિવસે પાંચ વાગે થાળી તથા તાળી પાડવાની મોદીની અપીલ પર બોલિવૂડે પોતાનુ સમર્થન આપ્યું હતું, તે જ રીતે આજે પણ સેલેબ્સે પરિવાર સાથે મળીને દીવાઓ, મીણબત્તીઓ પ્રગટાવી હતી.

9 વાગીને 9 મિનિટની નવી આશાઓની ખાસ તસવીરો