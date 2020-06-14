Change Cookies Settings

શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ / સુશાંત સિંહનું નિધન, નવાઝુદ્દીન સિદ્દીકી, દિશા પટની, સંજય દત્ત સહિત બોલિવૂડ સેલેબ્સે શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ પાઠવી, વિક્રાંત મેસીએ કહ્યું ક્યારેય માફ નહીં કરું

Bollywood celebs including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Disha Patni, Sanjay Dutt pay tributes to Sushant Singh

દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર

Jun 14, 2020, 04:15 PM IST

મુંબઈના તેના ઘરમાં સુશાંત સિંહે આત્મહત્યા કરી લીધી છે. 34 વર્ષની વયે દુનિયાને અલવિદા કહી જનાર સુશાંતના મૃત્યુથી ફિલ્મ ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રી દુઃખમાં છે. શિલ્પા શેટ્ટી, સંજય દત્ત, દિશા પટની, અજય દેવગણ, ફરહાન અખ્તર સહિત અનેક સેલેબ્સે તેને શાબ્દિક શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ અર્પણ કરી છે.

શિલ્પા શેટ્ટી 
આ સ્વીકારી જ નથી શકતી, RIP સુશાંત.

અજય દેવગણ 
સુશાંત સિંહ રાજપૂતના ન્યૂઝ ઘણા સેડ છે. ઘણી મોટી ખોટ પડી. તેના પરિવારને હિંમત આપે. ભગવાન એની આત્માને શાંતિ આપે.

સોનાક્ષી સિન્હા 
શબ્દોમાં ન વર્ણવી શકાય એટલું દુઃખ, રેસ્ટ ઈન પીસ સુશાંત. તમને ક્યારેય ખબર નથી કે કોઈ કરી સ્થિતિમાંથી પસાર થઇ રહ્યું છે, દયાળુ રહો.

દિશા પટની 
ધોની બાયોપિકની કો-સ્ટાર દિશાએ ફિલ્મનો ફોટો શેર કર્યો છે.

શાહિદ કપૂર 
સુશાંતના ન્યૂઝ સાંભળ્યા. તેમના પરિવારને મારી સહાનુભૂતિ. ભગવાન તેમને હિંમત આપે. હું હજુ આ વાત ગળે નથી ઉતારી શકતો.

નવાઝુદ્દીન સિદ્દીકી 
મને ભરોસો નથી થતો, આ ઘણું શોકિંગ છે. સુંદર એક્ટર અને સારો મિત્ર, આ દિલ તોડનારું છે દોસ્ત, તેના પરિવાર અને મિત્રોને હિંમત આપે.

વિક્રાંત મેસી 
સુશાંત આ ન કરી શકે, આટલું બધું જોયું, શીખ્યું.. હજી તો ઘણું બધું આગળ જવાનું હતું આપણે, કેટલું બધું કરીને જવાનું હતું. આ આશા ન હતી ભાઈ. આના માટે માફ નહીં કરી શકું, ક્યારેય નહીં.

સંજય દત્ત 
શબ્દો નથી મળી રહ્યા. સુશાંતના મૃત્યુ વિશે સાંભળીને દુઃખ થયું.તેના પરિવારને મારી સહાનુભૂતી.

ફરહાન અખ્તર 
સુશાંતના મૃત્યુથી એકદમ હલી ગયો છું. આ કેટલું દુઃખદ છે. તેમના પરિવારનું દુઃખ હાલ અગણિત હશે. સહાનુભૂતિ.

રિચા ચઢ્ઢા 
હાથ ધ્રુજી રહ્યા છે, શું કામ દોસ્ત? દુઃખદાયક.

