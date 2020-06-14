દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર Jun 14, 2020, 04:15 PM IST

મુંબઈના તેના ઘરમાં સુશાંત સિંહે આત્મહત્યા કરી લીધી છે. 34 વર્ષની વયે દુનિયાને અલવિદા કહી જનાર સુશાંતના મૃત્યુથી ફિલ્મ ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રી દુઃખમાં છે. શિલ્પા શેટ્ટી, સંજય દત્ત, દિશા પટની, અજય દેવગણ, ફરહાન અખ્તર સહિત અનેક સેલેબ્સે તેને શાબ્દિક શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ અર્પણ કરી છે.

શિલ્પા શેટ્ટી

આ સ્વીકારી જ નથી શકતી, RIP સુશાંત.

અજય દેવગણ

સુશાંત સિંહ રાજપૂતના ન્યૂઝ ઘણા સેડ છે. ઘણી મોટી ખોટ પડી. તેના પરિવારને હિંમત આપે. ભગવાન એની આત્માને શાંતિ આપે.

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic loss🙏 Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 14, 2020

સોનાક્ષી સિન્હા

શબ્દોમાં ન વર્ણવી શકાય એટલું દુઃખ, રેસ્ટ ઈન પીસ સુશાંત. તમને ક્યારેય ખબર નથી કે કોઈ કરી સ્થિતિમાંથી પસાર થઇ રહ્યું છે, દયાળુ રહો.

Shocked beyond words. Rest in peace Sushant. You never know what someone is going through... be kind. Condolences to his family and loved ones. — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 14, 2020

દિશા પટની

ધોની બાયોપિકની કો-સ્ટાર દિશાએ ફિલ્મનો ફોટો શેર કર્યો છે.

શાહિદ કપૂર

સુશાંતના ન્યૂઝ સાંભળ્યા. તેમના પરિવારને મારી સહાનુભૂતિ. ભગવાન તેમને હિંમત આપે. હું હજુ આ વાત ગળે નથી ઉતારી શકતો.

Just heard the shocking news about @itsSSR. My deepest condolences to his family. May god give them strength. I still find it hard to absorb. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 14, 2020

નવાઝુદ્દીન સિદ્દીકી

મને ભરોસો નથી થતો, આ ઘણું શોકિંગ છે. સુંદર એક્ટર અને સારો મિત્ર, આ દિલ તોડનારું છે દોસ્ત, તેના પરિવાર અને મિત્રોને હિંમત આપે.

I can’t believe this at all... it’s shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it’s disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput

Strength to the family and friends 🙏🏽 — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 14, 2020

વિક્રાંત મેસી

સુશાંત આ ન કરી શકે, આટલું બધું જોયું, શીખ્યું.. હજી તો ઘણું બધું આગળ જવાનું હતું આપણે, કેટલું બધું કરીને જવાનું હતું. આ આશા ન હતી ભાઈ. આના માટે માફ નહીં કરી શકું, ક્યારેય નહીં.

સંજય દત્ત

શબ્દો નથી મળી રહ્યા. સુશાંતના મૃત્યુ વિશે સાંભળીને દુઃખ થયું.તેના પરિવારને મારી સહાનુભૂતી.

At a loss for words.. So shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. My condolences with his family. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 14, 2020

ફરહાન અખ્તર

સુશાંતના મૃત્યુથી એકદમ હલી ગયો છું. આ કેટલું દુઃખદ છે. તેમના પરિવારનું દુઃખ હાલ અગણિત હશે. સહાનુભૂતિ.

Absolutely stunned by Sushant’s death..!! This is so so sad. Heart goes out to his family.. their grief must be beyond measure. Deepest condolences. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 14, 2020

રિચા ચઢ્ઢા

હાથ ધ્રુજી રહ્યા છે, શું કામ દોસ્ત? દુઃખદાયક.