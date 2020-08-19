તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

CBI ફોર SSR પ્રતિક્રિયા:સુશાંતનો કેસ આખરે CBIને સોંપાયો, અક્ષય કુમાર, કૃતિ સેનન, કંગના રનૌત સહિત સેલેબ્સે કહ્યું- સત્ય હંમેશાં જીતે, સુશાંતના પરિવારે પણ ખુશી વ્યક્ત કરી

એક કલાક પહેલા
  કૉપી લિંક

સુશાંત સિંહ કેસમાં કોર્ટે આજે તપાસ CBIને સોંપવાનો નિર્ણય આપ્યો છે. આ નિર્ણય બાદ સુશાંતનો પરિવાર ઘણો ખુશ છે. સાથે જ SSR વોરિયર્સ આને એક મોટી જીત તરીકે ગણે છે. હવે ન્યાયની અપેક્ષા કરી રહ્યા છે. આ નિર્ણય બાદ બોલિવૂડ સેલેબ્સે તેમની પ્રતિક્રિયા સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર વ્યક્ત કરી છે.

શ્વેતા સિંહ - સત્ય તરફ પહેલું ડગલું
સુશાંતની બહેન શ્વેતાએ ટ્વીટ કર્યું કે, ફાઈનલી CBI ફોર SSR.

અન્ય ટ્વીટમાં લખ્યું કે, આભાર ભગવાન તમે અમારી પ્રાર્થના સાંભળી પણ આ હજુ શરૂઆત છે, સત્ય તરફ પહેલું ડગલું. CBI પર પૂરો ભરોસો છે.

મિતુ સિંહ - સપોર્ટ્સનો આભાર
સુશાંતની બીજી બહેન મિતુ સિંહે દરેક SSR સપોર્ટ્સનો આભાર માન્યો.

કંગના રનૌત - SSR વોરિયર્સને અભિનંદન
માણસાઈની જીત થઇ, દરેક SSR વોરિયર્સને અભિનંદન.

અક્ષય કુમાર - સત્ય હંમેશાં જીતે
સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે સુશાંત ડેથ કેસની તપાસ CBIને સોંપી. સત્ય હંમેશાં જીતે.

કૃતિ સેનન - CBI તપાસ આશાનું કિરણ
છેલ્લા બે મહિના ઘણા અસ્ત વ્યસ્ત રહ્યા. CBI કેસની તપાસ એક આશાનું કિરણ છે કે સત્ય આખરે બહાર આવશે. આપણે ભરોસો કરીએ અને અટકળો લગાવવાનું બંધ કરી હવે CBIને તેનું કામ કરવા દઈએ.

અનુપમ ખેર - જય હો

અંકિતા લોખંડે - સત્ય જીતે

ફિલ્મમેકર અશોક પંડિત

રણવીર શોરી

સોનલ ચૌહાણ

પરિણીતી ચોપરા

રકુલપ્રીત સિંહ

સંજીદા શૈખ

નિમ્રત કૌર

મુકેશ છાબરા

રેસલર ગીતા ફોગાટ

સંજના સાંઘી
દિલ બેચારાની સુશાંતની કો-સ્ટાર સંજનાએ લખ્યું, સત્ય બળવાન છે અને જીતે છે.

