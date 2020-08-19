CBI ફોર SSR પ્રતિક્રિયા:સુશાંતનો કેસ આખરે CBIને સોંપાયો, અક્ષય કુમાર, કૃતિ સેનન, કંગના રનૌત સહિત સેલેબ્સે કહ્યું- સત્ય હંમેશાં જીતે, સુશાંતના પરિવારે પણ ખુશી વ્યક્ત કરી

તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવોInstall App
સુશાંત સિંહ કેસમાં કોર્ટે આજે તપાસ CBIને સોંપવાનો નિર્ણય આપ્યો છે. આ નિર્ણય બાદ સુશાંતનો પરિવાર ઘણો ખુશ છે. સાથે જ SSR વોરિયર્સ આને એક મોટી જીત તરીકે ગણે છે. હવે ન્યાયની અપેક્ષા કરી રહ્યા છે. આ નિર્ણય બાદ બોલિવૂડ સેલેબ્સે તેમની પ્રતિક્રિયા સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર વ્યક્ત કરી છે.
શ્વેતા સિંહ - સત્ય તરફ પહેલું ડગલું
સુશાંતની બહેન શ્વેતાએ ટ્વીટ કર્યું કે, ફાઈનલી CBI ફોર SSR.
There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver— shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020
અન્ય ટ્વીટમાં લખ્યું કે, આભાર ભગવાન તમે અમારી પ્રાર્થના સાંભળી પણ આ હજુ શરૂઆત છે, સત્ય તરફ પહેલું ડગલું. CBI પર પૂરો ભરોસો છે.
Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver— shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020
Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI— shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020
મિતુ સિંહ - સપોર્ટ્સનો આભાર
સુશાંતની બીજી બહેન મિતુ સિંહે દરેક SSR સપોર્ટ્સનો આભાર માન્યો.
There we go!! Finally!! #CBIForSSR!! #CBITakesOver .. thanks all SSRians And Supporter.— Meetu Singh (@iaMeetuSingh) August 19, 2020
કંગના રનૌત - SSR વોરિયર્સને અભિનંદન
માણસાઈની જીત થઇ, દરેક SSR વોરિયર્સને અભિનંદન.
Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING 👏👏👏#CBITakesOver— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 19, 2020
અક્ષય કુમાર - સત્ય હંમેશાં જીતે
સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે સુશાંત ડેથ કેસની તપાસ CBIને સોંપી. સત્ય હંમેશાં જીતે.
SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail 🙏🏻 #Prayers— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 19, 2020
કૃતિ સેનન - CBI તપાસ આશાનું કિરણ
છેલ્લા બે મહિના ઘણા અસ્ત વ્યસ્ત રહ્યા. CBI કેસની તપાસ એક આશાનું કિરણ છે કે સત્ય આખરે બહાર આવશે. આપણે ભરોસો કરીએ અને અટકળો લગાવવાનું બંધ કરી હવે CBIને તેનું કામ કરવા દઈએ.
Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine🤞🙏🏻 Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now!🙏🏻 #CBIForSSR ✊🏻— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) August 19, 2020
અનુપમ ખેર - જય હો
जय हो.. जय हो.. जय हो.. 👍👏🙏 #CBIForSSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 19, 2020
અંકિતા લોખંડે - સત્ય જીતે
Justice is the truth in action 🙏🏻— Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 19, 2020
Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice pic.twitter.com/2CKgoWCYIL
ફિલ્મમેકર અશોક પંડિત
Heartiest Congratulations to the family of #SushantSinghRajput for winning the preliminary round against all those forces who killed #Sushant.— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 19, 2020
More power to you .
🙏🙏🙏#CBIForSSR #SCbacksCBIforSSR
રણવીર શોરી
Pleased with the SC verdict to have #CBIForSSR. We all need to know the truth about the circumstances surrounding #SushanthSinghRajput’s death. 🙏🏽— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) August 19, 2020
સોનલ ચૌહાણ
પરિણીતી ચોપરા
This is a positive step 🙏 Please let’s respect this moment, and let the CBI do their work now! Please let’s stop speculating and coming to conclusions on our own .. #CBIforSSR #SushanthSinghRajput— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 19, 2020
રકુલપ્રીત સિંહ
સંજીદા શૈખ
#CBIForSSR 💯👍#JusticeforSushantSingRajput— Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda) August 19, 2020
નિમ્રત કૌર
An extremely important and necessary turn of events on the continually disturbing demise of Sushant Singh. Praying for justice and the full and final truth to emerge for his loved ones and dignity for his departed soul deserves. May there be no other noise here on. #CBIForSSR— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 19, 2020
મુકેશ છાબરા
We can finally see a ray of sunshine 🙏 The truth will prevail.waheguru #CBIForSSR— Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) August 19, 2020
રેસલર ગીતા ફોગાટ
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को न्याय मिलने की ओर पहली सफलता !!— geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) August 19, 2020
CBI ही करेगी सुशांत केस की जाँच
सत्यमेव जयते 🙏
સંજના સાંઘી
દિલ બેચારાની સુશાંતની કો-સ્ટાર સંજનાએ લખ્યું, સત્ય બળવાન છે અને જીતે છે.
