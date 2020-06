View this post on Instagram

I remember when I was transitioning from television to movies people always used to say dont do it,its tough out there, your show was a hit already so why do you want to start from scratch again? And I remember always giving them Sushant's example. He made it look possible..achievable. He inspired many actors like me. Gone too soon. RIP.❤ @sushantsinghrajput

Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) on Jun 14, 2020