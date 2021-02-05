તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

'ક્વીન'નું સ્ટેન્ડ:દિલ્હીના રિંકુ શર્માની હત્યા પર કંગના ભડકી, કહ્યું- વધુ એક હિંદુને માત્ર જયશ્રી રામ કહેવાને કારણે મારવામાં આવ્યો

મુંબઈ38 મિનિટ પહેલા
દિલ્હીના મંગોલપુરીમાં બજરંગ દળ એક્ટિવિસ્ટ રિંકુ શર્માની હત્યા પર કંગના રનૌતે દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું છે. આ સાથે જ આક્રોશ પણ કર્યો છે. કંગનાએ સોશિયલ મીડિયા યુઝરની એક પોસ્ટને રી-પોસ્ટ કરીને કહ્યું હતું, 'પિતાના દર્દને અનુભવો અને પોતાના બાળકો અથવા પરિવારના સભ્યો અંગે વિચારો. એક વધુ દિવસ, એક વધુ હિંદુને માત્ર જયશ્રી રામ કહેવા પર લિંચ કરવામાં આવ્યો.'

કંગનાએ સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં પર ચલાવવામાં આવતા #Justiceforrinkusharmaને સપોર્ટ કરીને અન્ય એક પોસ્ટમાં કહ્યું હતું, 'માફ કરજો, અમે તમને નિષ્ફળ કરી દીધા. બુધવાર રાત્રે ચાર લોકોએ 25 વર્ષીય રિંકુની તેના ઘરની બહાર ચાકુથી હત્યા કરી દીધી. એક બાજુ પોલીસ આ કેસને અંગત અદાવતનો હોવાનું કહી રહી છે તો વિશ્વ હિંદુ પરિષદ સહિત હિંદુવાદી સંગઠનોનું કહેવું છે કે રિંકુ રામમંદિર માટે ફંડ ભેગું કરતો હતો અને તેથી જ તેને મારી નાખવામાં આવ્યો. પોલીસના મતે, ચાર આરોપીઓ જાહિદ, મહતાબ, દાનિશ તથા ઈસ્લામની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી છે.'

કંગનાએ પોતાની સાથે થયેલા બનાવને યાદ કર્યો
કંગનાએ સો.મીડિયામાં પોતાની સાથે થયેલા ખરાબ બનાવને યાદ કર્યો હતો. તેણે કહ્યું હતું, 'માત્ર એક પોસ્ટ (જેમાં કંગનાએ મુંબઈની તુલના પાકિસ્તાન હસ્તક કાશ્મીર સાથે કરી હતી)ને કારણે સરકાર (મહારાષ્ટ્ર સરકાર)એ મારું ઘર તોડી નાખ્યું હતું, મને જાનથી મારવાની ધમકી આપી હતી. મારા પૂતળા બાળવામાં આવ્યા, મારી તસવીર પર ચંપલો ફેંકવામાં આવ્યા, મને ડરાવવા માટે પોલીસ સ્ટેશન બોલાવવામાં આવી, મારી અન્ય પ્રોપર્ટી તોડવાનો પ્રયાસ થઈ રહ્યો છે. રોજ FIR થઈ રહી છે.'

પત્રકાર મીના હૈરિસની પોસ્ટ પર કંગનાએ આ રિએક્શન આપ્યું હતું, જેમાં મીના હૈરિસે એક અન્ય પત્રકાર રાણા અયુબનું સમર્થન કર્યું હતું. રાણા અયુબે સો.મીડિયામાં ફરિયાદ કરી હતી કે બે દિવસથી તેમની ટાઈમલાઈન પર નફરત, ધમકીઓ તથા ગાળો જોવા મળી રહી છે, આવું તેમને આ પહેલાં ક્યારેય જોયું નથી. રાણા અયુબના મતે, તેમને ડરાવવા માટે આ બધું કરવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે. અયુબને સપોર્ટ કરતાં મીનાએ લખ્યું હતું, 'જે પણ મહિલા બોલવાની હિંમત કરે છે, તેમના માટે આ રોજનો અનુભવ છે.'

