ખેડૂત આંદોલન મુદ્દે સલમાન:રાજકારણીની જેમ ગોળ ગોળ જવાબ આપ્યો, ખાન ત્રિપુટીમાં સૌપ્રથમ ચુપ્પી તોડી

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
ખેડૂત આંદોલનમુદ્દે બોલિવૂડ તથા હોલિવૂડ સેલેબ્સ સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં પોતપોતાનો અભિપ્રાય આપી રહ્યા છે. અત્યારસુધી બોલિવૂડના ત્રણ ખાન (શાહરુખ, સલમાન તથા આમિર)માંથી એકપણ ખાને આ મુદ્દે કોઈ વાત કરી નહોતી. હાલમાં જ એક ઈવેન્ટમાં સલમાન ખાનને ખેડૂત આંદોલન અંગે સવાલ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. સલમાન ખાને સીધી રીતે તો કંઈ જ જવાબ આપ્યો નહોતો, પરંતુ તેણે ગોળ ગોળ જવાબ આપવાનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો.

શું કહ્યું સલમાન ખાને?
સલમાન ખાનને ખેડૂત આંદોલન મુદ્દે અભિપ્રાય પૂછવામાં આવ્યો તો તેણે કહ્યું હતું, 'હા, હું કહીશ, જરૂરથી કહીશ... યોગ્ય બાબત થવી જોઈએ. એકદમ સાચી વાત થવી જોઈએ. સૌથી ઉપયુક્ત બાબત હોય એ થવી જોઈએ.' સલમાન ખાને મ્યુઝિક શોના લૉન્ચિંગ દરમિયાન મીડિયા સમક્ષ વાતચીત કરતી વખતે આ વાત કહી હતી.

સલમાન ખાનની ફિલ્મ 'રાધે' આ વર્ષે ઈદ પર રિલીઝ થશે.
વેલેન્ટાઈન ડે પર રસપ્રદ જવાબ આપ્યો
ઈવેન્ટ દરમિયાન સલમાન ખાન ઘણા જ હળવા મૂડમાં જોવા મળ્યો હતો. તેણે કહ્યું હતું કે કોરોનાને કારણે તેની ત્રણ ફિલ્મ અટવાઈ છે. વેલેન્ટાઈન ડે પર સલમાનને કહ્યું હતું કે તેને આ દિવસ સાથે શું લેવા-દેવા? ત્યાર બાદ તેણે ચાહકોને વેલેન્ટાઈન ડેની શુભેચ્છા આપી હતી.

પોપ સિંગર રિહાનાની પોસ્ટથી વિવાદ
ઈન્ટરનેશનલ પોપ સિંગર રિહાનાએ મંગળવારે ખેડૂત આંદોલનને લઈને સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર કમેન્ટ કરી હતી. એક રિપોર્ટને શેર કરીને રિહાનાએ ઈન્ટરનેટ બેન કરવા બાબતે સવાલ ઉઠાવ્યા હતા. તેણે લખ્યું હતું કે કોઈપણ આ મુદ્દે શા માટે વાત કરતું નથી ?

રિહાનાની પોસ્ટ પર કંગનાએ તેને મૂર્ખ કહી હતી.
ત્યાર બાદ અમેરિકન એક્ટ્રેસ અમાન્ડા કર્નીએ ખેડૂત આંદોલનમાં સામેલ મહિલાઓની તસવીર શૅર કરીને કહ્યું હતું, 'દુનિયા તમને જોઈ રહી છે. આ મુદ્દાને સમજવા માટે તમારે ભારતીય, પંજાબી કે દક્ષિણ એશિયન હોવાની જરૂર નથી. તમને માત્ર માણસાઈની ચિંતા હોય એ જરૂરી છે. હંમેશાં અભિવ્યક્તિની આઝાદી, પ્રેસની આઝાદી, બેઝિક હ્યુમન રાઈટ્સ તથા સિવિલ રાઈટ્સની આઝાદીની માગ કરો.' તો પૂર્વ પોર્નસ્ટાર મિયા ખલીફાએ કહ્યું હતું, 'આ કયા પ્રકારનું હ્યુમન રાઈટ્સ વાયોલેશન છે. નવી દિલ્હીની આસપાસ ઈન્ટરનેટ જ બંધ કરી દેવામાં આવ્યું છે.'

ખેડૂત આંદોલન મુદ્દે બોલિવૂડમાં બે ભાગ પડી ગયા છે.
વિવાદ વધતાં બોલિવૂડ સ્ટાર્સ સરકારના સમર્થનમાં આવ્યા
ઈન્ટરનેશનલ સેલેબ્સની સોશિયલ મીડિયા પોસ્ટ સામે ભારતના વિદેશ મંત્રાલયે કડક વિરોધ પ્રગટ કર્યો હતો. મંત્રાલયે સ્ટાર્સને આ બાબતને પહેલા સમજવાની સલાહ આપી હતી. વિદેશ મંત્રાલય બાદ બોલિવૂડ સ્ટાર્સ અક્ષય કુમાર, અજય દેવગન, એકતા કપૂર, સુનીલ શેટ્ટી તથા ક્રિકેટર્સ વિરાટ કોહલી, સચિન તેંડુલકર સહિતનાં સેલેબ્સે સો. મીડિયામાં સરકારનું સમર્થન કર્યું અને દેશવાસીઓને એકતા બતાવવાની અપીલ કરી હતી. તો તાપસી પન્નુ, રિચા ચઢ્ઢા, દિલજિત દોસાંજે સહિત ઘણાં સેલેબ્સ ખેડૂતોના સમર્થનમાં છે અને તેમણે ઈન્ટરનેશનલ સ્ટાર્સનો સપોર્ટ કર્યો હતો.

