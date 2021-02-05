તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સોફ્ટ પોર્ન ફિલ્મ રેકેટ:ધરપકડ કરાયેલી ગેહના વશિષ્ઠ કોરોના પોઝિટિવ, પૂછપરછ કરનાર છ અધિકારી ક્વૉરન્ટીન

મુંબઈ16 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રાથમિક તપાસમાં એ વાત સામે આવી કે ગેહનાને એક વીડિયોમાંથી બેથી અઢી લાખ રૂપિયા મળતા હતા - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રાથમિક તપાસમાં એ વાત સામે આવી કે ગેહનાને એક વીડિયોમાંથી બેથી અઢી લાખ રૂપિયા મળતા હતા

સોફ્ટ પોર્ન ફિલ્મ રેકેટમાં ધરપકડ કરાયેલી એક્ટ્રેસ ગેહના વશિષ્ઠ કોરોના પોઝિટિવ છે. ગેહનાની પૂછપરછ કરનાર ક્રાઈમ બ્રાંચની પ્રોપર્ટી સેલના છ અધિકારીઓને ક્વૉરન્ટીન કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. જોકે, એક્ટ્રેસ સહિત તમામની સ્થિતિ સામાન્ય છે. ગેહના 10 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી ક્રાઈમ બ્રાંચની કસ્ટડીમાં હતી. માનવામાં આવે છે કે ગેહનાને કોઈ સેફ હાઉસમાં કસ્ટડીમાં રાખવામાં આવશે. પોલીસની એક ટીમ ગેહના પાસેથી મળેલા 36 લાખ રૂપિયાની તપાસ કરી રહી છે.

મિડલ મેનની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી
મુંબઈમાં સોફ્ટ પોર્ન ફિલ્મ શૂટિંગ રેકેટ કેસમાં એક્ટ્રેસ-મોડેલ ગેહના વશિષ્ઠની ધરપકડ 7 ફેબ્રુઆરી, રવિવારના રોજ કરવામાં આવી હતી. ત્યારબાદ ઉમેશ કામત નામના વ્યક્તિને અરેસ્ટ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. આ વ્યક્તિ વિદેશમાં આવેલા સર્વર પર પોર્ન વીડિયો અપલોડ કરતો હતો. આ પોર્ન ફિલ્મનું શૂટિંગ મુંબઈમાં થતું હતું અને વિદેશમાં વીડિયો ક્યારે અને કેવી રીતે અપલોડ કરાવવાનો છે, તે જોવાનું કામ ઉમેશ કરતો હતો.

એક વીડિયોમાંથી બેથી અઢી લાખની કમાણી કરતી
પ્રાથમિક તપાસમાં એ વાત સામે આવી છે કે ગેહનાને પ્રત્યેક વીડિયો માટે બેથી અઢી લાખ રૂપિયા મળતા હતા, જેમાંથી તે એક લાખ રૂપિયા કલાકારો, એડિટર, કેમેરામેનને આપી હતી. એકથી દોઢ લાખ રૂપિયાનો નફો થતો હતો. ગેહનાએ કથિત રીતે 87 પોર્નોગ્રાફી વીડિયો શૂટ કર્યાં છે.

પતિ ફાઈનાન્સ કરતો
ગેહનાની પૂછપરછમાં એવું બહાર આવ્યું છે કે તેનો પતિ પોર્ન ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીને ફાઈનાન્સ કરતો હતો, જેની પણ પૂછપરછ કરવાની પોલીસ તૈયારી કરી રહી છે.

પ્રોડક્શન હાઉસ સાથે 5 લોકો જોડાયેલાં હતાં
મુંબઈ પોલીસના મતે, પોર્ન ફિલ્મ શૂટિંગ રેકેટમાં બોલિવૂડ સાથે જોડાયેલા અન્ય મોટા નામો બહાર આવી શકે છે. આ પહેલાં મુંબઈ પોલીસે પોર્ન ફિલ્મ બનાવનારી એક પ્રોડક્શન કંપનીનો પર્દાફાશ કર્યો હતો. આ કંપની સ્ટ્રગલિંગ એક્ટ્રેસ પાસે શોર્ટ ફિલ્મમાં કામ કરવાનો કોન્ટ્રાક્ટ કરતી હતી. પછી શૂટિંગ દરમિયાન ન્યૂડ થવાનું કહેતા અને જો એક્ટ્રેસ ના પાડે તો કેસ કરવાની ધમકી આપતા. નોંધનીય છે કે ગયા સપ્તાહમાં વિશ્વસનીય માહિતીને આધારે પોલીસે મલાડના મઢ ખાતે બંગલો પર દરોડા પાડ્યા હતા. તે સમયે પૈસાની લાલચ આપીને વેબ સિરીઝમાં કામ અપાવીશું એમ જણાવીને 15 યુવતીઓની પોર્ન ફિલ્મો બનાવનારા બે અભિનેતા સહિત પાંચ જણની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી હતી.

આ પાંચ લોકોને પોલીસે અરેસ્ટ કર્યા
40 વર્ષીય ફોટોગ્રાફર યાસ્મીન ખાન, ગ્રાફિક્સ ડિઝાઈનર પ્રતિભા નલાવડે સામેલ હતી. પ્રતિભા પોર્ન ફિલ્મ પ્રોડક્શનની ઈન્ચાર્જ પણ છે. ત્રણ પુરુષોમાં મોનુ જોષી, કેમેરામેન તથા લાઈટમેનનું કામ કરતો હતો. તો ભાનુ ઠાકુર તથા મોહમ્મદ નાસિક એક્ટિંગ કરતાં હતાં. આ પાંચેયની પૂછપરછના આધારે ગેહનાની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી હતી.

36 લાખ રૂપિયા જપ્ત કર્યા
પ્રોપર્ટી સેલના મતે, ફિલ્મ પ્રોડક્શન કંપનીએ એક એપ બનાવીને રાખી હતી, જેમાં તેઓ પોર્ન ફિલ્મ અપલોડ કરતાં હતા. એપ્લિકેશન માટે તેઓ રૂપિયા 2000 સબસ્ક્રિપ્શન ફી લેતા હતા. પોલીસને દરોડા દરમિયાન સ્ક્રિપ્ટની સાથે છ મોબાઈલ ફોન, એક લેપટો, લાઈટ સ્ટેન્ડ, કેનન કંપનીનો કેમેરા સહિત કુલ 5 લાખ 68 હજારનો સામાન જપ્ત કર્યો હતો. આ સાથે જ 36 લાખ 60 હજાર રૂપિયા પણ જપ્ત કર્યા હતા.

ગેહનાની ટીમે પોર્ન રેકેટમાં સામેલ હોવાનો ઈનકાર કર્યો
ગેહનાની ટીમે પોતાના નિવેદનમાં કહ્યું હતું, 'ગેહનાને એક વર્ષમાં ચાર વાર હૃદયરોગનો હુમલો આવ્યો છે. તેને અસ્થમાની બીમારી છે અને તેનું સ્વાસ્થ્ય ઘણું જ નાજુક છે. મુંબઈ પોલીસે માનવતાથી તેની સાથે વર્તન કરવાની જરૂર છે. તે અપરાધી નથી. તેણે કોઈ પોર્નોગ્રાફીમાં કામ કર્યું નથી. રાજ્યે કોઈ પણ કલાકાર, ડિરેક્ટરની ક્રિએટિવિટી તથા કલાત્મક અભિવ્યક્તિમાં દખલગીરી કરવી જોઈએ નહીં.'

વધુમાં તે બીજા લોકો દ્વારા ચલાવાતા આ કથિત પોર્ન રેકેટમાં બિલકુલ સામેલ નથી. નવેમ્બર, 2019માં તે એક અઠવાડિયા સુધી વેન્ટિલેટર પર હતી અને મોતને માત આપીને માંડ માંડ બચી છે. તેનું શુગર લેવલ 500થી ઉપર છે. ગેહનાની જ્યારે ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી ત્યારે તેનું શુગર લેવલ 600 હતું. તેના ડૉક્ટરે કહ્યું હતું કે તેને તાત્કાલિક હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ થવાની જરૂર છે.'

'ગેહના વશિષ્ઠ ઉર્ફે વંદના તિવારી પૂરી રીતે નિર્દોષ છે. તે કોઈ પણ પ્રકારના પોર્ન રેકેટમાં સામેલ નથી. પોતાની કંપની જીવી સ્ટૂડિયોની પ્રોડ્યૂસર તથા ડિરેક્ટર તરીકે તેણે માત્ર એવી જ ફિલ્મનું નિર્માણ તથા ડિરેક્શન કર્યું છે, જે કાયદાકીય રીતે માન્ય છે. કેટલાંક લોકો તેને બદનામ કરવાનો પ્રયાસ કરે છે અને તેને ફસાવવામાં આવી રહી છે.'

અંતે ગેહનાની ટીમે કહ્યું કહ્યું હતું, 'અમને ન્યાયપાલિકા તથા ભારતીય કાયદા પ્રણાલી પર પૂરો વિશ્વાસ છે. કમનસીબે મુંબઈ પોલીસે ગેહનાની ઈરૉટિકા ફિલ્મ મેકિંગને હાર્ડ પોર્ન સાથે મિક્સ કર્યું છે. કાયદાકીય રીતે આ બંનેમાં અંતર છે. અમને આશા છે કે કોર્ટમાંથી ગેહનાને ન્યાય મળશે.'

15થી વધુ સાઉથ ફિલ્મમાં કામ કર્યું
ગેહનાએ 15થી વધુ સાઉથ ફિલ્મમાં કામ કર્યું છે. આ ઉપરાંત તેણે સાતથી વધુ વેબ સિરીઝમાં કામ કર્યું છે. એકતા કપૂરની ઓલ્ટ બાલાજીની સિરીઝ 'ગંદી બાત'ની સિઝન 3માં ગેહના જોવા મળી હતી.

