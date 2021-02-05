તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સુશાંત ડ્રગ્સ કેસ:NCBની એક ચાર્જશીટમાં દીપિકા પાદુકોણનું નામ નહીં, ભારતી સિંહ, શ્રદ્ધા કપૂર, સારા અલી ખાન વિરુદ્ધ સજ્જડ પુરાવા મળ્યા

મુંબઈ2 કલાક પહેલાલેખક: અમિત કર્ણ
દીપિકા પાદુકોણ, સારા અલી ખાન, શ્રદ્ધા કપૂરની NCBએ ગયા વર્ષે પૂછપરછ કરી હતી - Divya Bhaskar
  • દીપિકા પાદુકોણનું નામ આ ચાર્જશીટમાં નથી, NCBના દિલ્હીના કેસ નંબર 15માં નામ જોડાયેલું છે
  • શુક્રવારે દાખલ કરવામાં આવેલી ચાર્જશીટમાં ભારતી સિંહ, સારા અલી ખાન તથા શ્રદ્ધા કપૂરનું નામ, આ તમામ કેસ નંબર 32માં સામેલ
  • રિયા તથા શૌવિક પર NDPS એક્ટ હેઠળ સેક્શન 27 A તથા સેક્શન 29 હેઠળ ચાર્જિસ
  • NCBની પાસે રિયા ચક્રવર્તી, શોવિક, ભારતી, સારા, શ્રદ્ધા, કરિશ્મા પ્રકાશ તથા અર્જુન રામપાલની પ્રેમિકા વિરુદ્ધ પુરાવા મળ્યા

શુક્રવારે NCBએ કોર્ટમાં 12 હજાર પાનાની ચાર્જશીટ ફાઈલ કરી છે. કોર્ટના સૂત્રોના મતે, NCBએ 33 લોકોની વિરુદ્ધ ચાર્જશીટ ફાઈલ કરી છે. આ તમામ સુશાંતને સીધી રીતે ડ્રગ્સ આપતા હતા અને પ્રોક્યોરમેન્ટની સાથે સાથે ઈલિસિટ ફાયાનાન્સિંગ સાથે જોડાયેલા છે.

33 લોકોમાં રિયા ચક્રવર્તી, શોવિક ચક્રવર્તી, ડ્રગ પેડલર કરમજીત, આઝમ, અનુજ કેસવાણી, ડુએન ફર્નાન્ડિઝ તથા અર્જુન રામપાલની ગર્લફ્રેન્ડ પણ સામેલ છે. અર્જુનની ગર્લફ્રેન્ડના ભાઈના ઘરમાંથી ચરસ મળી આવ્યું હતું. આ વાતનો ઉલ્લેખ ચાર્જશીટમાં છે.

રિયા-શોવિકના પણ નામો
રિયા ચક્રવર્તી તથા શોવિક પર NDPS એક્ટ હેઠળ સેક્શન 27a તથા 29 હેઠળ ચાર્જિસ લગાવવામાં આવ્યા છે. તેનો અર્થ એ છે કે તેમની પર ડ્રગ્સના પ્રોક્યોરમેન્ટ, ઈલિસિટ ફાયનાન્સિંગ તથા ટ્રેફિકિંગના ચાર્જિસ છે.

આ કારણે દીપિકાનું નામ નથી
કોર્ટમાં જે ચાર્જશીટ ફાઈલ કરવામાં આવી છે, તેમાં દીપિકા પાદુકોણનું નામ નથી. દીપિકાનો કેસ NCBના કેસ નંબર 15 સાથે જોડાયેલો છે. આજે એટલે કે 5 માર્ચે જે ચાર્જશીટ ફાઈલ કરવામાં આવી છે, તે કેસ નંબર 32 છે, જે હેઠળ ભારતી સિંહ, સારા અલી ખાન તથા શ્રદ્ધા કપૂરના નામ સામેલ છે.

ગયા વર્ષે NCBની પૂછપરછ દરમિયાન દીપિકા, શ્રદ્ધા, સારા અલી ખાન
ગયા વર્ષે NCBની પૂછપરછ દરમિયાન દીપિકા, શ્રદ્ધા, સારા અલી ખાન

ચાર્જશીટને સુશાંતના મોત સાથે કોઈ લેવા-દેવા નહીં
સૂત્રોએ એ પણ સ્પષ્ટ કર્યું હતું કે આ ચાર્જશીટને સુશાંતના મોત સાથે કોઈ લેવા-દેવા નથી. આ ડ્રગ્સ સિડિકેન્ટ છે, તે અંગેનો કેસ છે. દેશ તથા વિદેશમાં ડ્રગ્સ સિન્ડિકેટની ગેંગ છે, જે ડ્રગ્સ સપ્લાય, પ્રોક્યોરમેન્ટ તથા લેવડ-દેવડ કરે છે. ગેરકાનૂની રીતે ડ્રગ્સની ખરીદી તથા વેચાણ કરે છે. ડ્રગ્સના મેજર સપ્લાયર કરમજીત, આઝમ, અનુજ કેસવાણી, અર્જુન રામપાલની બહેન વગેરેના ઘરેથી 35 લાખ કેશ, મર્સિડિઝ બેન્ઝ, 7 કિલો ડ્રગ્સ, LSD, ચરસ મળી આવ્યું હતું.

એ વાત પણ સ્પષ્ટ છે કે રિયા, શોવિક, ક્ષિતિજ પ્રસાદ તથા અંકુશ અરેનેજા ડ્રગ્સના પ્રોક્યોરમેન્ટમાં તથા ઈલિસિટ ફાયાનાન્સિંગમાં જોડાયેલા છે.

હજી પણ બોલિવૂડ સેલેબ્સના નામ સામે આવી શકે છે
આ કેસમાં પાંચ લોકો ફરાર છે, જેમાં ફિલ્મ એક્ટ્રેસ સપના પબ્બી તથા અન્ય ડ્રગ પેડલર્સ છે. ટેકનિકલી આ લોકો ફરાર તો નથી પરંતુ કહેવામાં આવે છે કે તેઓ તપાસમાં સહયોગ આપતા નથી. NCBની તપાસ હજી પણ ઓપન છે. ભવિષ્યમાં સપ્લિમેન્ટ્રી ચાર્જ પણ દાખલ કરશે. તે હેઠળ બોલિવૂડના હજી કેટલાંક સેલેબ્સના નામ આવી શકે છે.

