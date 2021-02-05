તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

અમિતાભે દીકરાને બર્થડે વિશ કર્યો:અભિષેકના 45મા જન્મદિવસ પર અમિતાભ બચ્ચને ઈમોશનલ પોસ્ટ શેર કરી, કહ્યું- હવે તે મને મારો હાથ પકડીને રસ્તો બતાવે છે

24 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

એક્ટર અભિષેક બચ્ચનનો આજે 45મો જન્મદિવસ છે. આ અવસરે અમિતાભ બચ્ચને દીકરા અભિષેકને ખાસ અંદાજમાં બર્થડે વિશ કર્યો છે. અમિતાભે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર બે થ્રોબેક ફોટોઝનો એક કોલાજ શેર કર્યો છે. આ ફોટોઝ સાથે તેમણે હૃદયસ્પર્શી એક ઈમોશનલ કેપ્શન પણ લખ્યું છે.

હવે તે મારો હાથ પકડીને મને રસ્તો દેખાડે છે
આ પોસ્ટમાં બે ફોટોનો એક કોલાજ છે. એક ફોટોમાં અમિતાભ દીકરા અભિષેકનો હાથ પકડેલા દેખાય છે, બીજા ફોટોમાં અભિષેકે પિતા અમિતાભનો હાથ પકડ્યો છે. આ બંને ફોટોઝ નીચે હેપ્પી બર્થડે અભિષેક બચ્ચન લખ્યું છે અને આજની તારીખ 5 ફેબ્રુઆરી 2021 લખ્યું છે.

આ કોલાજ શેર કરી અમિતાભે એક ઈમોશનલ કેપ્શન લખ્યું છે. તેમણે લખ્યું, 'મેં એકવાર અભિષેકનો હાથ પકડીને તેને રસ્તો બતાવ્યો હતો. હવે તે મને મારો હાથ પકડીને રસ્તો બતાવે છે.' આ કેપ્શન સાથે અમિતાભ બચ્ચને દિલવાળું ઈમોજી પણ યુઝ કર્યું છે. આ પોસ્ટ ફેન્સને ઘણી ગમી છે. મોડી રાતે શેર કરેલી આ પોસ્ટને ઘણા બધા લોકોએ લાઈક કરી છે.

ભાણી નવ્યાએ પણ મામાને બર્થડે વિશ કર્યો
અભિષેકની ભાણી નવ્યા નંદાએ પણ પોસ્ટ શેર કરીને મામાને બર્થડે વિશ કર્યો છે. નવ્યાએ પોસ્ટ શેર કરીને લખ્યું, 'હેપ્પી બર્થડે બેસ્ટ ફ્રેન્ડ. આપણે આગળ પણ NYC નાઈટ્સ અને ચેલ્સી ગેમ્સ એન્જોય કરશું. ફેમિલીમાં તમે મારા ગમતા સભ્ય છો. માય પાર્ટનર ઈન ઓલ ક્રાઇમ.'

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ263-3 (89.3)
VS
ભારતભારત
સ્ટમ્પ્સ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓવડોદરામાં ટિકિટ ન મળતાં મહિલા કાર્યકર ભાજપ કાર્યાલયમાં ચોધાર આંસુએ રડ્યાં, કહ્યું: '35 વર્ષથી પાર્ટીએ મને કશું આપ્યું નથી, પાર્ટીમાં માત્ર રાજેન્દ્ર ત્રિવેદીનું જ ચાલે છે' - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો