Change Cookies Settings
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Bollywood

  • Amitabh Bachchan Reached Home After Winning The Battle From Corona, People Said On Social Media Big B Came Out Of Coma 38 Years Ago Today

વેલકમ / કોરોનાની જંગ જીતીને અમિતાભ બચ્ચન ઘરે આવ્યા, સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર યુઝર્સ બોલ્યા-‘આજના દિવસે જ 38 વર્ષ પહેલાં તેઓ કોમામાંથી બહાર આવ્યા હતા’

Amitabh Bachchan Reached Home After Winning The Battle From Corona, People Said On Social Media Big B Came Out Of Coma 38 Years Ago Today
X
Amitabh Bachchan Reached Home After Winning The Battle From Corona, People Said On Social Media Big B Came Out Of Coma 38 Years Ago Today

દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર

Aug 03, 2020, 08:44 AM IST

બોલિવૂડના મહાનાયક કોરોના પોઝિટિવ આવ્યા પછી આખો દેશ તેમના માટે પ્રાર્થના કરી રહ્યો હતો અને આ બધાની પ્રાર્થનાઓ ફળી છે. બિગ બી રવિવારે કોરોનાનો જંગ જીતીને નાણાવટી હોસ્પિટલમાંથી પોતાનાં ઘરે આવી ગયા છે. 22 દિવસ પછી સ્વસ્થ થયા પછી સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર યુઝર્સ ખુશખુશાલ થઇ ગયા છે. સેલેબ્સની સાથે દેશવાસીઓ પણ તેમને અભિનંદન પાઠવી રહ્યા છે.

રવિવારે સાંજે અમિતાભ બચ્ચને પોતાનો કોવિડ 19 ટેસ્ટ રિપોર્ટ નેગેટિવ અને હોસ્પિટલથી ડિસ્ચાર્જ થવાની જાણકારી આપી હતી. ઘણા સોશિયલ મીડિયા યુઝર્સે પોસ્ટમાં લખ્યું કે, આજની તારીખે જ અમિતાભ 38 વર્ષ પહેલાં કોમામાંથી બહાર આવ્યા હતા.

એક મહિલા યુઝરે લખ્યું કે, રસપ્રદ છે, આ જ દિવસે 38 વર્ષ પહેલાં અમિતાભ કૂલી ફિલ્મનાં સેટ પર થયેલા અકસ્માત પછી કોમામાંથી બહાર આવ્યા હતા.

અન્ય ટ્વિટર યુઝરે લખ્યું કે, અમિતાભ બચ્ચન કોવિડ નેગેટિવ થઇ ગયા છે. 77 વર્ષીય મેગાસ્ટારે કોરોના વિરુદ્ધ તેમની તાકાત બતાવી છે.

બીજા ટ્વિટર યુઝરે અમિતાભ બચ્ચનનો ફોટો શેર કરીને લખ્યું કે, 102 નહિ પણ ફોરએવર નોટ આઉટ. અમિતાભ બચ્ચન ઉર્ફ શહેનશાહ પરત આવી ગયા.

અમિતાભે આભાર માન્યો
અમિતાભે સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં પોસ્ટ શૅર કરીને કહ્યું હતું, આજે સવારે મારો કોવિડનો રિપોર્ટ નેગેટિવ આવ્યો હતો અને મને હોસ્પિટલમાંથી રજા આપવામાં આવી. હું ઘરે પરત આવ્યો. હવે હું મારા રૂમમાં ક્વૉરન્ટીન રહીશ. સર્વશક્તિમાનની કૃપાથી, મા-બાબુજીનાં આશીર્વાદ, મિત્રો, ચાહકો તથા એક્સટેન્ડેડ ફેમિલીની પ્રાર્થના તથા દુઆથી, નાણાવટી હોસ્પિટલના નર્સિંગ સ્ટાફ તથા તેમની દેખરેખથી આ બધું શક્ય બન્યું છે. હાથ જોડીને હું તેમનો આભાર માનું છું.

ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર રક્ષાબંધનની પોસ્ટ મૂકી.

Next Stories

    ની  સંપૂર્ણ વાંચનસામગ્રી