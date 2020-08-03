દિવ્ય ભાસ્કરAug 03, 2020, 08:44 AM IST
બોલિવૂડના મહાનાયક કોરોના પોઝિટિવ આવ્યા પછી આખો દેશ તેમના માટે પ્રાર્થના કરી રહ્યો હતો અને આ બધાની પ્રાર્થનાઓ ફળી છે. બિગ બી રવિવારે કોરોનાનો જંગ જીતીને નાણાવટી હોસ્પિટલમાંથી પોતાનાં ઘરે આવી ગયા છે. 22 દિવસ પછી સ્વસ્થ થયા પછી સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર યુઝર્સ ખુશખુશાલ થઇ ગયા છે. સેલેબ્સની સાથે દેશવાસીઓ પણ તેમને અભિનંદન પાઠવી રહ્યા છે.
રવિવારે સાંજે અમિતાભ બચ્ચને પોતાનો કોવિડ 19 ટેસ્ટ રિપોર્ટ નેગેટિવ અને હોસ્પિટલથી ડિસ્ચાર્જ થવાની જાણકારી આપી હતી. ઘણા સોશિયલ મીડિયા યુઝર્સે પોસ્ટમાં લખ્યું કે, આજની તારીખે જ અમિતાભ 38 વર્ષ પહેલાં કોમામાંથી બહાર આવ્યા હતા.
Interestingly, exactly on this date, 38 years earlier he came out of coma after tbe unfortunate accident on Coolie set💕— sana farzeen (@SanaFarzeen) August 2, 2020
#AmitabhBachchan 🙏 https://t.co/MvBGdXaayh
એક મહિલા યુઝરે લખ્યું કે, રસપ્રદ છે, આ જ દિવસે 38 વર્ષ પહેલાં અમિતાભ કૂલી ફિલ્મનાં સેટ પર થયેલા અકસ્માત પછી કોમામાંથી બહાર આવ્યા હતા.
Amitabh Bachchan tested negative for covid-19 and has been discharged from hospital. The 77 years old megastar showed true spirit to fight against corona... #AmitabhBachchan— Debadatta Kathar (@DebadattaKathar) August 2, 2020
અન્ય ટ્વિટર યુઝરે લખ્યું કે, અમિતાભ બચ્ચન કોવિડ નેગેટિવ થઇ ગયા છે. 77 વર્ષીય મેગાસ્ટારે કોરોના વિરુદ્ધ તેમની તાકાત બતાવી છે.
1̵0̵2̵.. Forever Not out... @SrBachchan a.k.a. Shehensaah is back...#AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/IfPX60jXre— Vaibhav S Tripathi (@VaibhavWrites) August 2, 2020
બીજા ટ્વિટર યુઝરે અમિતાભ બચ્ચનનો ફોટો શેર કરીને લખ્યું કે, 102 નહિ પણ ફોરએવર નોટ આઉટ. અમિતાભ બચ્ચન ઉર્ફ શહેનશાહ પરત આવી ગયા.
This morning I have tested CoVid negative and have been discharged fom Hospital. I am back home. I will have to be in solitary quarantine in my room. The grace of the Almighty, the blessings of Ma Babuji, the prayers and duas of near and dear and friends and fans & EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati has made it possible for me to see this day . With folded hands I express my gratitude.🙏
અમિતાભે આભાર માન્યો
અમિતાભે સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં પોસ્ટ શૅર કરીને કહ્યું હતું, આજે સવારે મારો કોવિડનો રિપોર્ટ નેગેટિવ આવ્યો હતો અને મને હોસ્પિટલમાંથી રજા આપવામાં આવી. હું ઘરે પરત આવ્યો. હવે હું મારા રૂમમાં ક્વૉરન્ટીન રહીશ. સર્વશક્તિમાનની કૃપાથી, મા-બાબુજીનાં આશીર્વાદ, મિત્રો, ચાહકો તથા એક્સટેન્ડેડ ફેમિલીની પ્રાર્થના તથા દુઆથી, નાણાવટી હોસ્પિટલના નર્સિંગ સ્ટાફ તથા તેમની દેખરેખથી આ બધું શક્ય બન્યું છે. હાથ જોડીને હું તેમનો આભાર માનું છું.
ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર રક્ષાબંધનની પોસ્ટ મૂકી.
.. and tomorrow be the festival of protection and security for the sister by the brother .. a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble , to safeguard her from all evil that may erupt about and to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side .. Raksha Bandhan : ‘raksha’ to protect ; ‘bandhan’ to tie to bond to hold together Our ‘samaaj’ does possess centuries old traditions that make us all valuable .. in the essence of behavioural convictions .. such convictions that can never be betrayed or dissolved .. they are the crafted genius of writings on stone .. forever ..
