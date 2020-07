View this post on Instagram

#amitabhbachchan entire family are undergoing tests. #abhishekbachchan was more recently spotted regularly by our team at Verosva dubbing studio. The latest update for Big B is that he is getting treatment by the best doctors. He had undergone the test yesterday and today he was admitted.His staff too are undergoing tests. BMC has sanitized his entire bungalow. Nothing can stop a person like Big B, not even Corona 🔥 #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

