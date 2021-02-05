તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઈનસાઈડ સ્ટોરી:'વેલકમ'ની વાર્તામાં થોડો ટ્વિસ્ટ આપીને 'બચ્ચન પાંડે' બનાવવામાં આવી, અક્ષય કુમાર ગેંગસ્ટરના રોલમાં જોવા મળશે

મુંબઈ2 કલાક પહેલાલેખક: અમિત કર્ણ
અક્ષય કુમાર હાલમાં જેસલમેરમાં છે. અહીંયા તે 'બચ્ચન પાંડે'નું શૂટિંગ કરી રહ્યો છે. દિવ્ય ભાસ્કરને આ ફિલ્મ અંગે મહત્ત્વની માહિતી મળી છે. આ ફિલ્મની વાર્તા અક્ષયની જ એક ફિલ્મ 'વેલકમ'માંથી લેવામાં આવી છે. 'વેલકમ'માં અક્ષયે ડૉન ઉદય શેટ્ટી તથા મજનુને સાચા રસ્તે લાવવાનું કામ કર્યું હતું. આ માટે એક નકલી ફિલ્મના શૂટિંગની મદદ લેવામાં આવી હતી. 'બચ્ચન પાંડે'માં અક્ષય કુમારનું પાત્ર ગેંગસ્ટરનું છે. તેને સુધારવાની જવાબદારી ક્રિતિ સેનનની છે.

વાર્તા તથા પાત્રોનું કનેક્શન
'બચ્ચન પાંડે' ફિલ્મમાં અક્ષયના પાત્રને સુધારવાની જવાબદારી પત્રકાર બનેલી ક્રિતિ સેનન પર છે. પંકજ ત્રિપાઠી પંડિતના રોલમાં છે. સંજય મિશ્રા સૂત્રધારના રોલમાં છે. ફિલ્મનું શૂટિંગ 2 માર્ચ સુધી જેસલમેરમાં થશે. આ ફિલ્મમાં અક્ષય કુમાર અવધી ટચવાળું હિંદી બોલશે. ફિલ્મના સેટ પર આસિસ્ટન્ટ ડિરેક્ટર અક્ષય કુમારને ટ્રેનિંગ આપી રહ્યાં છે. 'બચ્ચન પાંડે'માં 'વેલકમ'માંથી સ્નેહલ ડાબીને પણ કાસ્ટ કર્યો છે. 'વેલકમ'માં તેણે મજનુભાઈના રાઈડ હેન્ડની ભૂમિકા ભજવી હતી.

સેટ પર હાજર સાજિદ નડિયાદવાલાની ટીમના અધિકરીઓએ આ અંગેની પુષ્ટિ કરી હતી. તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે ફિલ્મમાં અક્ષય કુમાર યુપીના ગેંગસ્ટર બચ્ચન પાંડેના રોલમાં છે. પત્રકાર બનેલી ક્રિતિ ગેંગસ્ટર માટે એક ફિલ્મનું પ્લાનિંગ કરે છે. પછી હીરો ગુનાખોરીની દુનિયા છોડે છે કે નહીં, તેના પર ફિલ્મ છે. 'વેલકમ'માં હીરોના લગ્ન હીરોઈન સાથે થઈ શકે તે માટે ડૉન માટે એક નકલી ફિલ્મ બનાવવાનું પ્લાનિંગ થયું હતું. તો 'બચ્ચન પાંડે'માં ગુનાખોરીમાંથી બહાર આવવા માટે ફિલ્મ બનાવવાનો પ્લાન ઘડાય છે.

ફિલ્મમાં આ કલાકારો જોવા મળશે
સાજિદ નડિયાદવાલાની કોર ટીમના એક અધિકારીએ કહ્યું હતું કે અક્ષય તથા ક્રિતિ ઉપરાંત અરશદ વારસી પણ મહત્ત્વના રોલમાં છે. તે ક્રિતિ સેનનના આસિસ્ટન્ટના રોલમાં જોવા મળશે. તમામ કલાકારો એક સાથે શૂટિંગ કરતાં નથી. અલગ-અલગ દિવસોમાં અલગ-અલગ કલાકારો શૂટિંગ કરે છે.

