- શિખા મલ્હોત્રા ક્વોલિફાઈડ નર્સ છે અને અત્યારે મુંબઈની બાળાસાહેબ હોસ્પિટલમાં ફરજ બજાવી રહી છે
- શિખાએ શાહરુખ ખાનની ‘ફેન’ ફિલ્મમાં કામ કર્યું હતું
- થોડા સમય પહેલાં શિખાની સંજય મિશ્રા સાથેની ફિલ્મ ‘કાંચલી’ આવી હતી
દિવ્ય ભાસ્કરMar 30, 2020, 07:37 PM IST
એન્ટરટેન્મેન્ટ ડેસ્ક: કોરોના વાઇરસ સામે લડવા માટે મેડિકલ સ્ટાફ તેમની પૂરી મહેનત કરી રહ્યા છે. ડોક્ટર્સ, નર્સ વગેરે રાત દિવસ એક કરીને ખુદ દવા પર રહીને દર્દીઓની સેવામાં લાગ્યા છે. આવામાં ફિલ્મ ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રીની એક એક્ટ્રેસ પણ પોતાની ફરજ સમજીને દેશની સેવા કરવા મેદાનમાં ઊતરી છે. શાહરુખ ખાન સ્ટારર ‘ફેન’ ફિલ્મમાં કામ કરી ચૂકેલી એક્ટ્રેસ શિખા મલ્હોત્રાએ સ્વૈચ્છિક રીતે નર્સ તરીકે ડ્યુટી જોઈન કરી છે. મુંબઈના જોગેશ્વરીમાં આવેલી સરકારી હોસ્પિટલ હૃદયસમ્રાટ બાલાસાહેબ ઠાકરે ટ્રોમા સેન્ટરના આઇસોલેશન વોર્ડમાં તે શુક્રવારથી ફરજ બજાવી રહી છે.
So here I am posting this Video on #lockdownday5 from #isolationward #covid19 Hindu Hriday Samrat Bala Saheb thakrey #hospital so that you can understand how serious it is😓😓Those who love your country love the nation post your #pics doing your favourite thing at home and Hashtag #meestayinghome and take the initiative to spread this around the country to save the nation🙏🏻🙏🏻do your bit m doing mine🇮🇳🙌🏻 @narendramodi @who @amitabhbachchan @akshaykumar @anupampkher
આઇસોલેશન વોર્ડમાંથી શિખાએ પોતાનો વીડિયો શેર કરીને તેણે લોકોને અપીલ કરી હતી કે, અહીંયા અમે ડોક્ટર્સ અને સિસ્ટર્સ ઘરે નથી જતા. રાત્રે પણ દર્દીઓની સાથે હોસ્પિટલમાં જ રહીએ છીએ. બહારથી આ જેટલું સરળ દેખાય છે એટલું આ છે નહીં. આને ગંભીરતાથી લો અને ઘરની બહાર ન નીકળો. અમે અહીંયા સેફ્ટી માટેની પૂરતી તકેદારી રાખીએ છીએ. અમે લોકો ખુદ દવા લઈને દર્દીઓની સારવાર કરી રહ્યા છે. લોકોને આ બીમારીની ગંભીરતા સમજાવવા માટે તે આઇસોલેશન વોર્ડમાંથી વીડિયો શેર કરતી રહે છે.
#lockdownday1 For those who don’t know that I am a #Registered #BscHonoursNurse from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical & #SafdarjungHospital Spending my 5 years...so sharing a glance of my working hours in the hospital👩🏻⚕️So as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once again🙏🏻and this time I’ve Decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis .Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can 😇need your blessings🙌🏻please be at home be safe💐and support the government. Thank you so much Mumu to make me what I am today🤗Jai Hind🇮🇳 @narendramodi @amitabhbachchan @anupampkher @who @aajtak @zeenews @ddnews_official
શિખા 2020માં ફેબ્રુઆરીમાં રિલીઝ થયેલ હિન્દી- રાજસ્થાની ભાષાની પિરિયડ ડ્રામા ફિલ્મ ‘કાંચલી’માં સંજય મિશ્રા સાથે છેલ્લે દેખાઈ હતી. શિખા પાસે દિલ્હીની વર્ધમાન મહાવીર મેડિકલ કોલેજ અને સફદરજંગ હોસ્પિટલની નર્સિંગની ડિગ્રી છે. તેણે કહ્યું કે, દેશને જ્યારે જ્યારે મારી એન્ટરટેનર કે નર્સ તરીકે જરૂર હશે ત્યારે હું મારાથી બનતું બધું કરીશ. તેણે વારંવાર લોકોને અપીલ કરી છે કે ઘરની બહાર ન નીકળો, સેફ રહો.
Hindu Hriday Samrat Bala Saheb thakrey #hospital #isolationward from tomorrow onwards 27/03/20 On the behalf of my Bsc(hons) #nursing degree So Please Feel free to connect with me anytime at the time of any emergency occurs near you. Please Follow the Home quarantine keep you and your loved once safe and follow all the preventive measures according to the #who 🙏🏻 Please don’t take any chance Lot of people working day and night to keep the nation safe💐 #fightbacktogether #homequarentined @narendramodi @amitabhbachchan @anupampkher @zeenews @aajtak @abpnewstv @ddnews_official
શિખા તેની કામગીરી વિશે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર અપડેટ આપતી રહે છે. તે અગાઉ પણ શિખાએ મેડિકલ, નર્સિંગ વગેરેની ક્વોલિફાઈડ ડિગ્રી ધરાવતા અને અત્યારે કોઈ કારણોસર ફરજ ન બજાવતા લોકોને પણ સમયની જરૂરિયાત સમજીને ફરજ પર હાજર થવા માટે અપીલ કરી હતી.
#lockdownday6 Are you all ready? to trend the Hashtag #meestayinghome 👈🏻 Sooo Those who love your country love the nation post your #pics doing your favourite thing at home and Hashtag #meestayinghome and take the initiative to spread this around the country to save the nation🙏🏻🙏🏻do your bit m doing mine🇮🇳🙌🏻 #homequarantine @narendramodi @amitabhbachchan @akshaykumar @anupampkher
