તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

પ્રિયંકાનો 'અનફિનિશ્ડ' કિસ્સો:પ્રિયંકા ચોપરાએ આંટીના ડરથી બોયફ્રેન્ડને કબાટમાં બંધ કર્યો હતો, પકડાઈ જતા માતાને ફરિયાદ થઇ હતી

26 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

એક્ટ્રેસ પ્રિયંકા ચોપરા હાલ તેની મેમોયર 'અનફિનિશ્ડ'ને લઈને ચર્ચામાં છે, જે 9 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ લોન્ચ થઇ છે. આ બુકમાં તેણે તેની પર્સનલ અને પ્રોફેશનલ લાઈફના ઘણા ખુલાસા કર્યા છે. આ બુકમાં એક કિસ્સો તેણે તેની ટીનેજમાં રહેલા બોયફ્રેન્ડનો પણ જણાવ્યો છે. પ્રિયંકાએ જણાવ્યું કે જ્યારે તે ભણવા માટે અમેરિકા ગઈ હતી અને એક દિવસ તેની આંટીએ ઘર પર તેને બોયફ્રેન્ડ સાથે પકડી લીધી હતી. આ દરમ્યાન તેણે આંટીથી છુપાવવા તેના બોયફ્રેન્ડને કબાટમાં બંધ કરી દીધો હતો. ત્યારે પકડાઈ જતા આંટીએ પ્રિયંકાની માતાને આ વાતની ફરિયાદ પણ કરી હતી.

પ્રિયંકા ચોપરાએ બુકમાં આ કિસ્સા વિશે જણાવ્યું કે અમુક વર્ષો માટે તે અમેરિકામાં તેના રિલેટિવ સાથે રહેતી હતી અને સ્કૂલ જતી હતી. ત્યારથી તેને એક છોકરા સાથે પ્રેમ હતો. પ્રિયંકાએ બુકમાં તે છોકરાનું નામ 'બોબ' જણાવ્યું છે. તેણે બુકમાં જણાવ્યું કે કઈ રીતે તેની આંટીએ એકવાર તેને ઘરમાં બોયફ્રેન્ડ બોબ સાથે પકડી લીધી હતી.

બોયફ્રેન્ડ સાથે લગ્ન કરવા ઇચ્છતી હતી
પ્રિયંકાએ બુકમાં જણાવ્યું કે તે 10મા ધોરણમાં હતી અને તે સમયે તે અમેરિકામાં તેની કિરણ આંટી સાથે ઇન્ડિયાનાપોલીસમાં રહેતી હતી. ત્યારે સ્કૂલમાં તેની મુલાકાત બોબ સાથે થઇ હતી. પોતાના ફની અંદાજ અને રોમેન્ટિક જેસ્ચરને કારણે બોબે પ્રિયંકાનું દિલ જીતી લીધું હતું. પ્રિયંકાએ જણાવ્યું કે બોબે તેને પોતાની એક ચેન પણ ગિફ્ટ કરી હતી. બંને સ્કૂલમાં એકબીજાનો હાથ પકડીને ફરતા હતા. પ્રિયંકા બોબના પ્રેમમાં પડી ગઈ હતી અને તેની સાથે લગ્ન પણ કરવા ઇચ્છતી હતી.

મેં તેને કબાટમાં બંધ કરી દીધો હતો
પ્રિયંકાએ લખ્યું, 'એક દિવસ બોબ અને હું એકબીજાનો હાથ પકડીને ટીવી જોઈ રહ્યા હતા. મેં બારીમાંથી મારા આંટીને ઘર તરફ આવતા જોયા અને હું ઘણી ડરી ગઈ હતી. તે સમયે બપોરે 2 વાગી રહ્યા હતા અને તે તેમનો ઘરે પરત ફરવાનો સમય પણ ન હતો. ત્યારે બોબને ઘરની બહાર મોકલવાનો કોઈ રસ્તો ન મળતા મેં તેને મારા રૂમના કબાટમાં બંધ કરી દીધો હો. ત્યારબાદ મેં તેને કહ્યું હતું કે રૂમની બહાર નહીં નીકળતો, જ્યાં સુધી આંટી ને બહાર ન મોકલી દઉં.'

માસીને આટલા ગુસ્સામાં ક્યારેય જોયા ન હતા
પ્રિયંકાએ લખ્યું, 'કિરણ માસી ઘરમાં આવ્યા અને બધા રૂમ ચેક કરવા લાગ્યા. હું મારા બેડ પર બેઠી હતી અને મારા હાથમાં બાયોલોજીની બુક હતી. હું એવું જતાવી રહી હતી કે હું વાંચી રહી છું. માસી મારા રૂમમાં દરવાજા પર આવ્યા અને કહ્યું આને ખોલો. મેં પૂછ્યું- શું ખોલું? આંટીએ કહ્યું- તારો કબાટ ખોલ, કારણકે તેની પહેલાં મેં માસીને ક્યારેય આટલા ગુસ્સામાં જોયા ન હતા. મેં જેવો કબાટ ખોલ્યો અને બધી ગડબડ થઇ ગઈ કારણકે તેમાં બોબ હતો.'

માસીએ મારી માતાને ફોન કરીને ફરિયાદ કરી હતી
પ્રિયંકાએ તેની આગળની સ્ટોરી જણાવી કે, 'માસીએ મારી માતાને ફોન કર્યો અને કહ્યું મને ભરોસો નથી થતો કે તે મારા મોઢે ખોટું બોલી રહી હતી. તેના કબાટમાં એક છોકરો હતો.' ત્યારબાદ પ્રિયંકા ઇન્ડિયા પરત ફરી ગઈ હતી અને તેણે મિસ ઇન્ડિયા બ્યુટી પેજન્ટ સ્પર્ધામાં ભાગ લીધો હતો. તે જીતી ગઈ અને મિસ વર્લ્ડ પણ બની. ત્યારબાદ તે તરત લાઈમલાઈટમાં આવી ગઈ હતી. અહિયાંથી જ ફિલ્મોમાં તેના એક સફળ કરિયરની શરૂઆત થઇ. ત્યારબાદ તેણે ક્યારેય પાછળ ફરીને ન જોયું.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓભાવનગરના અલંગમાં આવેલા INS વિરાટને તોડવા પર સુપ્રીમનો સ્ટે, પણ જહાજ અડધું તો ભાંગી ગયું છે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો