45નો થયો જુનિયર બી:કરિશ્મા કપૂર સાથે અભિષેક બચ્ચનની સગાઇ તૂટી ગઈ હતી, 'રેફ્યુજી'ના સેટ પર કરીના જીજુ કહેતી હતી, રોમેન્ટિક સીન કરવાની ના પાડી દીધી હતી

29 મિનિટ પહેલા
બોલિવૂડ એક્ટર અભિષેક બચ્ચન 45 વર્ષનો થઇ ગયો છે. 5 ફેબ્રુઆરી, 1976ના રોજ મુંબઈમાં જન્મેલા અભિષેક વિશે ઓછા લોકો જાણતા હશે કે એક્ટર હોવાની સાથે-સાથે તે પ્રોડ્યુસર, પ્લેબેક સિંગર અને ટીવી પ્રેઝન્ટર પણ હતો.

LIC એજન્ટ રહી ચૂક્યો છે અભિષેક
અભિષેક બચ્ચને વર્ષ 2000માં ભલે ફિલ્મોમાં એન્ટ્રી લીધી હતી પણ તેની પહેલાં તે શું કરતો હતો, તે ઓછા લોકો જાણે છે. ફિલ્મોમાં એન્ટ્રી લેતા પહેલાં તે એક LIC એજન્ટ તરીકે કામ કરી ચૂક્યા છે. જોકે ટૂંક સમયમાં તેને ફિલ્મોમાં આવવાનો મોકો મળી ગયો અને તેણે આ કામ છોડી દીધું.

ઉતાર- ચડાવ ભરેલી જિંદગી રહી
અભિષેક બચ્ચનની અંગત જિંદગીમાં ઘણા ઉતાર- ચડાવ હતા. ઐશ્વર્યા પહેલાં તેની લાઈફમાં કરિશ્મા કપૂર હતી જેની સાથે તેની સગાઇ પણ થઇ ગઈ હતી પણ તે સંબંધ ટકી શક્યો નહીં અને બંને અલગ થઇ ગયા.

કરિશ્મા સાથે લગ્ન તૂટી ગયા હતા

અભિષેક- કરિશ્માના પ્રેમની શરૂઆત અભિષેકની બહેન શ્વેતાનાં લગ્ન બાદ થઇ. શ્વેતાનાં લગ્ન કરિશ્માના ફઈના દીકરા નિખિલ નંદા સાથે થઇ છે. લગ્ન દરમ્યાન બંને એકબીજાની ક્લોઝ થયા.

આ દરમ્યાન અભિષેકને તેની ડેબ્યુ ફિલ્મ 'રેફ્યુજી' મળી. કહેવામાં આવે છે કે ફિલ્મની હિરોઈન કરીના કપૂર સેટ પર અભિષેકને જીજુ કહીને બોલાવતી હતી. જ્યારે ફિલ્મમાં અભિષેક સાથે રોમેન્ટિક સીન કરવાની વાત આવી તો કરીનાએ તે કરવાની ના પાડી દીધી હતી. તેનું કારણ જણાવતા કરીનાએ કહ્યું હતું કે તે અભિષેકને ભાઈ માને છે.

'રેફ્યુજી' બાદ અભિષેકને અમુક ફિલ્મોની ઓફર મળી પણ તેની કોઈપણ ફિલ્મ હિટ ન થઇ શકી. કરિશ્મા સાથે તેની સગાઇ પણ થઇ ગઈ હતી. સગાઈ બાદ મીડિયામાં એવા રિપોર્ટ આવ્યા હતા કે જયા નથી ઇચ્છતા કે કરિશ્મા લગ્ન બાદ ફિલ્મોમાં કામ કરે.

સમાચાર અનુસાર તો કરિશ્માની માતાને અભિષેક પસંદ ન હતો. તેનું એક કારણ હતું કે અભિષેકની ફિલ્મો ફ્લોપ રહી હતી, જ્યારે કરિશ્મા ટોપની હિરોઈન હતી. બબીતાને એ વાતનો ડર હતો કે ક્યાંક અભિષેકનું કરિયર સફળ નહીં થયું તો શું થશે.

કરિશ્મા પણ માતાના નિર્ણયનો વિરોધ ન કરી શકી અને ફાઈનલી તે લગ્ન તૂટી ગયા. ત્યારબાદ અભિષેકનાં લગ્ન ઐશ્વર્યા સાથે થયા. કરિશ્મા કપૂરના લગ્ન સંજય કપૂર સાથે થયા, જોકે સંજય અને કરિશ્માના ડિવોર્સ થઇ ગયા છે. સંજય કપૂરે પ્રિયા ચટવાલ સાથે ત્રીજા લગ્ન કર્યાં છે.

