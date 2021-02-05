તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Use Of Turmeric Increased About 40 %, Due To The Demand Of Turmeric, Gujarat Farmer Inspired And Attracted Towards Turmeric Farming. India, Being Of One The Largest Turmeric Producer In World, Exported In Large Quantity In Other Country

ગુજરાતની ઈમ્યુનિટી વધશે:કોરોના કાળમાં ઉપયોગી સિદ્ધ થયેલી હળદરનું ઉત્પાદન ગુજરાતમાં હવે 20% વધશે, વિદેશમાં 40% માગ વધી

અમદાવાદ2 કલાક પહેલા
  • દર વર્ષે મે માસમાં હળદરના વાવેતરની શરૂઆત થતી હોય છે, આ વર્ષે ફેબ્રુઆરીથી જ બિયારણની પૂછપરછ શરૂ થઈ ગઈ છે
  • ગત વર્ષે હળદરની રોગપ્રતિકાર શક્તિ સ્વીકારીને સમગ્ર વિશ્વે ભારતમાંથી હળદર મંગાવી હતી, રુ. 1562 કરોડની નિકાસ થઈ હતી

કોરોનાના આગમન પછી લગભગ એક વરસ સુધી દવા કે વેક્સિનના અભાવે દેશી નુસ્ખાઓ જ ઉપયોગી નીવડતા હતા ત્યારે પરંપરાગત અને સાવ હાથવગા રોગપ્રતિકારક તત્વ તરીકે હળદરનો ઉપયોગ પ્રચલિત બન્યો હતો. દૂધ સાથે કે વિવિધ ઓસડિયાના માધ્યમથી લઈ શકાતી હળદરની ગુણકારી શક્તિઓ વિશેની જાણકારી વ્યાપક બન્યા પછી હળદરનો ઉપયોગ ખાસ્સો વધ્યો છે. જેને લીધે ગુજરાતના ખેડૂતો વધુ મોટા પ્રમાણમાં હળદરની ખેતી તરફ પ્રેરાયા છે. પરિણામે આ વર્ષે ગુજરાતમાં હળદરના ઉત્પાદનમાં પણ આશરે 20 ટકાનો વધારો નોંધાવાની ધારણા છે.
કોરોના કાળમાં હળદર થયુ સોનુ!
ગત વર્ષે કોવિડના રોગ સામે લડવા માટે જ્યારે કોઇ દવા ન હતી, ત્યારે લોકો અવનવા દેશી ઉપચારનો સહારો લીધો, તેમાય રોગ પ્રતિકારક શક્તિ મજબૂત કરવા માટે મહત્તમ હળદરનો ઉપયોગ કર્યો. જેના કારણે માત્ર દેશમાં જ નહિ પરંતુ વિદેશમાં પણ હળદરનો ઉપયોગ વધવાથી તેની માગ પણ વધી. હવે ગુજરાતમાં પણ હળદરના પાક માટે નવી દિશા મળી અને આવક વધવાની નવી તકો ઊભી થઈ છે. મોટા વેપારીઓ અને જાણકારોના મતે દેશમાં કોરોના કાળ દરમિયાન હળદરનો ઉપયોગ 30 થી 40 ટકા વધ્યો છે.

ગુજરાતમાં ક્યા-ક્યા થાય છે હળદર ?
રાજ્યમાં મુખ્યત્વે દક્ષિણ ગુજરાત, મધ્ય ગુજરાતમાં હળદરની ખેતીનું પ્રમાણ સવિશેષ છે. હળદર અંગે સંશોધન કરતી નવસારીની કૃષિ યુનિવર્સિટીના વૈજ્ઞાનિકો સૌરાષ્ટ્રના અમરેલી, ગોંડલ અને ભાવનગરમાં પણ હળદરના સારા પાક માટે સંભાવના સેવી રહ્યાં છે. રાજ્યમાં કુલ 5 હજાર હેક્ટરમાં હળદરનો પાક લેવાય છે. મે-જૂન માસ હળદરના પાકનો સમયગાળો છે. સામાન્ય રીતે દર વર્ષે નવસારી કૃષિ યુનિવર્સિટીમાં હળદરના પાકના બિયારણ માટે ખેડૂતો એપ્રિલથી પૂછપરછ શરૂ કરતાં હોય છે, પરંતુ આ વર્ષે સ્થિતિ અલગ છે. નવસારી કૃષિ યુનિ.માં ફેબ્રુઆરીથી જ બિયારણ માટેની પૂછપરછ શરૂ થઇ ગઇ છે. જેથી યુનિ.ના વૈજ્ઞાનિકો પાકમાં 20 ટકા વધારો થાય તેવી આશા સેવી રહ્યાં છે.
દેશમાં હળદરનું ઉત્પાદન
વિશ્વમાં ઉત્પાદિત થતી હળદર પૈકી 90 ટકા ઉત્પાદન ભારતમાં થાય છે. દેશમાં સૌથી વધુ હળદરનું ઉત્પાદન મહારાષ્ટ્ર, તેલંગાણા, કર્ણાટકમાં થાય છે. અલગ અલગ રાજ્યમાં હળદરના ઉત્પાદન પર નજર કરીએ તો મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં 2 લાખ મેટ્રિક ટન, કર્ણાટકમાં 1 લાખ 50 હજાર મેટ્રિક ટન, તેલંગાણામાં 3 લાખ 12 હજાર મેટ્રિક ટન, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળમાં 45 હજાર ટન, ઓરિસ્સામાં 42 હજાર ટન, ગુજરાતમાં 15 થી 17 હજાર ટન હળદર ઉત્પાદન થાય છે. મહારાષ્ટ્રના સાંગલીનું હળદરનું માર્કેટિંગ યાર્ડ એશિયાનું સૌથી મોટુ યાર્ડ છે.

એશિયાનું સૌથી મોટું મહારાષ્ટ્રના સાંગલીનું હળદર માર્કેટિંગ યાર્ડ
એશિયાનું સૌથી મોટું મહારાષ્ટ્રના સાંગલીનું હળદર માર્કેટિંગ યાર્ડ

પહેલીવાર વિદેશમાં હળદરની માગમાં વધારો
ભારત સરકારના રાષ્ટ્રીય બગાયતી બોર્ડના આંકડા મુજબ વર્ષ 2018-19માં 9 લાખ 61 હજાર ટન ઉત્પાદન થયું હતું, જે વર્ષ 2019-20માં 9 લાખ 39 હજાર ટન સુધી પહોંચ્યુ. વર્ષ 2020માં માંગ વધી પરંતુ ઉત્પાદન ઓછુ થયું. જોકે વર્ષ 2019ના પાકની 40 હજાર જેટલી બોરી માર્કેટયાર્ડમાં રિઝર્વ હતી, જેથી દેશમાં અને વિદેશમાં હળદરની માંગ સંતોષાઇ શકી. સ્પાઇસ બોર્ડના આંકડા અનુસાર 1 લાખ 36 હજાર મેટ્રિક ટન હળદર વિદેશમાં નિકાસ કરવામાં આવી. કોવિડ દરમિયાન વર્ષ 2020-21 દરમિયાન ઇમ્યુનિટી બુસ્ટર તરીકે હળદર અક્સિર સાબિત થતાં વિદેશમાં માગ વધી. એપ્રિલ-2020 થી ઓગષ્ટ-2020 દરમિયાન વિદેશમાં 79 હજાર ટન નિકાસ થઇ, જેની કિંમત 704.10 કરોડ થાય છે, જે બાદ સપ્ટેમ્બરથી ડિસેમ્બર સુધી 99 હજાર ટન હળદર નિકાસ થઇ, જેની કિંમત 858 કરોડ થાય છે. આ આંકડા પરથી અંદાજ લગાવી શકાય છે કે વિદેશમાં હળદરની માંગ 40 ટકાથી પણ વધી છે.

હળદરની માંગ વધતા ભાવમાં પણ થયો વધારો
દેશમાં અને વિદેશમાં હળદર માંગ વધવાથી તેના ભાવમાં પણ વધારો થયો છે. દૈનિક ઉપયોગની સાથે રોગ પ્રતિકારક શક્તિ વધારવા વિવિધ પ્રકારે તેનો ઉપયોગ વધ્યો. સાથે સાથે આયુર્વેદિક દવા અને ઉકાળા માટે પણ પ્રચલિત બની. હળદરના માર્કેટિંગ યાર્ડમાં 1 ક્વિંટલ હળદરનો ભાવ કોવિડ પહેલા રૂપિયા 5 થી 7 હજાર હતો, જોકે કોવિડ બાદ પ્રતિ ક્વિંટલનો ભાવ હળદરની ગુણવત્તા મુજબ 10 થી 12 હજાર રૂપિયા નોંધાયો છે. જ્યારે હાલ રિટેલ માર્કેટમાં પણ પ્રતિ કિલો હળદરનો ભાવમાં રૂ. 60 થી 70 રૂપિયા વઘારો થયો છે. મહારાષ્ટ્રની સાંગલી ટર્મેરિક, મહારાષ્ટ્રના વૈગાવ, ઓરિસ્સાના કંદમાલની હળદર શ્રેષ્ઠ ગણાય છે, તેથી તેને JI એટલે કે જીયોગ્રાફિકલ ટેગ આપવામાં આવ્યા છે.

