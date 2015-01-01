તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આજના પોઝિટિવ સમાચાર:ટ્યૂશન-ટીચરે સ્ટુડન્ટના કહેવા પર શરૂ કરી યુ-ટયૂબ ચેનલ, દર મહિનાની કમાણી 1 લાખ રૂપિયા

નવી દિલ્હીએક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: અક્ષય બાજપેયી
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • સમસ્તીપુરથી દિલ્હી આવેલા અમરેશ 12મા ધોરણ પછી પૈસા કમાવવા માટે હોમ ટ્યૂટર બની ગયા હતા
  • દિલ્હીમાં ત્રણ વર્ષ વીજળી વગર અભ્યાસ કર્યો, પિતા દિલ્હીમાં જ ડ્રાઇવરની નોકરી કરતા હતા
  • 2016માં શરૂ કરી યુ-ટયૂબ ચેનલ, તેમની ત્રણ ચેનલ પર 6 મિલિયનથી વધુ સબ્સ્ક્રાઇબર

‘તમારી પાસે ઘણાં સારા રિસોર્સીઝ (સંસાધન) છે તો આપ તેવા બનીશું, જેવા રિસોર્સીઝ હશે, પરંતુ જો તમારી પાસે રિસોર્સીઝ નથી તો તમે તેવા બનશો, જેવા તમે બનવા માગો છો.’ આ એક્સપિરિયન્સ યુ-ટયૂબર અમરેશ ભારતીનો છે. તેઓ બિહારના સમસ્તીપુરના એક નાનાકડા ગામ બથુઆ બુઝુર્ગના રહેવાસી છે. 7મા ધોરણ સુધી તેણે અભ્યાસ કર્યો. જે બાદ માતા-પિતાની સાથે દિલ્હી આવી ગયા. પિતા દિલ્હીમાં ડ્રાઈવરની નોકરી કરતા હતા. મહિનાની કમાણી ત્રણ હજાર રૂપિયા હતી.

ત્રણ વર્ષ વીજળી વગર રહ્યા

ઉમેશ જ્યારે ગામડામાં રહેતા તો ત્યાં વીજળી હતી, પરંતુ દિલ્હીમાં જ્યાં રહેતા હતા, ત્યાં વીજળી ન હતી. ત્રણ વર્ષ સુધી પરિવાર વીજળી વગર જ રહ્યો. તેઓ કહે છે કે, જ્યાં અમે રહેતા હતા, ત્યાં ચોકીદાર, ડ્રાઈવર, માળી જેવા લોકો રહેતા હતા. ત્યારે અમને ક્યારેય એવું લાગ્યું જ નહીં કે અમે ગરીબ છીએ, કેમકે ત્યાં રહેતા તમામ લોકો એક સરખા જ હતા. દિલ્હીમાં સરકારી સ્કૂલમાં ભણતા હતા. જ્યારે 11માં ધોરણણાં આવ્યો તો પરિવારમાં ટ્રેજેડી થઈ. માતાનું નિધન થઈ ગયું. બંને બહેનોના પહેલાં જ લગ્ન થઈ ગયા હતા. સંબંધીઓ અમરેશના પિતાને કહેવા લાગ્યા કે તમે લગ્ન કરી લો, પરિવાર વિખેરાશે નહીં. તેઓએ ઈનકાર કરી દીધો તો 17 વર્ષની ઉંમરમાં જ અમરેશના લગ્ન કરાવી દીધા. મિત્રોને ખબર પડી તો તેઓએ અમરેશની મસ્તી કરવાનું શરૂ કરી દીધું. તેની સાથે રમવા-ફરવાનુ પણ બંધ કરી દીધું.

તેઓ કહે છે, ‘તે દિવસે જ વિચારી લીધું હતું કે હવે જીવનમાં એવું કંઈક કરવું છે, જેનાથી નામ બનાવી શકું. જેઓ હસી રહ્યાં છે, તેમના અને પોતાની વચ્ચે એટલું મોટું અંતર બનાવી લઈશ કે તેઓ પણ એક દિવસે કહેશે કે ભાઈ તે જીવનમાં કંઈક કર્યું છે.’

અકાઉન્ટ સારું હતું તેથી કોચિંગ કરવા લાગ્યો

અમરેશ 12માં ધોરણનો અભ્યાસ પૂર્ણ કરીને વિચારતા હતા કે પૈસા કઈ રીતે કમાઉ, શું કરૂ. મગજમાં આઈડિયા આવ્યો કે કોચિંગ લેવાનું શરૂ કરી દઉં. તેઓએ હોમ ટ્યૂટર તરીકે અકાઉન્ટ ભણાવવાનું શરૂ કરી દીધું. તેઓ કહે છે કે એક વર્ષમાં જ મારી પાસે 30થી 35 સ્ટુડન્ટ્સ થઈ ગયા હતા અને મહિનાની કમાણી એકથી સવા લાખ રૂપિયા હતી. મારી ભણાવવાની રીત સ્ટૂડન્ટ્સને ઘણી જ પસંદ આવી તેથી મારી ડિમાન્ડ વધી ગઈ હતી, જે બાદ મેં મારી ફી વધારી દીધી હતી.

આ બધાંની વચ્ચે CAનો અભ્યાસ શરૂ કરી દીધો. સેકન્ડ યરમાં જ લાગ્યું કે CA કરીને પણ કોચિંગ જ કરાવવાનું છે તો પછી CA કરવાનો શો અર્થ. જે બાદ CAનો અભ્યાસ વચ્ચેથી જ ડ્રોપ કરી દીધો અને સંપૂર્ણ રીતે કોચિંગ પર ફોક્સ કરવાનું શરૂ કર્યુ. તેઓ કહે છે કે, કોચિંગના જોરે એક વર્ષમાં જ મેં પૈસા જમા કરી લીધા, ગાડી ખરીદી લીધી. 2016 સુધી આ ચાલતું રહ્યું. ત્યારે જ મારા એક વિદ્યાર્થીએ સલાહ આપી કે સર તમે યૂ-ટયૂબર કેમ નથી બનતા. યૂ-ટયૂબ પર લોકો વીડિયોથી ખૂબ જ કમાણી કરી રહ્યાં છે.

છ મહિના સુધી યુ-ટયૂબ પર વિડિયો વાઇરલ નથી થયા

અમરેશ કહે છે, ‘મેં જોયું છે કે યૂ-ટયૂબ પર વર્ષો જૂના વિડિયો અમે જોઈ રહ્યાં છીએ. મેં પણ નક્કી કરી લીધું કે યૂ-ટયૂબ પર વિડિયો બનાવવાનું શરૂ કરીશે. કોચિંગથી પૈસા ભેગા કરી લીધા હતા, તેથી તે સમયે કોઈ જ મુશ્કેલી ન આવી. મેં સારો કેમેરો ખરીદ્યો અને વીડિયો બનાવવાનું શરૂ કર્યું. શરૂઆતના છ મહિના કોઈ રિસ્પોન્સ ન મળ્યો. હું મોટિવેશનલ અને અભ્યાસને લગતા વિડિયો પોસ્ટ કરતો હતો. છ મહિના પછી અચાનક મારા વિડિયો વાયરલ થવા લાગ્યા. હું મહિનામાં 10થી 12 વીડિયો જ પોસ્ટ કરું છું. ધીમે ધીમે વિડિયો વાયરલ થવા લાગ્યા તો અર્નિગ પણ થવા લાગી.’

તેઓ જણાવે છે કે હું સમજી ગયો હતો કે ફ્યૂચર આ જ છે. મેં ઓફફલાઈન ભણાવવાનું કામ સંપૂર્ણ રીતે બંધ કરી દીધું અને ઓનલાઈન કોચિંગનો પ્રારંભ કર્યો. થોડાં દિવસોમાં જ યુ-ટયૂબ પર ફેમસ થઈ ગયો. હવે તો કાયદેસર રીતે સ્ટાફ રાખ્યો છે, જે સિલેબસ મુજબ વિડિયો યૂ-ટયૂબ પર પોસ્ટ કરે છે. અમારી ત્રણ યુ-ટયૂબ ચેનલ છે, જેમાં 6 મિલિયનથી વધુ સબસ્ક્રાઈબર છે અને વર્ષે કમાણી કરોડોમાં છે. આજે હું 40થી 45 લોકોને જોબ આપી રહ્યો છું. અમે ડિજિટલ માર્કેટિંગ અને યૂ-ટયૂબ માર્કેટિંગ પર કામ કરી રહ્યાં છીએ. અનેક રાજ્યોમાં બાળકોને ફ્રીમાં યુ-ટયૂબની ટ્રેનિંગ આપી ચુક્યા છીએ. હવે દેશના અનેક રાજ્યોમાં વોલન્ટિયર પણ તૈયાર કર્યા છે, જે ગ્રામીણ બાળકોને યુ-ટયૂબ અંગે નોલેજ આપે છે.

