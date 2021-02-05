તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • The Flow Of Sageganga Stalled By The Wreckage Of A Broken Glacier; The Accumulated Water Has Taken The Shape Of The Lake, This Lake Can Be Broken And Then There Can Be A Flood Like Situation

ઉત્તરાખંડ દુર્ઘટના:તૂટેલા ગ્લેશિયરના કાટમાળથી ઋષિગંગાનું વહેણ અટક્યું; જમા થયેલા પાણીએ સરોવરનું સ્વરૂપ લીધુ, આ તૂટશે તો પૂર જેવી સ્થિતિ થશે

6 મિનિટ પહેલા
ઉત્તરાખંડના ચમોલીમાં ગ્લેશિયર તૂટ્યા પછી કાટમાળ ભેગો થવાના કારણે ઋષિગંગા નદીની ઉપરની ધારામાં વહેણ અટકી ગયું છે. વહેણ અટકવાના કારણે નદીના પાણીએ સરોવરનું રૂપ લઈ લીધું છે. સતત પાણીના વધતા દબાણના કારણે જો સરોવર તૂટશે તો પહાડોમાંથી પાણી પૂર ઝડપે નીચે આવશે, જે નીચાણવાળા વિસ્તારમાં પૂર જેવી સ્થિતિ પેદા કરી શકે છે. જો આવું થશે તો રાહત કાર્ય પર પણ અસર થશે. દુર્ઘટના પછી આવેલી સેટેલાઈટ તસવીર અને ગ્રાઉન્ડ ઝીરો પાસેથી આવેલી રહેલા એક્સપર્ટના રિપોર્ટમાં આવી આશંકા વ્યક્ત કરવામાં આવી છે. આવો આ આખી ભૌગોલિક પ્રક્રિયાને સમજીએ.. ગ્લેશિયર જે જગ્યાએ તૂટ્યો છે, તે હિમાલયનો ઘણો ઉપરનો ભાગ છે. તેને રોન્ટી પીકના નામે ઓળખવામાં આવે છે. રોન્ટ પીકથી ગ્લેશિયર તૂટ્યા પછી તે સીધો ઋષિગંગા નદીમાં નથી પડ્યો. પણ ગ્લેશિયર ભારે કાટમાળ સાથે જે ધારામાં વહ્યો તેને રોન્ટી સ્ટ્રીમ કહેવાય છે. રોન્ટી સ્ટ્રીમ થોડોક નીચે આવીને બીજી બાજુથી આવી રહેલી ઋષિગંગામાં ભળી જાય છે. રોન્ટી સ્ટ્રીમથી આવેલા તેજ વહેણ અને કાટમાળના કારણે ઋષિગંગામાં પણ પૂર આવી ગયું છે.આ પૂર એટલું ભયાનક હતું કે, ઋષિગંગા પર બનેલા બે પાવર પ્રોજેક્ટ તબાહ થઈ ગયા.

જળસ્તર ઘટ્યા પછી તસવીરોમાં સ્પષ્ટ જોવા મળી રહ્યું છે. ગ્લેશિયર તૂટ્યા પછી રોન્ટી સ્ટ્રીમ અને ઋષિગંગાના સંગમ પર ભારે કાટમાળ અને કીચડ જમા થયો છે. જેનાથી ત્યાં એક અસ્થાયી બંધ જેવું બની ગયું છે અને ઋષિગંગાનું વહેણ લગભગ ઠપ થઈ ગયું છે. નીચે પહાડ પર જે પાણી આવતું જોવા મળી રહ્યું છે, તે રોન્ટી સ્ટ્રીમથી આવી રહ્યું છે.

ગ્લેશિયર તૂટ્યા પછી રોન્ટી સ્ટ્રીમ અને ઋષિગંગાના સંગમ પર ભારે કાટમાળ અને કીચડ જમા થયો છે
ગ્લેશિયર તૂટ્યા પછી રોન્ટી સ્ટ્રીમ અને ઋષિગંગાના સંગમ પર ભારે કાટમાળ અને કીચડ જમા થયો છે

વાડિયા ઈન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટ ઓફ હિમાલયન જિયોલોજી દહેરાદૂનના નિયામક કલાચંદ સૈન આ અંગે કહે છે કે, ઘટના પર પહોંચેલી ટીમ અને એરિયલ ફોટોગ્રાફથી લાગી રહ્યું છે કે ઋષિગંગા અને રોન્ટી સ્ટ્રીમના મળવાની જગ્યાએ એક સરોવર જેવી સંરચના બની ગઈ છે. ત્યાં જમા થયેલા પાણીનો રંગ વાદળી જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે, જેનો અર્થ એ છે કે, પાણી ઘણા દિવસોથી જમા થઈ રહ્યું છે.

જો આ સરોવર પાણીના વધતા વહેણને કારણે તૂટી ગયું તો પછી પૂર જેવી સ્થિતિ બની શકે છે? કલાચંદ સૈન આ અંગે બે સંભાવનાઓ જણાવે છે.

1. જમા થયેલા પાણીનો રંગ વાદળી જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. એટલા માટે બની શકે છે આ પાણી ઘણું જુનુ હશે અને ઋષિગંગાની ઉપરની ધારામાં આ પ્રકારનું પહેલાથી કોઈ સરોવર હોય. જો આવું છે તો આ ચિંતાનો વિષય નથી.

2. ઘટના સ્થળે પહોંચેલા સાઈન્સ્ટિસ્ટના રિપોર્ટ પ્રમાણે, કાટમાળ અને કીચડ ભેગો થવાના કારણે ઋષિગંગાનો ફ્લો અટક્યો છે. જેનો અર્થ એ છે કે નદીનું પાણી ક્યાંકનું ક્યાંક ભેગું થઈ રહ્યું છે. એવામાં એ જાણવું સૌથી જરૂરી છે કે ઋષિગંગા પાસે જે સરોવર જોવા મળી રહ્યું છે, તે કેટલું મોટું છે અને તેમા કેટલું પાણી ભેગું થયું છે. જો સરોવર મોટું થયું તો તેના તૂટવાથી પહાડના નીચેલા ભાગમાં પૂર જેવી સ્થિતિ બની શકે છે. જો સરોવર મોટું થયું તો ત્યાંથી પાણીને કંટ્રોલ્ડ રીતે કાઢવાના ઉપાય કરવા પડશે.

ગુરુવારે ઋષિગંગાનું જળસ્તર વધવાના કારણે તપોવનમાં ચાલી રહેલું રાહત કાર્ય અટકાવવું પડ્યું હતું. ચમોલીના સ્થાનિક પ્રશાસનનું કહેવું છે કે, ઋષિગંગા નદીના વહેણના અટકવાની જાણ તેમને છે, ITBPને પણ આ અંગે જાણ કરાઈ છે. ઋષિગંગાનું વહેણ અટકવા અને ત્યાં સરોવર બનવાના રિપોર્ટ્સ પછી ત્યાં NDRFની એક ટીમ મોકલવાની પણ યોજના બનાવવામાં આવી રહી છે.

