આજના પોઝિટિવ સમાચાર:પિતા મજૂરી કરતા હતા; પુત્રએ લંડનથી અભ્યાસ કર્યા બાદ બિઝનેસ શરૂ કર્યો, દર મહિને કમાય છે લાખ રૂપિયા

નવી દિલ્હીએક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: ઈન્દ્રભૂષણ મિશ્ર
મોલ્દોવાના રહેવાસી લૂસિયો લંડનમાં બિઝનેસ કરે છે. તેઓ પેટ્સ એનિમલ્સ માટે ફુડ સપ્લિમેન્ટ તૈયાર કરે છે
  • લૂસિયો ડોગ માટે હાલ બે પ્રકારની પ્રોડક્ટ વ્હાઈટ ફિશ કયૂબ્સ અને મિકસ્ડ બિસ્કિટ સપ્લાઈ કરે છે, આ બંને જ પ્રોડક્ટ પ્રોટીનથી ભરપૂર છે
  • લૂસિયો એનિમલ્સ લવર છે, આ બિઝનેસમાંથી જે કંઈ નફો થાય છે, તે વાઈલ્ડલાઈફ એનીમલ્સના પ્રોટેક્શન માટે ડોનેટ પણ કરે છે

મોલ્દોવામાં રહેતા લૂસિયો લારમુરાતીનું બાળપણ ઘણી જ ગરીબીમાં પસાર થયું. પિતા મજૂરી કરીને પરિવારનું ભરણપોષણ કરતા હતા. લૂસિયો નાનપણથી જ પિતાને કામમાં મદદ કરતો હતો. પોતાનું પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષણ મોલ્દોવામાં જ કર્યા બાદ તે પરિવારની સાથે ઈંગ્લેન્ડ શિફ્ટ થઈ ગયો. જ્યાં તેને લંડનની એક બિઝનેસ સ્કૂલમાંથી અભ્યાસ કર્યો. હવે પોતાનો બિઝનેસ ચલાવે છે. તે પેટ્સ એનિમલ માટે ફુડ સપ્લીમેન્ટ્સ તૈયાર કરે છે. તેનાથી દર મહિને એક લાખ રૂપિયાની તેમની આવક થઈ રહી છે.

22 વર્ષના લૂસિયો કહે છે કે, "મોલ્દોવા યુરોપનો સૌથી ગરીબ દેશ છે.અહીં ઘણી ઓછી તક મળે છે તેથી અમારો પરિવાર રોજગારીની તલાશમાં ઈંગ્લેન્ડ શિફ્ટ થયો. પરિવારની આર્થિક સ્થિતિ સારી ન હતી તેથી હું નાના-મોટા કામ કરતો હતો. તેનાથી જે કંઈ પૈસા કમાતો હતો તે પોતાના અભ્યાસમાં ખર્ચ કરતો હતો. આ વચ્ચે લંડનની એક બિઝનેસ સ્કૂલમાં મારું સિલેકશન થઈ ગયું. ત્યાં અભ્યાસ દરમિયાન મારો ઈન્ટરેસ્ટ ફાયનાન્સ સેક્ટરમાં વધવા લાગ્યો. 2019માં ગ્રેજ્યુએશન પછી ઈન્વેસ્ટમેન્ટ બેંકર તરીકે એક મલ્ટીનેશનલ કંપનીમાં જોબ લાગી ગઈ."

તેઓ કહે છે, 'થોડાં દિવસો માટે અહીં કામ કર્યું. સેલરી પણ સારી હતી, પરંતુ મને અહીં જોબ સેટિસ્ફેક્શન મળતું ન હતું. એવું લાગી રહ્યું હતું કે મારું ટેલેન્ટ વ્યર્થ થઈ રહ્યું છે અને તેથી મેં નોકરી છોડી દીધી અને પોતાનો બિઝનેસ શરૂ કર્યો. જે બાદ સ્કૂલ અને યુનિવર્સિટી સ્ટૂડન્ટ્સ માટે નાઈટ ઈવેન્ટ પ્રોગ્રામ કરવાનું શરૂ કર્યું. લંડનમાં અભ્યાસ કરતા સ્ટૂડન્ટ્સ માટે પાર્ટી અને સેલિબ્રેશન માટે ઈવેન્ટ પ્લાન કરતા હતા. તેમનો આ બિઝનેસ સક્સેસ રહ્યો. થોડાં જ દિવસોમાં સારી એવી આવક થવા લાગી.'

લૂસિયો જણાવે છે કે આ વર્ષની શરૂઆતમાં કોરોનાને કારણે લોકડાઉન લાગી ગયું.સ્કૂલ અને યુનિવર્સિટી બંધ થઈ ગઈ. લૂસિયોને ઈવેન્ટ્સ માટે ઓર્ડર મળવાના પણ બંધ થઈ ગયા. તેમની કમાણી ઠપ થઈ ગઈ. લૂસિયો કહે છે, 'કામ બંધ થવાથી ઘણી જ મુશ્કેલીઓનો સામનો કરવો પડ્યો. થોડાં દિવસ તો કામ વગર બેસી રહ્યો. પછી વિચાર્યું કે કેમ ન આ લોકડાઉનનો ઉપયોગ કરવામાં આવે અને કંઈક નવું શરૂ કરવામાં આવે, કેમકે કોરોના પછી પણ ઈવેન્ટનું કામ એટલી સહેલાયથી નહીં મળે.'

તે કહે છે કે, 'મને હંમેશાથી એનીમલ્સ પ્રત્યે અનહદ પ્રેમ હતો. તેમના સારા માટે કામ પણ કરવા માગતો હતો તેથી વિચાર્યું કે કેમ ન કંઈક એવું કામ કરવામાં આવે કે જેથી કમાણીની સાથો સાથ આ એનીમલ્સને પણ ફાયદો થાય. પછી મેં રિસર્ચ કરવાનું શરૂ કર્યો તો ખ્યાલ આવ્યો કે વિશ્વભરમાં એવા અનેક લોકો છે, જેઓને પોતાના પેટ્સ માટે યોગ્ય ફુડ સપ્લીમેન્ટ નથી મળતું. જે બાદ મેં ચાર મહિના પહેલાં માઈ પેટ હીરો નામથી એક કંપની શરૂ કરી. જેમાં અમે ડોગ માટે ફુડ સપ્લીમેન્ટ તૈયાર કરીએ છીએ. તેમાંથી જે નફો થાય છે, તેને વાઈલ્ડલાઈફ એનીમલ્સના પ્રોટેક્શન માટે પણ ડોનેટ કરીએ છીએ.'

લૂસિયો હાલ બે પ્રકારની પ્રોડક્ટ વ્હાઈટ ફિશ ક્યૂબ્સ અને મિક્સ્ડ બિસ્કિટ સપ્લાઈ કરે છે. આ બંને જ પ્રોડક્ટ પ્રોટીનથી ભરપૂર છે અને તેને તૈયાર કરવા માટે એક્સપર્ટ્સની સલાહ લેવામાં આવી છે. હાલ આ પ્રોડક્ટની સારી એવી ડિમાન્ડ છે.લૂસિયોની સાથે બે લોકો તેના કામમાં મદદ કરે છે. સાથે જ તેના પરિવારના લોકો પણ ભરપૂર સપોર્ટ કરે છે.

લૂસિયો જણાવે છે કે મારા માટે આ બિઝનેસ એટલો સહેલો નથી. શરૂઆતમાં ઘણી જ મુશ્કેલીઓનો સામનો કરવો પડ્યો. એક તો હું આ ફીલ્ડમાં તદ્દન નવો જ હતો અને મારી પાસે માર્કેટિંગના રિસોર્સ પણ ન હતા. જે બાદ મેં એક વેબસાઈટ લોન્ચ કરી. તેના પર તમામ પ્રોડક્ટસને અપલોડ કરી દીધી, જો કે તેમ છતાં મુશ્કેલીઓ ઓછી ન થઈ. ઘણાં ઓછા લોકો વેબસાઈટ વિઝિટ કરતા હતા.

જે બાદ મેં માર્કેટિંગ સ્ટ્રેટેજી તૈયાર કરી અને સોશિયલ મીડિયાની મદદ લીધી. ફેસબુક અને ઈન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર શેર કરવાનું શરૂ કર્યું. થોડા જ દિવસોમાં સારો એવો રિસ્પોન્સ મળવા લાગ્યો. લોકોના ઓર્ડર મળવાના પણ શરૂ થઈ ગયા. લૂસિયો વ્હાઈટફિશ ક્યૂબ્સ અને મિક્સ્ડ બિસ્કિટની સાથે ચાર વધુ ફુડ સપ્લીમેન્ટ લાવવાના છે. સાથે જ આગામી કેટલાંક મહિનાઓમાં તેઓ પેટ્સ માટે ડ્રેસ લોન્ચ કરવાનો પણ પ્લાન બનાવી રહ્યાં છે.

