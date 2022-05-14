Quiz banner
  • Gujarati News
  • Dvb original
  • Not Only Muslims, Hindus Also Marry A Large Number Of Girls In Blood Relations; Know The Status Of Each Religion

આજનું ઈન્ફોગ્રાફિક:માત્ર મુસ્લિમ જ નહીં, હિન્દુઓ પણ બ્લડ રિલેશનમાં મોટી સંખ્યામાં છોકરીઓના લગ્ન કરાવે છે; જાણો દરેક ધર્મની સ્થિતિ

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓ
    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2022-23 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો