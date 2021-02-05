તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આજની પોઝિટિવ સ્ટોરી:વડોદરાનું 1800ની વસ્તી ધરાવતું નડા ગામ બન્યું ડિજિટલ, 34 CCTVથી સજ્જ થતાં ચોરીઓ અટકી ગઈ, બાળકોના અભ્યાસ પર પણ નજર રહે છે

વડોદરા21 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: જીતુ પંડ્યા
  • નાનકડું નડા ગામ પાણી, રસ્તા અને ગટરની પ્રાથમિક સુવિધાઓથી સજ્જ છે

નળ, રસ્તા અને ગટરની પાયાની સુવિધાઓ હોય તેને વિકાસનો માપદંડ માનવામાં આવતો હતો. જો કે, સમયની સાથે સાથે હવે સુરક્ષાનો પણ ઉમેરો તેમાં થયો છે. શહેરમાં લોકોને પ્રાથમિક સુવિધાઓની સાથે સાથે સુરક્ષા માટેના ઠેર ઠેર કેમેરા લગાવાયેલા જોવા મળે છે. પરંતુ આવું કોઈ નાનકડા ગામડામાં હોય તો..નવાઈ જ લાગે ને.. બિલકુલ શહેરને ટક્કર મારે તેવી સુવિધાઓથી સભર વડોદરા જિલ્લાના ડભોઇથી માત્ર 5 કિ.મી. દૂર આવેલુ નડા ગામ બન્યું છે. ખરા અર્થમાં નડા ગામ ડિજિટલ બન્યું છે. એક સમયે અસામાજિક તત્વો અને તસ્કરોના ત્રાસનો ભોગ બનેલા ગામમાં હવે પ્રવેશ દ્વારે, ગામની સ્કૂલો અને પંચાયત ઓફિસ સહિતના તમમ સ્થળોએ CCTV લગાવાયા છે. ગામમાં થતી ચોરીઓ અટકાવવા અને સ્કૂલોમાં બાળકોના અભ્યાસ પર નજર રાખવા માટે 34 CCTV લગાવાયા છે. જેના કારણે ગામમાં થતી ચોરીઓ અટકી ગઇ છે અને અસામાજિક તત્વો પર પણ નજર રાખી શકાય છે.

સ્કૂલમાં CCTVથી શિક્ષણ પર નજર રખાય છે
ડભોઇ તાલુકા પંચાયતના સભ્ય અને નડા ગામમાં રહેતા ભાવેશ પટેલે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અમારૂ નડા ગામ 1800 લોકોની વસ્તી ધરાવે છે છે. ગામ પાણી, રસ્તા અને ડ્રેનેજની પ્રાથમિક સુવિધાઓથી સજ્જ છે. ઘરે ઘરે નળથી પાણી આવે છે. ગામમાં દૂધ ડેરી પણ છે. એક સયમે ગામમાં ચોરીઓ ખૂબ જ થતી હતી અને અસામાજિક તત્વોનો પણ ત્રાસ રહેતો હતો. જેથી ગ્રામ પંચાયતે મળીને સમગ્ર ગામમાં CCTV લગાવવાનું નક્કી કર્યું હતું. ગામના પ્રવેશ દ્વારથી લઇને સમગ્ર ગામમાં CCTV લગાવવામાં આવ્યા છે. ગામની સ્કૂલ અને પંચાયત ઓફિસમાં CCTV લગાવ્યા છે. જેને કારણે ગામમાં થતી ચોરીઓ અટકી ગઈ છે અને સ્કૂલમાં બાળકોના શિક્ષણ પર પણ નજર રાખી શકાય છે. હવે અમારૂ ગામ ખરા અર્થમાં ડિજિટલ બની ગયુ છે.

ગામમાં ક્રાઇમ રેટને કાબૂમાં આવ્યો
અગાઉ ગામમાં ચોરીઓ થતી ત્યારે ચોરને પકડવા મુશ્કેલ હતા, પરંતુ, ચોરીના કિસ્સામાં પોલીસને ચોર પકડવામાં સરળતા થઈ ગઈ છે. જોકે, હવે હકીકત એ પણ છે કે, ચોરીઓ થતી અટકી ગઈ છે. જેથી ગામમાં ક્રાઇમ રેટને કાબૂમાં લેવામાં પણ સફળતા મળી છે. અમારૂ ગામ આદર્શ ગામ બનવા તરફ જઈ રહ્યું છે. ગામના લોકો દરેક કામમાં અમને સપોર્ટ કરે છે તેમ વધુમાં ભાવેશ પટેલે જણાવ્યું હતું.

સોલાર સિસ્ટમ લગાવવાનું આયોજન
નડા ગામના સરપંચ વૈશાલીબેન પટેલએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અમારા ગામની બે સ્કૂલમાં નડા ગામ, બોર બાર વસાહત, થરવાસા વસાહત, થરવાસા ગામ અને નડા વસાહતના બાળકો અભ્યાસ માટે આવે છે. સ્કૂલોમાં CCTV લગાવવાથી શાળાના પ્રિન્સિપાલ અને ગ્રામજનો બાળકોના અભ્યાસ પર નજર રાખી શકે છે અને આવનારા દિવસોમાં ગામમાં સોલાર સિસ્ટમ લગાવાવનું આયોજન છે.જેથી ગામના લોકોને વિજબીલમાં પણ રાહત મળી રહે.

કોરોનાને કાબૂમાં રાખવામાં પણ CCTV મદદરૂપ બન્યા
વિશ્વભરમાં કોરોના મહામારીના કારણે લાખો લોકોએ પોતાના જીવ ગુમાવ્યા હતા, પરંતુ નડા ગામમાં કોરોના મહામારી દરમિયાન CCTV કેમેરાથી લોકો પર નજર રાખીને કોરોનાને કાબૂમાં રાખવામાં સફળતા મળી હતી અને કોરોના વાઈરસ વધારે ફેલાયો નહોતો. CCTVના કારણે ગામમાં બહારની અવરજવર પર પણ કન્ટ્રોલ કરી શકાયો હતો.

વડોદરા જિલ્લાનું ડિજિટલ ગામ બન્યું
નડા ગામમાં 34 CCTV લગાવીને ગ્રામ પંચાયતને ગામને ખરા અર્થમાં ડિજિટલ બનાવ્યું છે. એટલુ જ નહીં નાનકડા એવુ નડા ગામ ડિજિટલ ગામ બનતા આસપાસના ગામના લોકો પણ તેમનામાંથી પ્રેરણા લઇ રહ્યા છે અને પોતાના ગામમાં પણ CCTV કેમેરા લગાવવાનું વિચારી રહ્યા છે.

