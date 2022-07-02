Quiz banner
  • Gujarati News
  • Dvb original
  • Mumbai Is India's Most Expensive City For Foreign Workers, Followed By Delhi; What Are The 10 Most Expensive Cities In The World?

આજનું ઇન્ફોગ્રાફિક:વિદેશી કર્મચારીઓ માટે ભારતનું મુંબઈ સૌથી મોંઘું શહેર, બીજા નંબરે દિલ્હી; વિશ્વના 10 સૌથી મોંઘા શહેર કયા છે?

2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો
    ભારતભારત338-7 (73.0)
    VS
    ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ
    સ્ટમ્પ્સ
    • કૉપી લિંક
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓ
    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2022-23 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો