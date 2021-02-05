તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Leaving Placements For Startups And College Seats In The US, He Now Builds Drones That Come In Handy In Disasters Like Uttarakhand

દેશની મદદે યુવાન:સ્ટાર્ટઅપ માટે પ્લેસમેન્ટ અને USની કોલેજની સીટ છોડી, હવે એવા ડ્રોન બનાવે છે જે ઉત્તરાખંડ જેવી આફતોમાં કામ આવે છે

નવી દિલ્હી13 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: વિકાસ વર્મા
ચિરાગ કહે છે, ‘એન્જિનિયરિંગમાં પણ મને ખાસ લગાવ એરોસ્પેસમાં હતો. હવામાં ઉડનારી અને અંતરિક્ષમમાં મોકલાતા રોકેટ, સેટેલાઈટ માટે મને હંમેશા લગાવ હતો. કોલેજ દરમિયાન જ મેં ડ્રોનનું કામ શરૂ કર્યુ.

મધ્યપ્રદેશના ભોપાલના રહેવાસી ચિરાગ જૈન આઈઆઈટી ગ્રેજ્યુએટ છે. બે વર્ષ અગાઉ તેમણે ચાર લોકો સાથે મળીને EndureAir નામથી એક સ્ટાર્ટ અપ શરૂ કર્યુ. EndureAir ડ્રોન ડિઝાઈનીંગથી લઈને તેના મેન્યુફેક્ચરિંગનું કામ કરે છે. આ ડ્રોન 5 કિલોગ્રામ સુધીના વજનને ઉઠાવીને 100 કિમી સુધીનું અંતર કાપી શકે છે. મુશ્કેલ સ્થિતિમાં આ ડ્રોનને પરખવા માટે લદાખ અને પોખરણમાં પણ તેનો ટેસ્ટ કરાયો છે.

હાલમાં જ ઉત્તરાખંડના ચમોલીમાં આવેલી આફત દરમિયાન પણ આ ડ્રોનની મદદ બચાવકાર્યમાં લેવાઈ. ડીઆરડીઓ, ઝેન ટેકનોલોજીસ, ડિલ્હીવરી જેવી નામી કંપનીઓ માટે ડ્રોન બનાવીને આ સ્ટાર્ટ અપ વર્ષ 2019-2020માં એક કરોડ રૂપિયાની રેવન્યુ જનરેટ કરી ચૂકી છે.

IIT પટનાના કેમ્પસ પ્લેસમેન્ટમાં ઓફર થયું હતું 10 લાખનું વાર્ષિક પેકેજ
26 વર્ષીય ચિરાગ કહે છે, ‘એન્જિનિયરિંગમાં મને ખાસ લગાવ એરોસ્પેસમાં હતો. હવામાં ઉડતા અને અંતરિક્ષમાં મોકલાતા રોકેટ, સેટેલાઈટ સાથે મને હંમેશા લગાવ રહ્યો હતો. કોલેજ દરમિયાન જ મેં ડ્રોનનું કામ શરૂ કરી દીધું. મને એરોસ્પેસ એન્જિનિયરિંગમાં જ ડીપ રિસર્ચ કરવાની જરૂર હતી. કેમકે આ ખૂબ ક્રિટિકલ ટેકનોલોજી હોય છે અને આ દેશના વિકાસમાં પણ મહત્વનો રોલ નિભાવે છે. બી.ટેક દરમિયાન જ્યારે કેમ્પસ પ્લેસમેન્ટ થયું તો હું તેમાં બેઠો, બે કંપનીઓમાં મારૂં સિલેક્શન પણ થઈ ગયું, પરંતુ મેં 10 લાખ રૂપિયા પ્રતિવર્ષનું પેકેજ ધરાવતી નોકરીની ઓફર છોડી દીધી.’

ચિરાગ કહે છે કે માત્ર એક ડિગ્રી લઈને જોબ કરવામાં રસ નહોતો. હું યુએસ જઈને આ જ ફિલ્ડમાં માસ્ટર્સ અને પીએચડી કરવા માગતો હતો અને ભારત આવીને પોતાનો બિઝનેસ કરવાનો પ્લાન હતો. પરંતુ એ દરમિયાન મેં શીખવાના ઉદ્દેશથી આઈઆઈટી કાનપુરની હેલિકોપ્ટર લેબ જોઈન કરી. આ દરમિયાન હું આઈઆઈટી કાનપુરના કેટલાક પ્રોફેસર્સને મળ્યો, વાતચીતમાં જાણવા મળઅયું કે તેઓ પણ મારી જેમ વિચારે છે. અમે ઈચ્છતા હતા કે ઈન્ડિયામાં પોતાની એરોસ્પેસ કંપની સ્થાપિત કરીએ.

તેઓ કહે છે કે એ દરમિયાન મને યુએસએની યુનિવર્સિટી ઓફ મેરિલેન્ડથી માસ્ટર્સમાં સિલેક્શન મળ્યું પણ મેં વિચાર્યુ કે બહાર જવાનો કોઈ મતલબ નથી, કેમકે બહાર જઈને અભ્યાસ કરીને જે કામ હું 6 વર્ષ પછી શરૂ કરવાનો હતો, તે અત્યારે કરવાનો મોકો મળી રહ્યો હતો. આમ, મેં યુનિવર્સિટી ઓફ મેરિલેન્ડની મારી એન્જિનિયરિંગની સીટ છોડી દીધી. 2018માં ચિરાગે આઈઆઈટી કાનપુરમાં જ માસ્ટર્સમાં એડમિશન લઈ લીધું અને સાથે જ પોતાની કોલેજના બે એસોસિએટ પ્રોફેસર અને અન્ય એક સાથીની સાથે મળીને EndureAir સ્ટાર્ટઅપની શરૂઆત કરી. પછી 2019માં તેમના સ્ટાર્ટઅપને આઈઆઈટી કાનપુરના ઈન્ક્યુબેશન સેન્ટરમાં પણ સ્થાન મળ્યું.

EndureAir માં ચિરાગની સાથે અન્ય ત્રણ કો-ફાઉન્ડર છે. તેમાં ડો. અભિષેક અને ડો. મંગલ કોઠારી, બંને આઈઆઈટી કાનપુરમાં એસોસીએટ પ્રોફેસર છે. જ્યારે રામાકૃષ્ણા આઈઆઈટી કાનપુરથી પોસ્ટ ગ્રેજ્યુએટ છે.

હાલમાં જ ઉત્તરાખંડના ચમોલીમાં ગ્લેશિયર ફાટ્યા પછી આવેલી આફતમાં એનડીઆરએફના બચાવ કાર્યમાં EndureAir ના ડ્રોનની મદદથી જ સર્ચ ઓપરેશન ચલાવાયું. આફતમાં સેંકડો લોકો સુરંગમાં ફસાયા હતા. સેના અને એનડીઆરએફના જવાનોને સુરંગની અંદર અને પાણીની નીચે ફસાયેલા લોકોની ભાળ મેળવવામાં મુશ્કેલી પડી રહી હતી. સુરંગના સાંકડા રસ્તેથી અંદર જવામાં જવાનો અસમર્થ હતા. સુરંગની અંદર કેટલા લોકો છે, તેનો ખ્યાલ આવતો નહોતો.

EndureAir ના કો-ફાઉન્ડર ચિરાગ જૈન કરે છે કે તેના માટે તેમને પ્રધાનમંત્રી વિજ્ઞાન ટેકનોલોજી અને નવાચાર સલાહકાર પરિષદને આધીન અગ્નિ કાર્યાલય અને એનડીઆરએફની તરફથી બોલાવાયા હતા. તેના પછી અમારી ટીમ અનેક ડ્રોનની સાથે ઉત્તરાખંડ પહોંચી. અમે સૌથી પહેલા સુરંગમાં નાનું ડ્રોન મોકલ્યું અને લોકેશનની સાથે ફોટો કંટ્રોલરૂમમાં આવતા રહ્યા. તેની મદદથી એનડીઆરએફની ટીમ રેસ્ક્યૂ ઓપરેશન ચલાવતી રહી.

ચિરાગ કહે છે કે આ જ વર્ષે જાન્યુઆરીમાં આફત વખતે નવી ટેકનોલોજીના ઉપયોગ અંગે ગાઝિયાબાદમાં એક એક્સ્પો થયો હતો. આ દરમિયાન એનડીઆરએફ અને એગ્નિએ અમારા બનાવેલા ડ્રોન અને અમારી ટેકનોલોજી જોઈ હતી. આથી તેમણે અમને ઉત્તરાખંડ આફત વખતે સંપર્ક કર્યો હતો. તેઓ કહે છે કે તેમનું સ્ટાર્ટ અપ દરેક પ્રકારના ડ્રોન તૈયાર કરી રહ્યું છે, જે સેના અને આફતમાં વિશેષ રીતે મદદરૂપ સાબિત થશે.

દેશમાં જ થાય છે આરએન્ડડીથી લઈને મેન્યુફેક્ચરિંગ સુધીનું કામ
ચિરાગ કહે છે અમે જે ડ્રોન તૈયાર કરીએ છીએ, તે 40 કિમી સુધી દુર્ગમ પહાડો કે સ્થળો પર 4 કિલો વજન સુધીનો સામાન ડિલિવર કરી શકે છે. અમે બે પ્રોડક્ટ પર કામ કર્યુ છે, પ્રથમ હેલિકોપ્ટર ડ્રોન છે જે 4 કિલોનું વજન ઉઠાવીને બે કલાકનું ઉડ્ડયન કરી શકે છે. આ ડ્રોનને કંટ્રોલ કરવાની જરૂર નથી બસ એકવાર લોકેશન ફીડ કરો, બટન દબાવો અને તે પોતાનું કામ કરીને પરત આવી જશે.

બીજું ડ્રોન અમે દેશની એક નામી લોજિસ્ટિક કંપની માટે બનાવ્યું છે. આ 5 કિલો સુધીનું વજન ઉઠાવી શકે છે. આ ડ્રોન ઘણી ઝડપથી ઉડ્ડયન કરી શકે છે. તે 120થી 140 કિમી પ્રતિ કલાકની ઝડપે ચાલે છે. આને કોઈ રનવેની જરૂર નથી. આ ડ્રોન હાલમાં કસ્ટમરને સર્વિસ આપવા માટે નથી, આ દુર્ગમ વિસ્તારમાં રાહત સામગ્રી પહોંચાડવા માટે કામ કરે છે. આ ઉપરાંત કંપનીના વેરહાઉસથી બીજા વેરહાઉસ સુધી ઈમર્જન્સી ડિલિવરીમાં કામ આવે છે. આ ઉપરાંત ગ્રામીણ ક્ષેત્રોમાં વેક્સિન, બ્લડની ઈમર્જન્સી ડિલિવરી માટે આ ડ્રોન કારગત છે.

EndureAir અત્યાર સુધીમાં 25થી વધુ ડ્રોન બનાવી ચૂકી છે, જ્યારે 8 ડ્રોન કમર્શિયલી સેલ કરી ચૂકી છે. આ સ્ટાર્ટ અપની મહત્વની વાત એ છે કે તેમાં આરએન્ડડી અને મેન્યુફેક્ચરિંગનું કામ ભારતમાં જ થાય છે. એટલે સુધી કે તેના માનવરહિત બનાવવાની કંટ્રોલ પ્રણાલીની શોધ પણ EndureAir ના ફાઉન્ડર્સે કરી છે. હાલમાં સીઆરપીએફ, બીએસએફ, આઈએએફ અને એટીએસ સહિત અન્ય સુરક્ષા દળોએ આ ડ્રોનને પોતાની સેના સાથે જોડવાની ઈચ્છા દર્શાવી છે.

કેન્દ્રીય શિક્ષણ મંત્રી રમેશ પોખરિયાલ નિશંકે પણ આ મેઈડ ઈન ભારત ડ્રોનની પ્રશંસા કરી છે. 4 લોકોની નાની ટીમથી શરૂ થયેલ આ સ્ટાર્ટ અપમાં હવે 20 લોકો દિવસ રાત કામ કરે છે. ચિરાગ કહે છે કે ટૂંક સમયમાં જ અમારે ત્યાં બનાવાયેલા ડ્રોન માત્ર ભારતની જરૂરિયાત નહીં રહે પણ બાકીના દેશોની આવશ્યકતાઓને પણ પરિપૂર્ણ કરવા માટે પણ એક્સપોર્ટ કરાશે.

