આજની પોઝિટિવ સ્ટોરી:સુરતમાં ફૂટપાથ પર બેસીને સ્વાદની મહેફિલ માણતા લોકોને જોઈને 3 યુવકોએ શરૂ કર્યું સ્ટાર્ટ અપ, અડધો કલાકમાં ડિલિવરી કરી મહિનામાં 3 લાખના ફૂડનું વેચાણ

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: સુનિલ પાલડિયા
  • હોટલ મેનેજમેન્ટો કોર્ષ કરનાર બે યુવકો સહિતના ત્રણ યુવકોની શરૂઆત
  • બડા બક્સા સ્ટાર્ટઅપને સફળતા મળ્યા બાદ અન્ય શહેરમાં વિસ્તરીત કરાશે

સફળતાની કોઈ ચોક્કસ ફોર્મ્યૂલા હોતી નથી, પરંતુ નવતર વિચારો અને કંઈક અલગ કરવાની લગની અને હિંમત ધરાવતાં યુવાનો આજે પોત-પોતાના ક્ષેત્રોમાં સ્ટાર્ટઅપ શરૂ કરીને નામ અને દામ બંને મેળવી રહ્યા છે. ત્યારે સુરતમાં પણ 3 યુવકોએ સુરતી કલ્ચરને અનુરૂપ બડા બક્સા નામે સ્ટાર્ટ અપ શરૂ કર્યું છે. જેમાં રાજમાર્ગ, પીપલોદ સહિતના ફૂટપાથ પર પરિવાર સાથે બેસીને સુરતી સ્વાદનો ચસ્કો માણનારા શહેરીજનોને અડધો કલાકમાં જ ફૂટપાથ પર ભોજન આપવાની શરૂઆત કરી છે. આઠથી દસ લાખના રોકાણ સાથે શરૂઆત કરનારા હોટલ મેનેજમેન્ટના વિદ્યાર્થી સાથે ત્રણ યુવકોએ શરૂ કરેલી સર્વિસને લોકો આવકારી રહ્યા છે કારણ કે, બડા બક્સામાંથી ચાર લોકો ભરપેટ જમી લે તેટલું ફૂડ, પાણી, ડિસ્પોઝેબલ ડિશ અને હાથ સાફ કરવાના ટીશ્યુથી લઈને મુખવાસ પણ આપવામાં આવે છે. યુવકાના સ્ટાર્ટઅપને લોકોએ વધાવ્યું હોય તેમ શરૂઆતના પહેલા જ મહિને લગભગ ત્રણેક લાખ રૂપિયાનો વેપાર પણ થયો છે. હાલ સ્ટાર્ટઅપ થકી 20 લોકોને રોજગારી મળી રહીછે. સફળતા બાદ આગામી સમયમાં વિસ્તારવાની યોજના યુવકો ધરાવી રહ્યાં છે.

ટૂંક સમય પહેલા જ શરૂ કરેલા સ્ટાર્ટઅપને લોકોનો સારો પ્રતિસાદ મળી રહ્યો છે.
ફૂટપાથ પર ભોજન કરતા લોકોને જોઈને સ્ટાર્ટ અપ શરૂ કર્યું
નવસારી ગામના 2 યુવાનો આકાશ અને શિવમ જે માસ્ટર્સ ઈન હોસ્પિટાલિટી મેનેજમેન્ટનો અભ્યાસ કર્યો છે. સુરતમાં લારી કલ્ચરની સાથે સાથે રસ્તાના ફૂટપાથ પર બેસીને ભોજન માણતા શહેરીજનોની પરંપરાને જોઈને કંઈક નવું કરવાનો વિચાર આવ્યો હતો. બન્નેએ તેમના સુરતના મિત્ર વિશ્વાને સાથે રાખીને આ વિચારને આગળ વધાર્યો અને એક સ્ટાર્ટઅપની શરૂઆત કરી દીધી હતી. દર શનિ અને રવિવારે સુરત જેવા મહાનગરના પરિવારોને એવો કોઈ વિકલ્પ મળે કે, જેમાં પેટી પેક બક્સુ હોય અને જમવા સાથે પ્લેટ, ચમચી, પાણીની બોટલ, મુખવાસ અને હાથ સાફ કરવા માટે વેટ ટીશ્યુ પણ એમાં જ આપેલા હોય. આ વિકલ્પનું નામ તેમણે બડા બક્સા આપી દીધું છે.

પરિવાર સાથે ભોજન મંગાવનારા લોકોને સમયસર સુવિધા સાથેનું ભોજન મળી રહે છે.
ફૂટપાથ પર ભોજનની મજા માણતા પરિવારો માટે ફૂડનો વિકલ્પ
શિવમ દેસાઈએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, આ બડા બક્સા એટલે બીજું કઈ નહીં પણ પરિવારો માટે ફૂડનો એવો વિકલ્પ કે, જેને લઇને તેઓ અસલ સુરતીની જેમ ફૂટપાથ ઉપર બેસીને સાદડી પાથરીને મજા પણ માણી શકે. ઘરે જ જમતા અને ટીવી ઉપર ફિલ્મ કે મેચ જોતા પણ મજા માણી શકાય. બડા બક્સા એટલે બધું જ આવી ગયું એટલે ઘરની મહિલાઓને વાસણ ધોવાની પણ કોઈ જ ચિંતા નહીં અને હા,ફાર્મ હાઉસ પાર્ટી કે વિકેન્ડ પર બધા ભેગા થયા હોય તો ફક્ત કેટલા બડા બક્સા મંગાવાના એ જ ગણવાનું એટલે જલસો પડી જાય.

ત્રણ મિત્રો સાથે શરૂ થયેલા સ્ટાર્ટઅપમાં 20 લોકો રોજગારી મેળવી રહ્યાં છે.
દરેક પ્રકારના ક્યુસીન માટે તેના સ્પેશિયાલિસ્ટ શેફ રાખ્યા
આ સ્ટાર્ટઅપના શિવમ દેસાઈ અને આકાશ ગાંધીએ બડા બક્સા અંગે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, સૌથી પહેલું તો અમે ફૂડની ગુણવત્તામાં કોઈપણ પ્રકારનું સમાધાન કર્યુ નથી. બીજી મુખ્ય વાત એ છે કે, દરેક પ્રકારના ક્યુસીન માટે તેના સ્પેશિયાલિસ્ટ શેફ જ રાખેલ છે. જેથી શ્રેષ્ઠ સ્વાદ મળી શકે. ત્રીજી અને ચોથી અગત્યની બાબત જે બડા બક્સાને તેના સેગ્મેન્ટમાં પહેલું સાહસ કરનાર વેન્ચર બનાવી રહ્યું છે.

પ્રોપર પ્લાનિંગ અને લોકોની જરૂરીયાત પ્રમાણે સ્ટાર્ટઅપ આગળ વધી રહ્યું છે.
બોક્સને ઈકો ફ્રેન્ડલી બનાવાયું છે
આખું બડા બક્સા ઇકો ફ્રેન્ડલી છે, એટલે કે તેમાં વપરાયેલ તમામ મટીરીયલ એક ખાસ પ્રકારના પેપરમાંથી બનાવવામાં આવેલ છે. પ્લાસ્ટિકનો બિલકુલ પણ ઉપયોગ કરેલો નથી. એટલું જ નહીં પણ તમામ ફૂડ આઇટમ્સ જે પેકિંગમાં આપી રહ્યા છીએ એ ઓવન પ્રુફ છે એટલે કે સીધે સીધું ઓવનમાં મૂકીને તેને ગરમ કરી શકાય.માત્ર 999 રૂપિયામાં 4 વ્યક્તિઓને આટલી બધી સુવિધા સાથે બડા બક્સા ઓફર કરવાનું મુખ્ય કારણ છે કે, લોકોને એકદમ વ્યાજબી ભાવે ખૂબ જ સુવિધા સભર ફૂડ આઇટમ્સ મળી રહે.

આગામી સમયમાં અન્ય વિસ્તારોમાં પણ સ્ટાર્ટઅપને વિસ્તરીત કરવામાં આવશે.
ગુણવત્તા સભર ખોરાક આપવાનો આગ્રહ
સ્ટાર્ટઅપની ફૂડ વેરાયટીઝ વિશે વાત કરતા આકાશએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, બડા બક્સા હેઠળ 7થી 8 અલગ અલગ ઓપશન્સ ઓફર કરીએ છીએ. જેમાં પંજાબી, પંજાબી-ચાયનીઝ, ચાયનીઝ અને મિક્સ બક્સા એટલે કે ઇટાલિયન અને મેક્સિકનનો પણ સમાવેશ થશે. ફક્ત 999 રૂપિયાથી શરૂ થતી નજીવી કિંમતે 4 વ્યક્તિઓનો પરિવાર અથવા 4 મિત્રો અલગ પ્રકારના ગુણવત્તા સભર ખોરાકનો આનંદ પણ માણી શકશે અને તે પણ દરેક પ્રકારની સુવિધાઓ સાથે. જેથી તેમણે કીટી પાર્ટી, ફેમિલી પાર્ટી કે મહેફિલ એન્જોય કરવા સિવાય બીજી કોઈ વ્યવસ્થા કરવાની રહેશે નહીં.

લોકોને ભોજનની સાથે સાથે પાણી અને મુખવાસ સહિતની વસ્તુઓ મળી રહે છે.
ફૂટપાથ પર બેસી ઓર્ડર આપો ને 30 મિનિટમાં ફૂડ હાજર
શિવમ દેસાઈએ જમાવ્યું હતું કે, બડા બક્સાએ સુરતીઓની ફૂડ એન્જોયમેન્ટની દરેક પ્રકારની જરૂરિયાતનું એકમાત્ર સમાધાન બની રહેશે. બડા બક્સાને સફળતા મળે એટલે આ ત્રણેય યુવા બ્રિગેડ સુરતને સુરતી સ્પેશિયલ મંચિંગ સ્પેશિયલ અને સ્ટાર્ટર બક્સા જેવી નવીન ફૂડ બક્સાની પણ શરૂઆત કરવાની તૈયારીઓ કરી રહ્યા છે. જ્યારે ફૂટપાથ પર બેસી આપવામાં આવતા ઓર્ડરને ફક્ત 30 મિનિટમાં પહોંચાડી દેવામાં આવે છે.

સ્ટાર્ટઅપ કરનારા લોકોને પણ ત્રણેય મિત્રો પ્રોત્સાહિત કરે છે.
સુરતીઓનો સાથ મળી રહ્યો છે
બડા બક્સાને મળી રહેલી સફળતા અંગે વિશ્વાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અમારી હજુ તો શરૂઆત છે. અમને શરૂઆતમાં જ સુરતીઓનો પ્રેમ મળી રહ્યો છે. અમે આગામી સમયમાં સુરતના અન્ય વિસ્તારોને પણ ક્વર કરવા ઈચ્છીએ છીએ. લોકોની જરૂરીયાત અને માંગને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને એક્સપાન્શન અન્ય શહેરોમાં પણ કરવાનું વિચારી રહ્યાં છે. જે થોડા સમયમાં જ સાકાર થશે તેમ લાગી રહ્યું છે.

