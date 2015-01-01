તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

RJD-કોંગ્રેસની મજબૂરી:22 વર્ષમાં બિહારમાં 8 વખત સાથે, 4 વખત અલગ લડ્યા, પરંતુ ચૂંટણી પછી હંમેશાં સાથે જ રહ્યા

2 કલાક પહેલાલેખક: ઈન્દ્રભૂષણ મિશ્ર
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • વર્ષ 1998માં RJD અને કોંગ્રેસે એકસાથે લોકસભા ચૂંટણી લડી, જે બંનેનું પહેલું ગઠબંધન હતું
  • 2010માં અંતિમ વખત કોંગ્રેસ એકલા હાથે ચૂંટણી લડી હતી, જે બાદ તમામ ચૂંટણીમાં તે RJDની સાથે રહીને ચૂંટણી લડી

બિહારમાં નવી સરકારનું ગઠન થઈ ગયું છે. નીતીશ કુમાર સતત ચોથી વખત મુખ્યમંત્રી બન્યાં છે. તો બીજી તરફ RJD અને કોંગ્રેસ વચ્ચે મતભેદ સામે આવવા લાગ્યા છે. RJD નેતા શિવાનંદ તિવારીએ કોંગ્રેસની ટોપ લીડરશિપ પર સવાલ ઉઠાવ્યા છે. તેઓએ કહ્યું કે ગઠબંધન માટે કોંગ્રેસ વાઘાની જેમ રહી. ચૂંટણી સમયે રાહુલ ગાંધી પિકનિક મનાવી રહ્યાં હતા. કોંગ્રેસ 70 સીટ પર ચૂંટણી લડી, પરંતુ 70 રેલીઓ પણ ન કરી. તિવારીએ કહ્યું કે શું કોઈ પાર્ટી એ રીતે ચાલી શકે છે? પીએમ નરેન્દ્ર મોદી રાહુલ ગાંધીથી વધુ ઉંમરવાળા છે, પરંતુ તેઓએ રાહુલથી વધુ રેલીઓ કરી. રાહુલે માત્ર 3 જ રેલીઓ કેમ કરી?

આ વખતની ચૂંટણીમાં RJD તેજસ્વીની તાજપોશીની તૈયારીઓ કરી રહ્યું હતું. ભાસ્કરને છોડીને તમામ એક્ઝિટ પોલ પણ તેમની જ ફેવરમાં હતા, પરંતુ જ્યારે રિઝલ્ટ જાહેર થયા તો મહાગઠબંધન બહુમતીથી થોડાં અંતરે રહ્યું ગયું. અને હવે હારનું ઠીકરું કોંગ્રેસ પર ફોડવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે. આગળ તેની અસર ગઠબંધન પર થશે કે નહીં તે તો સમય જ જણાવશે, પરંતુ બિહારમાં કોંગ્રેસ અને RJD વચ્ચે ગઠબંધન કોઈ નવી વાત નથી. જ્યારથી RJDની એન્ટ્રી થઈ છે, ત્યારથી બંને વચ્ચે મળવાનો-છૂટા પડવાનો ખેલ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે.

બંને વચ્ચે ગઠબંધનને સમજવા માટે આપણે 31 વર્ષ પહેલાં જવું પડશે. 1989ના અંતમાં ભાગલપુરમાં રમખાણો થયા. સેંકડો લોકોએ જીવ ગુમાવ્યા. ત્યારે રાજ્યમાં કોંગ્રેસની સરકાર હતી. લાલુ યાદવે મુસ્લિમ કાર્ડનો ઉપયોગ કર્યો અને રમખાણ માટે કોંગ્રેસને જવાબદાર ગણાવી. જે બાદ 1990માં વિધાનસભા ચૂંટણી થઈ. કોંગ્રેસ આ ચૂંટણી હારી ગઈ. જનતા પાર્ટી, જે નવી નવી બની હતી તેને બહુમતી મળી મુખ્યમંત્રી બન્યા લાલુ યાદવ. CM બનતા જ લાલુએ મંડલ આયોગની ભલામણને લાગુ કરી દીધી. આ રીતે બિહારના રાજકારણમાં એક નવા સમીકરણ MY (મુસ્લિમ અને યાદવ)ની એન્ટ્રી થઈ અને અહીંથી જ બિહારમાં કોંગ્રેસના પતનનો પણ પ્રારંભ થયો.

કોંગ્રેસ એટલી હદે નબળું પડ્યું કે તેઓને બિહારમાં રાજનીતિ કરવા માટે કોઈના ટેકાની જરૂર પડવા લાગી. 1995ની વિધાનસભા ચૂંટણીમાં કોંગ્રેસનું પ્રદર્શન વધુ ખરાબ થયું. 324 સીટમાંથી તેઓને માત્ર 29 સીટ જ મળી. જ્યારે 167 સીટ જીતનારી જનતા પાર્ટી તરફથી લાલુ ફરીથી CM બની ગયા. જે બાદ લાલુ યાદવ ઘાસ કૌભાંડમાં ફસાય ગયા. જનતા દળ તેમનાથી અલગ થઈ ગયું અને બિહારમાં રાષ્ટ્રીય જનતા દળ (RJD)નો જન્મ થયો. જે બાદ 1998માં લોકસભા ચૂંટણી થઈ. કોંગ્રેસ બિહારમાં નબળું પડી ગયું હતું, તેઓએ મજબૂતી માટે લાલુ સાથે હાથ મિલાવી લીધો. 1998ની લોકસભા ચૂંટણી કોંગ્રેસ અને RJD મળીને લડ્યા. બંને વચ્ચે આ પહેલું ગઠબંધન હતું.

54 સીટમાંથી લાલુએ માત્ર 8 સીટ કોંગ્રેસ માટે છોડી. કોંગ્રેસને ચાર પર જીત મળી હતી. 1999ની લોકસભા ચૂંટણીમાં કોંગ્રેસ 13 બેઠક પર ચૂંટણી લડ્યા જેમાંથી 8 પર RJD સાથે સમજૂતી અંતર્ગત 5 પર ફ્રેન્ડલી લડાઈ થઈ પરંતુ જીત માત્ર 2 બેઠક પર જ મળી. કોંગ્રેસને લાગ્યું કે RJDની સાથે તેમનું ગઠબંધન ફાયદાની ડીલ નથી તો બીજા વર્ષ 2000ની વિધાનસભા ચૂંટણી કોંગ્રેસે એકલા હાથે લડવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો. કોંગ્રેસે કહ્યું કે લાલુ યાદવ ભ્રષ્ટ છે, તેમના પર કૌભાંડના આરોપ છે. તો લાલુ યાદવ જેમની સાથે કોંગ્રેસે ઘાસ કૌભાંડના આરોપ લાગ્યા છતા 1998 અને 1999ની લોકસભા ચૂંટણી લડ્યા હતા. આ ચૂંટણીમાં કોંગ્રેસને 23 સીટ મળી. જ્યારે લાલુની પાર્ટી પણ બહુમતીથી દૂર રહી. જોડ-તોડની રાજનીતિ શરૂ થઈ, નીતિશ કુમાર સાત દિવસ માટે મુખ્યમંત્રી બન્યા, પરંતુ કોંગ્રેસે RJDને સમર્થન આપ્યું અને રાબડી દેવી બિહારના CM બન્યાં.

2004ની લોકસભા ચૂંટણીમાં કોંગ્રેસ RJD સાથે ચૂંટણી લડ્યા. આ વખતે રામવિલાસ પાસવાન તરીકે વધુ એક નવા સાથીની ગઠબંધનમાં એન્ટ્રી થઈ હતી. આ ચૂંટણીમાં કોંગ્રેસને 4 બેઠક મળી. કેન્દ્રમાં કોંગ્રેસની સરકાર બની અને લાલુ-રામવિલાસ મંત્રી બન્યા. જે બાદ ફેબ્રુઆરી 2005માં વિધાનસભાની ચૂંટણી થઈ. કોંગ્રેસ ફરીથી RJDથી અલગ થઈ ગયું અને LJPની સાથે મેદાનમાં ઉતર્યા. આ વખતે એક પણ પક્ષને બહુમતી ન મળી. સત્તાની ચાવી રામવિલાસની પાસે હતી, પરંતુ તાળું ન ખુલ્યું અને આ વખતે રાષ્ટ્રપતિ શાસન લાગી ગયું.

ઓક્ટોબર 2005માં બિહારમાં ફરીથી ચૂંટણી થઈ. આ વખતે RJD અને કોંગ્રેસ વચ્ચે ફરી સમજૂતી બની. આ ચૂંટણીમાં 9 સીટ કોંગ્રેસને મળી અને ગઠબંધન બહુમતીથી દૂર રહ્યું. રાજ્યમાં NDAની સરકાર બની અને નીતિશ કુમાર નવા CM. જે બાદ લોકસભાની ત્રણ અને વિધાનસભાની ત્રણ થઈ. 2009ની લોકસભા ચૂંટણીમાં કોંગ્રેસને RJD અને LJPએ માત્ર 4 સીટ જ આપી. કોંગ્રેસે તેને લેવાનો ઈનકાર કરી દીધો અને પોતાના જોરે ચૂંટણી લડ્યા. જો કે તેનો ફાયદો તેમને ન મળ્યો અને માત્ર 2 જ બેઠક જીતી શક્યા.

આગામી વર્ષે એટલે કે 2010માં વિધાનસભા ચૂંટણી થઈ. કોંગ્રેસ ફરીથી એકલા હાથે જ ચૂંટણી લડી. આ વખતે તેઓને સૌથી ઓછી એટલે કે 4 સીટ જ મળી. કોંગ્રેસને હવે લાગવા માંડ્યુ કે RJD વગર બિહારમાં દાળ પાકવાની નથી. 2014ની લોકસભામાં તેઓ ફરીથી RJDની સાથે આવી ગયા. જો કે આ વખતે મોદી લહેર હતી. તેથી કોંગ્રેસ અને RJD બંનેનું પ્રદર્શન ઘણું જ ખરાબ રહ્યું. કોંગ્રેસ 12 બેઠક પર ચૂંટણી લડ્યું હતું જેને બે સીટ પર જીત મળી, જ્યારે 27 સીટ પર ચૂંટણી લડનાર RJDને ચાર સીટ મળી.

2015માં ફરીથી કોંગ્રેસ અને RJD સાથે મળીને ચૂંટણી લડ્યા. આ વખતે નીતિશ કુમાર તરીકે તેમને નવા સાથી મળ્યા. કોંગ્રેસ માટે આ ચૂંટણીએ ટોનિક જેવું કામ કર્યું. જે પાર્ટી બિહારમાં ખતમ થવાને આરે હતી, તેને સંજીવની મળી ગઈ. આ ચૂંટણીમાં કોંગ્રેસ 41 સીટ પર પોતાના ઉમેદવાર ઊભા રાખ્યા અને 27 સીટ પર જીત મળી. સીટની સંખ્યા અને સ્ટ્રાઈક રેટની દ્રષ્ટીએ 1995 પીછી કોંગ્રેસનું સૌથી સારું પ્રદર્શન રહ્યું હતું. જે બાદ 2019ની લોકસભા ચૂંટણીમાં પણ RJD અને કોંગ્રેસ સાથે મળીને ચૂંટણી લડ્યા. જ્યાં કોંગ્રેસને માત્ર એક સીટ તો RJDનું ખાતું જ ન ખુલ્યું.

