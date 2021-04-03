તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આજની પોઝિટિવ સ્ટોરી:લેઈઝ-બાલાજી જેવી વેફરમાં વપરાતા ડીસાના પ્રચલિત બટાકાને ગોંડલના ખેડૂતે ઓર્ગેનિક ખેતીથી પકવ્યાઃ પહેલા વર્ષે જ વીઘે 300 મણનું ઉત્પાદન, દોઢ લાખની કમાણી

ગોંડલએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રગતિશિલ ખેડૂતે બટાકાની ખેતીનો સૌરાષ્ટ્રમાં પ્રથમ વર્ષે જ સફળ પ્રયોગ કર્યો છે.
  • બટાકાની ખેતી ન થાય તેવી માન્યતાને ખોટી પાડી, ડીસા જેવા 500 ગ્રામ વજનના બટાકા જંતુનાશક વિના ઉગાડ્યા
  • ગાંગડા હિંગનું દ્રાવણ, ટપક પદ્ધતિથી ગૌમૂત્ર અને ખાટી છાશનો છંટકાવ પાછળ 35 હજારનો ખર્ચ ખેતીમાં થયો

સૌરાષ્ટ્રમાં બટાકાના ખેતી કરવી પડકારજનક છે. ખેડૂતોનું માનવું છે કે, બટાકા ડીસામાં જ પાકે. પરંતુ લેઈઝ-બાલાજી જેવી વેફરમાં વપરાતા ડીસાના પ્રચલિત બટાકાને ગોંડલના ખેડૂતે ઓર્ગેનિક ખેતીથી પકવ્યા છે. ગોંડલના સુલતાનપુર જેવા નાના એવા ગામના ખેડૂત તુલસીભાઈ અરજણભાઇ ગોંડલીયાએ ખોટી પાડી છે. તુલસીભાઇ ઓર્ગેનિક ખેતી કરી રહ્યાં છે. તેઓએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, પરંપરાગત કપાસ, મગફળી, એરંડા, ધાણા, જીરૂ સહિતની ખેતી તો બધા ખેડૂતો કરી રહ્યાં છે. પરંતુ આ ગોંડલ મંદિરના સ્વામિના આગ્રહથી નવો વિચાર અમલમાં લાવ્યાં હતાં. એક વીઘામાં બટાકાની ખેતી કરવાનો પ્રયોગ કર્યો. આ પ્રયોગમાં સફળતા મેળવી છે. એક વીઘે 300 મણ બટાકાનું ઉત્પાદન થશે અને દોઢ લાખ રૂપિયાની કમાણીની આશા છે.

ગોંડલ અક્ષર મંદિરના સ્વામીએ બટાકાની ખેતી કરવાનું કહ્યું હતું
ગોંડલ તાલુકાના સુલતાનપુર ગામે રહેતા અને ખેતીકામ કરતા તુલસીભાઈએ ગોંડલ અક્ષર મંદિરના આરુણી ભગત સ્વામીના માર્ગદર્શનથી ડીસા વિસ્તારમાંથી બટાકાનું બિયારણ મેળવ્યું હતું. બાદમાં પોતાના વાડીના એક વીઘા જેટલા વિસ્તારમાં વાવેતર કર્યુ હતું. બટાકાના વાવેતરના 80 દિવસ બાદ પાક ઉપર આવી ગયા છે. વીઘાએ 300 મણ બટાકાની ઉપજ થવાની આશા સેવી રહ્યાં છે.

35 હજાર રૂપિયાનું બિયારણ ખરીદ્યુ
તુલસીભાઈએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, 50 રૂપિયાના કિલો લેખે 35 મણ બટાકાનું બિયારણ ખરીદ્યુ હતું. જેમાં મને 35000 જેવો ખર્ચ થયો હતો. વાવેતર બાદ દર પંદર-પંદર દિવસે વાવેતરમાં જીવાત ન થાય તે માટે ગાંગડા હિંગનું દ્રાવણ, ટપક પદ્ધતિથી ગૌમૂત્ર અને ખાટી છાશનો છંટકાવ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. બટાકાના ત્રણ માસના વાવેતરથી આશરે રૂપિયા દોઢ લાખની આવકની આશા છે. આ વાવેતરના માર્ગદર્શન માટે અન્ય ખેડૂતોને આવકારી પણ રહ્યા છીએ.

500 ગ્રામ સુધીના એક બટાકાનું વજન
તુલસીભાઇએ પોતાના ખેતરમાં વાવેલા બટાકામાં 100 ગ્રામથી માંડી 500 ગ્રામ સુધી એક બટાકાનું વજન છે. ઓર્ગેનિક ખેતીથી પાકેલા બટાકાના સ્વાદમાં પણ વધારો જોવા મળ્યો છે. તુલસીભાઇએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ખેડૂતો પરંપરાગત ખેતી કરે છે પરંતુ સાથો સાથે એકાદ-બે વીઘામાં બટાકાનું વાવેતર કરે તો આર્થિક રીતે ફાયદો થાય તેમ છે. ઓર્ગેનિક ખેતીમાં ખર્ચ પણ લાગતો નથી. મેં જંતુનાશક દવા કે રાસાયણિક ખાતરનો બિલકુલ વપરાશ કર્યો નથી.

બિયારણ સમયસર ન આવતાં આ વર્ષે ખેતી કરી
તુલસીભાઇએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ગોંડલ અક્ષર સ્વામિનારાયણ મંદિરના આરૂણી ભગતે મને ગત વર્ષે બટાકાની ખેતી કરવાનું કહ્યું હતું. પરંતુ સમયસર બિયારણ આવ્યું નહોંતું. આથી આ વર્ષે સ્વામિને અગાઉથી જ કહી રાખ્યું હતું કે, આ વર્ષે મને બટાકાનું બિયારણ સહિતનું માર્ગદર્શન આપજો. આથી સ્વામિજીએ બટાકાનું બિયારણ મંગાવાવાથી લઈને દરેક તબક્કે માર્ગદર્શન આપ્યું હતું. કુપ્રી સોના નામનું બિયારણ છે અને એક વીઘામાં મેં વાવેતર કર્યુ છે.

બટાકાના બે ભાગ કરી વાવેતર કરવામાં આવે છે
બટાકાનું વાવેતર કેવી રીતે કરવું તે અંગે સ્વામીજીએ ડીસાના ખેડૂતનો નંબર આપ્યો હતો. આથી ખેડૂતના માર્ગદર્શન અનુસાર બટાકાના બે ભાગ કરી પાળા પદ્ધતિથી વાવેતર કર્યું હતું. તુલસીભાઇએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અમે બટાકાની ખેતી ગૌ આધારિત કરી છે. બટાકાની ખેતીમાં જીવાત ન આવે તે માટે ખાટી છાસ, ચણાનો લોટ, ગોળ, ગૌમૂત્ર અને હિંગના દ્રાવણનું મિશ્રણ કરી બે દિવસ સુધી રાખવામાં આવે છે. બાદમાં આ મિશ્રણનો 15-15 દિવસે છંટકાવ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. બટાકાનો પાક ત્રણ મહિનાની અંદર તૈયાર થઇ જાય છે.

દરેક ખેડૂત બટાકા વાવી કંઈક નવું કરી શકે છે
બટાકાની ખેતી વિશે માર્ગદર્શન લેવા આવેલા ધુડશીયા ગામના અમરીશભાઇ ભુવાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અમારા ગામની બાજુમાં તુલસીભાઇએ બટાકાનું વાવેતર કર્યુ છે તે જોવા આવ્યો છું. તુલસીભાઇએ આ ખેતી કરી તેમાંથી ખેડૂતોએ પ્રેરણા લેવા જેવી છે. દરેક ખેડૂતને અનુરોધ છે કે બટાકા વાવે અને નવું કંઇક કરે. સુલતાનપુર ગામના ખેડૂત જીતુભાઇ ગોંડલિયાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, દરેક ખેડૂત ઓર્ગોનિક ખેતી કરે તે માટેનું શ્રેષ્ઠ ઉદાહરણ તુલસીભાઇએ કરેલી બટાકાની ખેતી છે. દરેક ખેડૂત આ રીતે ખેતી કરે તો આર્થિક ફાયદો થઇ શકે છે.

(અહેવાલઃકમલેશ રાવરાણી, સુલતાનપુર)

