  Gujarati News
  Dvb original
  Founders Of Apple, Microsoft And Google Stepped Down As CEO, The Company's Market Cap Increased 10 Times; What Will Happen To Amazon With The Removal Of Bezos?

ભાસ્કર ડેટા સ્ટોરી:એપલ, માઈક્રોસોફ્ટ અને ગૂગલના ફાઉન્ડર્સ CEO પદેથી હટ્યા, તો કંપનીની માર્કેટ કેપ 10 ગણા સુધી વધી; બેજોસના હટવાથી એમેઝોનનું શું થશે?

23 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: પ્રિયંક દ્વિવેદી
‘મેં એક ઝાટકે કંઈક કરવાનો નિર્ણય કરી લીધો હતો. ત્યારે વિચાર્યુ નહોતું કે નિષ્ફળ રહેવા પર અફસોસ કરીશ. જો મેં એમ ન કર્યુ હોત તો એકવાર પણ કોશિશ ન કરવાના વિચારોમાં જ જીવનભર પરેશાન રહ્યો હોત.’

આ વાતો જેફ બેજોસે કહી હતી. તેઓ એમેઝોનના માલિક છે અને દુનિયાના બીજા સૌથી અમીર પણ. તેમણે 5 જુલાઈ 1994ના રોજ એમેઝોનની શરૂઆત કરી હતી. લગભગ 26 વર્ષથી કંપનીને લીડ કરી રહેલા બેજોસ હવે CEO પદ છોડવાના છે. 23 વર્ષથી કંપનીમાં કામ કરી રહેલા એન્ડી જેસી બેજોસની જગ્યા લેશે. બેજોસ હવે એક્ઝિક્યુટિવ ચેરમેન બનશે.

એમેઝોન કોઈ પ્રથમ કંપની નથી, જેના ફાઉન્ડર CEO પદ છોડી રહ્યા હોય. આ અગાઉ ત્રણ મોટી ટેક કંપનીઓનાં ફાઉન્ડર પણ CEO પદ છોડી ચૂક્યા છે. આ છે એપલ, માઈક્રોસોફ્ટ અને ગૂગલ. તો શું આના પછી નુકસાન થયું કે ફાયદો... ચાલો વારાફરતી જોઈએ...

એપલઃ સ્ટીવ જોબ્સ હટ્યા, તો કંપનીની માર્કેટ કેપ 10 ગણી વધી
ઓગસ્ટ 1976માં સ્ટીવ જોબ્સ અને સ્ટીવ વોજનિયાકે મળીને એપલ શરૂ કરી. 1997માં સ્ટીવ જોબ્સ એપલના CEO બન્યા. તબિયત ખરાબ થવાના કારણે 2011માં તેમણે CEO પદ છોડી દીધું. ઓગસ્ટ 2011માં ટિમ કુક નવા CEO બન્યા. બે મહિના પછી જ, એટલે કે ઓક્ટોબર 2011માં સ્ટીવનું નિધન થયું.

ટિમ કુકના સમયમાં ઓગસ્ટ 2018માં કંપનીની માર્કેટ કેપ 1 ટ્રિલિયન ડોલર સુધી પહોંચી ગઈ. અને ઓગસ્ટ 2020માં આ 2 ટ્રિલિયન ડોલરને પાર કરી ગઈ. એવું કરનાર આ દુનિયાની પ્રથમ કંપની બની ગઈ.

2. માઈક્રોસોફ્ટઃ બિલ ગેટ્સના હટ્યા પછી માર્કેટ કેપ 8 ગણી વધી
એપ્રિલ 1975માં બિલ ગેટ્સે માઈક્રોસોફ્ટની શરૂઆત કરી. જાન્યુઆરી 2000માં બિલ ગેટ્સ માઈક્રોસોફ્ટના CEO પદેથી હટી ગયા. તેમના સ્થાને તેમના દોસ્ત સ્ટીવ બાલ્મર નવા CEO બન્યા. 14 વર્ષ પછથી બાલ્મરની જગ્યાએ સત્યા નાડેલા કંપનીના CEO બન્યા. જ્યારે ગેટ્સ CEO પદેથી હટ્યા, એ સમયે માઈક્રોસોફ્ટની કમાણી 42395 કરોડ રૂપિયા હતી. બાલ્મરના સમયમાં તે વધીને 1.34 લાખ કરોડ રૂપિયા થઈ ગઈ. નાડેલાના સમયમાં કંપનીની માર્કેટ કેપ 1 ટ્રિલિયન ડોલર ઉપર પહોંચી.

3. ગૂગલ (આલ્ફાબેટ)ઃ લેરી પેજ હટ્યા તો કંપનીની માર્કેટ કેપ 3 ગણી વધી
1998માં સર્જેઈ બિન અને લેરી પેજે ગૂગલ લોન્ચ કરી. લેરી પેજ કંપનીના CEO બન્યા. 2001માં તેમના સ્થાને એરિક શ્મિટે આ પદ સંભાળ્યું. 2011માં શ્મિટની જગ્યાએ પેજ ફરીવાર CEO બન્યા. ઓક્ટોબર 2015માં કંપનીને રિસ્ટ્રક્ચર કરવામાં આવી અને આલ્ફાબેટ નવી કંપની બની. આ ગૂગલની પેરેન્ટ કંપની તરીકે છે. પેજ ગૂગલથી નીકળીને આલ્ફાબેટના CEO બની ગયા અને સુંદર પિચાઈ ગૂગલને નવા CEO બનાવાયા.

બે કહાનીઓ ભારતની...
ધીરૂભાઈનું નિધન થયું તો વહેંચણી થઈઃ જુલાઈ 2002માં ધીરૂભાઈ અંબાણીના નિધન પછી મુકેશ અંબાણી રિલાયન્સ ગ્રૂપના ચેરમેન બન્યા. અનિલ અંબાણી મેનેજિંગ ડિરેક્ટર બન્યા. બંને ભાઈઓના વિવાદથી જૂન 2005માં રિલાયન્સ ગ્રૂપનું વિભાજન થઈ ગયું. વિભાજન પછી થોડા વર્ષ સુધી તો બંને ભાઈઓની નેટવર્થમાં ખાસ અંતર નહોતું, પરંતુ હવે મુકેશ અંબાણીની નેટવર્થ 5.41 લાખ કરોડ રૂપિયાથી વધુ છે. જ્યારે અનિલ અંબાણીની નેટવર્થ ઝીરો થઈ ગઈ છે.

ટાટા સન્સમાંથી ટાટા હટ્યા તો વિવાદ થયોઃ 1991માં જેઆરડી ટાટા ટાટા સન્સના ચેરમેન પદેથી હટ્યા. તેમના સ્થાને રતન ટાટા ચેરમેન બન્યા. ડિસેમ્બર 2012માં રતન ટાટાએ પણ ટાટા સન્સના ચેરમેન પદેથી રાજીનામુ આપ્યું અને સાયરસ મિસ્ત્રી નવા ચેરમેન બન્યા. ઓક્ટોબર 2016માં મિસ્ત્રીને પદ પરથી હટાવી દેવાયા. તેમના સ્થાને એન. ચંદ્રશેખરનને ચેરમેન બનાવાયા. મિસ્ત્રીને હટાવવાનો મામલો 2016થી ટ્રિબ્યુનલ અને અદાલતોમાં ચાલી રહ્યો છે. હાલ આ મામલે સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટમાં સુનાવણી ચાલી રહી છે.

હવે પરત આવીએ એમેઝોન પરઃ પ્રથમ વર્ષે જ થઈ હતી 16 લાખની ખોટ
1994માં બેજોસે એક ગેરેજથી એમેઝોનની શરૂઆત કરી હતી. શરૂઆતમાં અહીં જૂના પુસ્તકો જ વેચાતા હતા. કંપની શરૂ કર્યા પહેલા જ 16 લાખ રૂપિયાથી વધુનું નુકસાન થયું હતું. કંપનીની શરૂઆતના આગામી કેટલાક વર્ષો સુધી કંપની ખોટમાં રહી હતી.

જુલાઈ 1995માં તેની વેબસાઈટ પણ આવી ગઈ. 1997ના અંત સુધીમાં કંપની પાસે 150થી વધુ દેશોમાં 15 લાખથી વધુ ગ્રાહકો હતા. 2020માં કંપનીને 28.15 લાખ કરોડ રૂપિયાની રેવન્યૂ મળી અને 1.55 લાખ કરોડ રૂપિયાથી વધુનો ફાયદો થયો છે.

25 વર્ષથી પણ ઓછા સમયમાં 1 ટ્રિલિયન ડોલરને પાર થઈ એમેઝોનની માર્કેટ કેપ
કંપની શરૂ થયાના ત્રણ વર્ષ પછી જ એમેઝોનની માર્કેટ કેપ 1 અબજ ડોલરને પાર થઈ હતી. જે એ સમયના હિસાબે 3600 કરોડ રૂપિયા હતી. તેના પછી 100 અબજ ડોલર (4.70 લાખ કરોડ રૂપિયા)ના માર્કેટ કેપ સુધી પહોંચવામાં કંપનીને 14 વર્ષ લાગ્યા, પરંતુ તેના પછી કંપનીની માર્કેટ કેપ ઝડપથી વધી.
સપ્ટેમ્બર 2018માં એમેઝોનની માર્કેટ કેપ પ્રથમવાર 1 ટ્રિલિયન ડોલરે (એ સમયના હિસાબે 68 લાખ કરોડ રૂપિયા) પહોંચી. હાલ કંપનીની માર્કેટ કેપ 1.67 ટ્રિલિયન ડોલર એટલે કે 121.77 લાખ કરોડ રૂપિયાથી વધુ છે.

